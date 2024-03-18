11 Best Low-Sugar Salad Dressings, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're on the hunt for healthy salad dressings that won't send your sugar levels skyrocketing, we have the perfect list for you. Whether you're following a low-carb diet like Keto or are someone who is simply keeping an eye on your sugar intake without sacrificing flavor, low-sugar salad dressings are a must-have in your pantry.

Although we think of salads as inherently healthy, the same can't be said for the dressings we pour on top of them. Surprisingly, many store-bought dressings are higher in sugar than we might expect. For example, Briannas Blush Wine Vinaigrette has 9 grams of sugar per two-tablespoon serving (and oftentimes we use much more than those two tablespoons). That's more sugar than two rolls of Smarties candy!

But when it comes to shopping for bottled salad dressings, walking down the salad dressing aisle might leave you with more questions than answers: How much sugar is too much? Should we be concerned with sodium? What is healthy fat?

To find the healthiest, low-sugar salad dressings, we asked registered dietitians for their top picks.

Picking low-sugar salad dressings

There are a few ways we evaluated whether or not a product is not only low in sugar but also healthy.

The recommended daily intake for added sugar is 24 grams per day for women and 36 grams per day for men, according to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines.

Some products might contain naturally occurring sugar from lactose or fruit. Naturally occurring sugars are still a source of sugar, but it's helpful to know they aren't added during processing, and they don't contribute to your total added sugar recommendations.

As a guideline, look for products with 5 grams of added sugar or less per serving. If you source your salad dressings from products that use simple ingredients like olive oil, vinegar, and spices you'll be more likely to find products low in added sugar.

It's important to consider your added sugar intake over the whole day. The American Heart Association recommends women consume no more than 25 grams of sugar per day and men no more than 36 grams. Therefore, even if you opt for a salad dressing that contains more than a few grams of added sugar, you can still maintain balance by being mindful of your meals and snacks throughout the day. This might involve keeping an eye on your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as being cautious with other condiments and sweets.

Let's find out what dietitians recommend as the best low-sugar salad dressings you can find at the grocery store.

Primal Kitchen Ranch

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 112

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Primal Kitchen's salad dressing line uses heart-healthy avocado oil. Rich in unsaturated fats from avocado, these dressings are low in sugar too. "I love Primal Kitchen for all my low-sugar salad dressing needs. They use avocado oil, a rich source of monounsaturated fatty acids which support heart health. This dressing is flavored with real ingredients and zero added sugars," comments Marissa Meshulam, registered dietitian and founder of MPM Nutrition.

Mother Raw Japanese Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're looking for an Asian-themed dressing that can be used as a marinade, stir fry sauce, or salad dressing, Mother Raw's Japanese dressing is low in sugar and delicous. "Lots of dressings add excessive amounts of sugar to sweeten, however, this one uses only 2 grams of coconut sugar along with sesame oil to provide a great balance of a sweet and umami taste," Meshulam says.

Tessemae's Organic Classic Italian Vinaigrette Dressing

Nutrition (Per 1 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Made with heart-healthy unsaturated fats, we love Tessemae's dedication to high-quality ingredients and low sugar — their Italian Vinaigrette has zero carbs or sugars while still providing flavor from the spices. We love that this one contains just 50 milligrams of sodium per serving too. "Tessemae's Organic Classic Italian Vinaigrette Dressing works well as a classic marinade for chicken and will make you salad-happy with no added sugar and 80 calories in just a tablespoon! Pair Tessamae's dressing with a protein-packed salad for a complete meal," recommends Kelsey Sackmann, MS, RD owner of Kelsey P. RD.

Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 20

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you love an herbaceous dressing, but don't want a high-calorie add to your meal, Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing is a winner. "It has zero grams of sugar per serving thanks to being made from plant-based ingredients like avocados, green onions, garlic, chives and basil. I also love that it's a vegan-friendly option that doesn't skimp on flavor," Catherine Karnatz, MPH, RD, owner of Nutrition Education RD tells us.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil-Based Lemon Garlic Salad Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

"Chosen Foods Avocado Oil-Based Lemon Garlic Salad Dressing and Marinade is a low sugar option as it is made with high-quality ingredients like avocado oil, lemon, and garlic without any added sugars, explains Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT. Owner of One Pot Wellness based in Indianapolis, IN.

With avocado oil as the main ingredient, you'll also get a nice hearty-healthy fat boost to your salad or meal. This dressing doubles as a marinage for proteins like chicken or salmon too.

Newman's Own Avocado and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Greek Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This Greek dressing is packed with flavor and no added sugars. Plus, it's rich in monounsaturated fats from a combination of olive oil and avocado oil. "Newman's Own Avocado and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Greek dressing is naturally sugar-free, has limited fillers, tastes good, and contains primarily monounsaturated fats," Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD shares.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bolthouse Farms Avocado Green Goddess

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

Most of Bolthouse Farms Salad Dressings are made with yogurt to add a lower-calorie creaminess that is low in added sugars. "Their Avocado Green Goddess dressing has a yogurt base with only 35 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving. The source of sugar, white grape juice concentrate, is the sixth ingredient which is near the bottom of the ingredient list and is noted as containing 2% or less," adds Michelle Rauch MSc RDN, dietitian for The Actors Fund.

Marie's Lite Chunky Blue Cheese

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Another yogurt-based salad dressing that is low in sugar is Marie's "Lite" line. Their blue cheese delivers just 70 calories per two tablespoon serving and only one gram of total sugar. When you compare that to nearly double or triple most blue cheese dressings, this is a winner!

Lemonette Sesame Tahini

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

With zero added sugar and 50 calories per serving, this tahini-based dressing is creamy and will round out your favorite Mediterranean salad or protein-and-grain bowl. Tahini, made from sesame seeds, is rich in unsaturated fats that are heart-healthy and filling. You'll also get a small fiber boost from this dressing.

Sidedish Miso Caesar Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

Made with a unique combo of avocado oil and chickpea miso paste, this dressing contains just 2 grams of sugar from coconut nectar and honey. You'll also get a gram of fiber per serving from the chickpeas which is hard to find in store-bought salad dressings.

Annie's Naturals Goddess Dressing Lite

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Annie's line of lite salad dressings are both sugar-free and low in calories compared to typical dressings you'll find at the store. Made with a mix of canola oil and tahini, you'll get a dose of heart-healthy fats in this one. With no added sugars, you won't be lacking flavor as this dressing is packed with herbs and spices.