When it comes to losing fat and slowing down the aging the process, the most important form of exercise you need to be doing is strength training. Why strength training? It's amazing in building and maintaining lean muscle (which you lose as you grow older), burning more calories than cardio, and elevating your metabolism. For strength training workouts, I recommend starting off with full-body sessions. In this way, you can target more muscle groups and make progress much faster. So we've put together the #1 machine workout to shrink belly fat and slow aging, which we'll get into below.

It's important to prioritize free weight exercises, but just as important is not ignoring the benefits of machines. They're fantastic for isolating body parts and can be a great way for you to build up strength and strength endurance. It's also really easy to maintain good form when working with machines. So, let's start this productive workout that'll help you shrink belly fat and slow aging. The sooner you get into a solid routine, the sooner you'll start to feel younger, see results, and lose excess fat.

1 Hack Squat

Start the Machine Hack Squat with both feet in front of you and turned out a bit. Push yourself up before hitting the switches below to unlock the machine. Lower yourself with control as you would for a regular squat until your hips are at least at a 90-degree angle. Then, drive through your heels, flexing your quads and glutes to finish. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

Related: Get Rid of Your Belly Overhang With This Tummy-tightening Workout

2 Machine Shoulder Press

For this next exercise, sit down on the pad of the machine while gripping the handles with both your hands. Keeping your chest tall and core tight, press the weight up, flexing your shoulders and triceps hard at the top. Using control, lower back to starting position before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

Related: This Is the Best-ever Lower Belly Pooch Workout, Fitness Expert Says

3 Chest Supported Machine Row

The Chest Supported Machine Row starts by sitting down and pressing your chest against the pad. Grab both of the handles, and lead with your elbows while pulling the weight towards your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades and flexing your lats at the end. Straighten your arms until you get a full stretch in your upper back before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Supinated Lat Pulldowns

Grip the lat pulldown bar with your arms shoulder-width distance apart and your palms facing you. Lean back slightly, and pull the bar down toward your sternum with your elbows, squeezing your lats at the very bottom of the movement. Resist on the way up, maintaining tension in your lats. Get a good stretch at the top by letting your shoulder blades come up before performing another rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

5 Seated Leg Curls

Begin your Seated Leg Curls by sitting down with your ankles on top of the roller with the top pad locked in. Keeping your chest tall and back flat against the seat, drag the weight down with your heels, flexing your hamstrings hard at the end of the movement. Resist on the way up until you're back to starting position before performing another rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps.