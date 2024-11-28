KitchenAid's Iconic Stand Mixer on Massive Sale for Black Friday

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Black Friday 2024 officially kicks off tomorrow, bringing with it a mind-boggling number of deals on products ranging from food to appliances to everyday household items. In great news for baking fanatics, this year's Black Friday deals lineup includes a massive discount on an iconic, high-quality kitchen tool.

Several types of KitchenAid stand mixers are selling with huge markdowns at Target right now for Black Friday. That includes KitchenAid's 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers, which normally cost $449.99 at the retailer but are currently priced at $279.99, a nearly 40% discount. KitchenAid's Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, and Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, among other varieties, are also currently marked down by up to 35% at Target.

10 Sam's Club Black Friday Deals You Won't Want to Miss

While you'll still have to shell out at least a couple hundred dollars for these mixers even after the discounts—a significantly higher price tag than some other stand mixers on the market—many agree that the KitchenAid brand is the cream of the crop. Fans rave that they're incredibly powerful, great for handling baking tasks they don't want to do by hand, and still work great after decades of use. In other words, KitchenAid customers believe that the higher price is worth it because they get superior quality and extreme durability in exchange.

"I've had my KitchenAid for over 30 years. It looks new and works very well. I couldn't bake without it!" one fan wrote on Reddit a couple of years back.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Absolutely worth every penny…We are 14 years in and it still works like new no matter what we use it for," another said.

They also love the myriad of attachments they can use with their KitchenAid stand mixers. Pasta rollers, meat grinders, shredders, food processors, and ice cream makers are among the add-ons that KitchenAid offers.

13 Store-Bought Thanksgiving Meals & Bundles Under $25

Target's Black Friday deal event ends this Saturday, so interested shoppers should look into claiming their discounted KitchenAid mixers as soon as possible. KitchenAid fans can also score huge savings on stand mixers and other kitchen supplies directly from the brand for Black Friday.

The 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which usually costs $649.99, has been marked down by 35% and is now selling for $419.99 on the KitchenAid website. Meanwhile, the Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has been discounted by 21% and is now selling for $299.99. Fans who want to discover more KitchenAid deals should check out the Target and KitchenAid sites for additional Black Friday offers.