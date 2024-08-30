When craving pizza, Little Caesar's has a variety of delicious, cheesy options to choose from. Ordering in has never been more enticing; this fast-food favorite keeps things interesting with Pepperoni "Crazy Puffs," Italian Cheese Bread, Stuffed "Crazy Crust" Cheese, and Meal Deals that are too good to pass on. However, when making healthier choices, you may write off pizza and fast food altogether. That's where we swoop in with a dietitian's best Little Caesar's order for weight loss.

Now, we're not saying that this order will help you slim down. But there are "healthier" options at many fast-food joints to turn to when dieting, and Little Caesar's is no exception. If you want to lose weight and keep it off, treating yourself every once in a while is key to keeping your plan sustainable and successful. That's why we chatted with a registered dietitian to find out the best Little Caesar's order for weight loss; she breaks down why it's a healthier option than other menu items.

The Hula Hawaiian Pizza Is the Best Little Caesar's Order for Weight Loss

Nutrition (Per pizza):

Calories:

Fat: 70 g (Saturated Fat: 31 g)

Sodium: 5570 mg

Carbs: 272 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein: 121 g

When heading to Little Caesar's, consider the Hula Hawaiian, a large round pizza with pineapple and smoky ham. The pizza provides a whopping 121 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"As far as the menu options go, the Hula Hawaiian pizza at Little Caesar's has the best nutritional profile with the least calories and saturated fat of the premade options. This is with the exception of both the Cheese Pretzel Crust Pizza with Cheese Sauce and Thin Crust Cheese Pizzas," explains Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian specializing in sports performance, body composition changes, and injury recovery with Top Nutrition Coaching.

Moody adds, "If you look just at the numbers, both options are also low-calorie, but be careful. You want to keep in mind the principles of a balanced meal even when choosing a pizza—in fact, especially when choosing a pizza."

According to Moody, most dietitians would consider a "balanced meal" to incorporate a lean protein, some sort of fruit and veggie, and a carb. The cheese topping on a pizza doesn't quite fit the bill as a lean protein source for a well-rounded meal by itself.

"According to the nutrition facts provided by Little Caesar's, their smoky ham is the best protein topping to choose in that one serving is only 140 calories with 0 grams of saturated fat," Moody tells us. The smoky ham also provides an impressive 26 grams of protein, the highest of all protein options on the menu. That being said, be mindful of the smoky ham's sodium content if you're at risk or have a history of high blood pressure.

Healthier Ordering Tips at Little Caesar's

When dining at fast-food spots like Little Caesar's, keep the tips below in mind.

1. Consider the crust your main carb source.

A thin crust is a better option than a deep-dish, as it has fewer calories and refined carbs. "The deep-dish pizzas contain 500 more calories by default before any toppings are even added," explains Moody.

2. Have a minimum of one veggie on your pizza.

The more veggies you can pack onto your pizza, the better! "Pizza is pretty much bereft of any antioxidants without them, save the tomato sauce," says Moody. However, when being mindful of calories, Moody recommends nixing the black olives, as one serving from Little Caesar's contains 280 calories, which is comparable to ordering additional cheese.

3. Always opt for extra lean protein rather than extra cheese.

"You're better off filling that space with extra lean protein, which not only cuts back on fat and calories, but can help boost the satiety value of your pizza, meaning it'll help keep you fuller for longer and minimize snacking later on," says Moody.