10 Lunge Variations for Lower Body Gains at Every Fitness Level

Lunges are a staple in many fitness routines because they work multiple muscle groups, improve balance, and can be modified for any fitness level. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced athlete, lunge variations allow you to customize your workout to suit your needs and keep things interesting.

These exercises primarily target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, but they also engage your core and stabilizer muscles. Lunges are also versatile, making them an effective movement whether you're training for strength, endurance, or flexibility. By incorporating different variations into your routine, you can prevent workout monotony and continue to challenge your body in new ways.

For those just starting out, lunges are an excellent bodyweight exercise that can build foundational lower-body strength and stability, enhance mobility, and improve balance. As your fitness level progresses, you can make lunges more challenging by incorporating weights or altering your body position.

The following 10 lunge variations are designed to get results, no matter your fitness experience. Each one targets key muscles while offering a unique twist to the standard lunge. Choose a few to incorporate into your weekly routine, and don't be afraid to adjust the intensity or range of motion based on your current ability.

Static Lunge

Static lunges are a great starting point for beginners, helping build stability and balance while targeting the glutes and quads. This variation requires no movement, allowing you to focus on perfect form.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a large step backward with your right foot, lowering your body until both knees are at a 90-degree angle. Keep your torso upright and core engaged as you hold this position. Push through your left heel to rise back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps on each leg.

Walking Lunges

The walking lunge adds dynamic movement, making it a great way to build lower-body strength while also improving balance and coordination.

Stand tall with your feet together. Step forward with your right leg, lowering into a lunge position with both knees bent at 90 degrees. Push off your left foot, stepping forward to bring your left leg next to your right. Immediately step forward with your left leg, repeating the lunge motion. Continue alternating legs as you move forward. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps on each leg.

Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are easier on your knees compared to forward lunges, making them ideal for those with joint issues. They still target the same muscles as traditional lunges but with less forward momentum.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands at your sides. Step backward with your right leg, lowering your body until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Keep your torso upright and core tight throughout the movement. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg.

Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge engages your glutes and inner thighs more than a standard lunge, helping to tone and sculpt the lower body while also challenging your balance.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Step your right leg diagonally behind your left leg, bending both knees as if performing a curtsy. Lower your body until your left thigh is almost parallel to the ground. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps on each leg.

Lateral Lunge

The lateral lunge targets your inner and outer thighs, as well as your glutes, providing a great way to work the muscles that aren't as active in standard forward lunges.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Step out to the side with your right leg, bending your knee and lowering your hips while keeping your left leg straight. Push through your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg.

Elevated Lunge

By elevating the back foot, this variation places more emphasis on your front leg, making it a great exercise for building unilateral strength in the quads and glutes.

Stand in front of a bench or sturdy surface and place the top of your right foot on the bench. Step forward with your left leg, keeping your torso upright. Lower your body into a lunge until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps on each leg.

Jump Lunge

Jump lunges add a plyometric element to the movement, increasing cardiovascular intensity while improving leg power and strength.

Start in a lunge position with your right leg forward and left leg back. Lower your body into a deep lunge. Explosively jump into the air, switching legs mid-jump. Land softly with your left leg forward and right leg back. Continue alternating legs. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps per side.

Overhead Lunge

The overhead lunge adds an upper-body component by engaging your shoulders and core. This variation improves stability and strength while working your lower body.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and a weight (like a dumbbell) held overhead. Step forward with your right leg, lowering into a lunge as you keep the weight steady overhead. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg.

Bulgarian Split Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a more advanced version of the elevated lunge, isolating the quads and glutes while requiring additional balance and coordination.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your back to a bench or elevated surface. Place your right foot on the bench behind you and step forward with your left leg. Lower into a lunge until your left thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps on each leg.

Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive

This variation adds a dynamic movement, helping to build explosive power while improving balance and core stability.