10 Best Low-Sugar Wines That Won't Derail Your Diet 

Wine lovers know that there's nothing quite like enjoying a glass of their favorite vino during special moments. Whether it's a cozy red, a crisp white, or a bubbly rosé, wine often accompanies celebrations, dinners with friends, or relaxing evenings at home.

However, for those who are health-conscious, the sugar content in wine may be a concern. While sugar in moderate amounts is generally fine, consuming it in excess can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease and chronic illness. This has led many to seek out low-sugar wine options that fit their health goals. If that sounds like you, don't worry—we've got you covered with some of the best low-sugar wines available on the market today.

So, what exactly is low-sugar wine, and why do some wines have more sugar than others? The amount of residual sugar left in wine can vary, depending on the type of grape and the fermentation process. In addition to our list of the best low-sugar wines below, you can also find options at your local liquor store by looking for phrases like "brut" on sparkling wines or opting for naturally dry wines such as pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and pinot grigio.

If you're looking to reduce your sugar intake while still savoring a glass, here are 10 of the best low-sugar wines, ranging from options like pinot noir, rosé, chardonnay, pinot grigio, and more. Then, check out the 10 Best & Worst Types of Alcohol for Weight Loss.

Cupcake Lighthearted Pinot Noir

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 80

Carbs : 4.5 g

Sugar : <1 g

If you're looking for a lower-sugar pinot noir, Cupcake Vineyards has you covered. With notes of strawberry, plum, cherry, vanilla, and nutmeg, their Lighthearted Pinot Noir has only 80 calories and less than one gram of sugar, so you can treat yourself while sticking to your health goals.

Medley Wine Co. Italian White

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 100

Carbs : <1 g

Sugar : 0 g

ABV : 12%

Not used to drinking your wine from a pouch? Don't knock it until you try it. This Italian White Wine from Medly Wine Co. (which is a blend of Pinot Grigio and Inzolia) holds the equivalent of four wine bottles and lasts longer in your fridge than a regular bottle of white wine. Plus, it's low in sulfates, which can help those who get headaches when they drink wine. But the best part? This wine has zero grams of sugar per 5-ounce serving and less than one gram of carbohydrates.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gratsi Rose

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 120

Carbs : 0.4 g

Sugar : 0 g

ABV : 13%

People usually think of rosé as a summer wine, but there's no reason you can't enjoy this dry, crisp wine with notes of strawberry and pear any time of the year. The Gratsi Rosé comes in a 3-liter box—the equivalent of four bottles of wine—and has only 120 calories and zero grams of sugar. Take it to a party or keep it in the fridge for up to 30 days to enjoy for yourself.

Un'Sweet Chenin Blanc

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 113

Carbs : 2 g

Sugar : 0 g

ABV : 13%

It's hard to beat this South African Chenin Blanc from Un'Sweet Wine. With only 113 calories and zero grams of sugar, you can enjoy a refreshing glass of balanced white wine with notes of passion fruit and honeydew.

Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 70

Carbs : 3 g

ABV : 7%

Kim Crawford wines allow you to indulge in your favorite beverage and feel good about what you're drinking at the same time. Their Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp and fruit-forward experience with only 70 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates, and 7% ABV, so you can enjoy a couple of glasses without any worries at all.

Nomadica Red

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Sugar : 0 g

ABV : 14%

Another low-sugar boxed wine option that we love, this Nomadica Red is exactly what you need for your next dinner party or Halloween movie night. One box contains the equivalent of four bottles of wine and has comforting tasting notes of cherry, Darjeeling tea, violet, bay leaf, and raspberry.

Liquid Light Chardonnay

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 95

Carbs : 2.5 g

ABV : 12.5%

Tasting notes of star fruit, pear, melon, citrus, and marzipan come together nicely in this Liquid Light Chardonnay. With only 2.5 grams of total carbohydrates and 95 calories per serving, you can enjoy this Washington State White Wine and never veer from your nutrition goals.

Bota Box Breeze Dry Rosé

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 80

Carbs : 3.3 g

ABV : 8%

Bota Box is a foolproof company to turn to when you want a high-quality boxed wine. In fact, they carry some of my all-time favorite wines to buy for parties and gatherings, which you can read about here. And if you're specifically looking for low-sugar, low-calorie varieties, they've got you covered with their Bota Box Breeze Dry Rosé. With notes of raspberry, strawberry, and grapefruit, this wine has only 80 calories and 3.3 grams of total carbohydrates per serving.

Honest Lot Cabernet Sauvignon

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Sugar : 0 g

ABV : 12.5%

Honest Lot wines are zero-sugar wines that still maintain flavor and body while undergoing minimal processing. We love their rich cabernet sauvignon, which has notes of black currant, plum, and blueberry. If a cab sauv isn't for you, they also have pinot grigio, rosé, and sauvignon blanc available.

FitVine Pinot Noir

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 119

Carbs : 4.6 g

Sugar : <1 g

ABV : 13.5%

With a name like FitVine you know this wine is going to be nutrition-oriented. Their pinot noir is a deliciously well-balanced red with notes of cherries, orange blossoms, cedar, and honey, and there's less than one gram of sugar in a 5-ounce glass.

