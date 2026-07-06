6 Daily Exercises That Firm Waist Thickening Faster Than Yoga After 60

Getting rid of excess belly fat is essential for your overall health and well-being.

As you age, it’s natural to lose muscle mass unless you take the necessary steps to preserve it. That said, even those who eat a nutritious diet and remain active may notice changes as time passes because aging impacts body composition—not just your weight. One common change is belly fat—and it’s crucial to address for your long-term health and well-being.

“Belly overhang becomes more common after 60 because of a combination of hormonal, muscular and age-related changes not simply because of weight gain,” explains

Nicolle Lopez- Lamberty, Certified Pilates Instructor and Founder & CEO of NuPilates. “In women, testosterone levels begin to decline in their 30s leading to decreased muscle strength and muscle mass. After menopause, estrogen levels decrease causing the body to store more fat around the abdomen rather than the hips and thighs. At the same time, women naturally lose muscle mass which slows metabolism and reduces the body’s ability to support the core.”

An apron belly—or panniculus—is associated with serious health concerns like cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. Carrying around excess belly fat can also place strain on your lower back.

“Questions around core strength and abdominal support come up almost every day with my clients, particularly those who have had children or are entering midlife,” explains Lizzie Gunderson, the Founder of LIZZIEVSTHEWORLD, a Pilates coaching business that helps women move better and feel stronger. Gunderson is certified in Balanced Body 1, 2 & 3 Mat Pilates, and she coaches out of Bloomington, IN and Indianapolis, IN.

“My approach is always about building real strength rather than chasing quick fixes or ‘flat stomach’ promises. When the deep core is working well, posture improves, movement feels easier and the whole midsection has better support,” Gunderson adds.

We’re here to share six daily exercises you can add to your routine that can help firm belly overhang faster than yoga after 60.

Heel Slides

“This is one of my favorites because it teaches the deep core to stay engaged while the legs move. It’s gentle, accessible and builds the kind of stability that carries over into everyday life,” Gunderson says.

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out.

Glute Bridges

“Strong glutes take pressure off the lower back and help improve pelvic alignment. A lot of people think of core training as just ab exercises, but your hips and glutes play a huge role in supporting the midsection,” Gunderson tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Bird-Dog

“This movement challenges balance, coordination and core control all at once. It strengthens the muscles that stabilize the spine without putting unnecessary strain on the back,” Gunderson points out.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate.

Side Plank

“The side body is often overlooked. Side planks strengthen the obliques and deep stabilisers, which are essential for posture, balance and everyday movement,” Gunderson says.

Begin by lying on your side and placing your elbow below your shoulder. Your feet should be stacked. Lift your hips off the floor so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold for the prescribed amount of time.

Pilates Criss Cross

Begin by lying flat on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mattress. Lengthen your right leg out at a 45-degree angle while twisting to bring your right elbow to meet the opposite knee. Then, extend your left leg, twisting your torso to bring your left elbow to meet your right knee. Continue to alternate with control.

Double-Leg Stretch

As you age, it’s natural to lose muscle mass unless you take the necessary steps to preserve it. That said, even those who eat a nutritious diet and remain active may notice changes as time passes because aging impacts body composition—not just your weight. One common change is belly fat—and it’s crucial to address for your long-term health and well-being.

“Belly overhang becomes more common after 60 because of a combination of hormonal, muscular and age-related changes not simply because of weight gain,” explains

Nicolle Lopez- Lamberty, Certified Pilates Instructor and Founder & CEO of NuPilates. “In women, testosterone levels begin to decline in their 30s leading to decreased muscle strength and muscle mass. After menopause, estrogen levels decrease causing the body to store more fat around the abdomen rather than the hips and thighs. At the same time, women naturally lose muscle mass which slows metabolism and reduces the body’s ability to support the core.”

An apron belly—or panniculus—is associated with serious health concerns like cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. Carrying around excess belly fat can also place strain on your lower back.

“Questions around core strength and abdominal support come up almost every day with my clients, particularly those who have had children or are entering midlife,” explains Lizzie Gunderson, the Founder of LIZZIEVSTHEWORLD, a Pilates coaching business that helps women move better and feel stronger. Gunderson is certified in Balanced Body 1, 2 & 3 Mat Pilates, and she coaches out of Bloomington, IN and Indianapolis, IN.

“My approach is always about building real strength rather than chasing quick fixes or ‘flat stomach’ promises. When the deep core is working well, posture improves, movement feels easier and the whole midsection has better support,” Gunderson adds.

We’re here to share six daily exercises you can add to your routine that can help firm belly overhang faster than yoga after 60.