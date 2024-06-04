The Healthiest Whataburger Orders—and What To Skip

Whataburger was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is known for its distinctive A-frame orange-and-white striped buildings. The chain has built a strong reputation for serving high-quality, made-to-order and customizable burgers that emphasize fresh ingredients. Whataburger's flagship product, the "Whataburger," is celebrated for its fresh and fully customizable burger that allows customers to tailor their burgers with various toppings and condiments. But when it comes to nutrition, some Whataburger orders are much healthier than others.

Over the years, the menu has expanded to include breakfast items, chicken sandwiches, and specialty drinks, making it a beloved institution, particularly in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and many southern states. Nutritionally, Whataburger has some healthier options, including many of its salads, chicken burgers, and other chicken dishes. However, even though this fast-food chain has lighter choices, it still has its fair share of unhealthy items, too.

When it comes to figuring out the best and worst options to order at Whataburger, we've got you covered. Read on for nine healthy Whataburger orders and four you can skip, all divided by menu category. Then check out 86 Unhealthiest Fast Foods On the Planet.

Best Burgers

Best: Whataburger Jr

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g

The Whataburger Jr. is an excellent pick at this chain as its one of the lowest menu options in terms of calories, total fat, saturated fat, sodium, and carbohydrates. It provides 14 grams of protein, and if you order the Double Meat Whataburger Jr., you can up the protein to 23 grams for an additional 110 calories.

Best: Whataburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 29 g

The Whataburger, known for its large bun and 5-inch beef patty, is a healthier Whataburger order because it is lower in saturated fat than many of the other burger choices. What's more, it has fewer calories than most of the other burgers.

Best Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Whatasauce

Nutrition (Per 6 Bites) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 32 g

The Grilled Chicken Sandwich is one of the best bets on the menu because it's moderate in calories and saturated fat and provides 32 grams of high-quality protein. It's made with grilled chicken and has lettuce, tomatoes, and sauce on a brioche bun.

Best: Whatachick'n Bites

Nutrition (Per 6 Bites) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 30 g

These chicken bites are one of the best protein-rich options in the entire menu. An order of six bites will pack in 30 grams of protein for just 390 calories and 2.5 grams of saturated fat. Even the sodium in this option is respectable.

Best: Chicken Fajita Taco

Nutrition (Per Taco) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,200 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 29 g

The Chicken Fajita Taco is another healthy Whataburger order based on its moderate calorie count and relatively low saturated fat. It also has an ideal 29 grams of high-quality protein and 3 grams of fiber, both of which help keep you satisfied.

Best Salads

Best: Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 34 g

The Garden Salad is one of the best menu items at Whataburger because it is protein—and fiber-rich, helping to keep you satisfied. What's more, with just 290 calories, you can add this to a junior burger without blowing your daily calorie and saturated fat budget.

Best: Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 44 g

The Cobb Salad is a great salad option at Whataburger as it is substantial enough to be a satisfying meal. It packs in a whopping 44 grams of protein and has just 10 grams of total carbohydrates. It is higher in sodium than I'd recommend for a menu item, but it is consistent with most fast-food menu options.

Best Breakfast

Best: Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per Sandwich) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

The classic Egg Sandwich from this chain is the best bet for breakfast. It has moderate calories and lower saturated fat, and it still provides 15 grams of high-quality protein to start your day right. Avoid any of the menu items that include a biscuit because the sodium counts are soaring.

Dessert

Best: Fruit Chew

Nutrition (Per Pack) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Whataburger offers Welch's Fruit Chews as one of its dessert options. It is the lowest-calorie sweet treat on the menu. Another decent option is the Sugar Cookie, which has just 90 calories.

Worst Burger

Worst: Tripe Meat Whataburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 1070

Fat : 63 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 65 g

The Triple Meat Whataburger is the worst burger on the menu for your health's sake. It has about half the calories you need in a day, all the saturated fat that you should get, and most of the sodium. What's more, with three meat patties, it has more than twice as much (30 grams) as we should get in one sitting. There's no reason anyone needs 65 grams at one time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst Chicken

Worst: Whatachick'n Sandwich with Mayonnaise

Nutrition (Per Sandwich) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 32 g

The Whatachick'n Sandwich is the worst option among all the chicken menu options due to its higher calories, saturated fat and low-quality carbs.

Worst Sides

Worst: Large French Fries

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories :530

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Anything deep-fried is likely to be high in calories, which is the problem with this menu item. The large size packs in too many calories. If you're craving fries, order the small size, which weighs in at a respectable 279 calories.

Worst Dessert

Worst: Cinnamon Roll

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 94 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 10 g

The Cinnamon Roll not only has more calories than many of the burger choices on the menu, but it also packs in almost twice as much sugar as a 12-ounce soda! One of the worst things you can do for your overall health and well-being is to start your day with a low-quality, sugar-rich first meal. Any other breakfast choice on the menu will be better than this pastry.