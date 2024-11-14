McDonald's Launches New Taylor Swift-Inspired Meal—But There's a Catch

As Taylor Swift begins the next chapter of her record-breaking Eras Tour this week, McDonald's is honoring the singer-songwriter with a brand-new meal that features a popular symbol for the Swiftie fandom: friendship bracelets.

On Nov. 12, the fast-food giant announced that a brand-new Bestie Bundle meal was hitting menus for a limited time. Meant to be shared with a friend, the bundles come with two Junior Chicken sandwiches (380 calories), two small fries (240 calories), two small fountain drinks, and two friendship bracelets.

The catch with the Bestie Bundle is that it's only available in Canada, where Swift is playing a series of shows between Toronto and Vancouver over the next few weeks. Unsurprisingly, customers in the States are very displeased about missing out on the exclusive meal.

"I want this so bad in the U.S.," one commented on a TikTok about the Bestie Bundle from the McDonald's Canada account.

"Cries in American," another comment reads.

There are five different bracelets for fans to collect, and they feature sayings such as "Live Laugh Big Mac" and "Share fries l8r?" While the McDonald's announcement doesn't mention Swift, many have interpreted the Bestie Bundle as a nod to the pop star because of the friendship bracelets—which fans have made a tradition out of trading at her concerts. The fact that the Bestie Bundle launched exclusively in Canada just two days before Swift's first Canadian Eras Tour show is further evidence that McDonald's is likely paying homage to the singer with the new meal.

"It's very Taylor Swift-coded," TikToker @brittany_giaccini said in a video about the Bestie Bundle this week.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For those who live in Canada or plan to visit in the near future, the Bestie Bundle is selling for $13 CAD (the equivalent of $9.27 USD). Interested customers shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local Mickey D's to snag the meal since supplies are limited.

"Guests are encouraged to act quickly to get their hands on these limited-edition bracelets, as they are only available while supplies last," McDonald's Canada wrote in the announcement.

While the Bestie Bundle is exclusive to Canada, McDonald's customers in the States have been treated to a few exciting new menu launches recently. The chain's beloved Holiday Pie (260 calories) was recently spotted back in stores in some parts of the country, while the super popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets (290 calories per six-piece order) returned to menus in select markets earlier this month as well. McDonald's also recently debuted a brand-new Dulce de Leche Frappé (630 calories per medium drink) made with a Caramel Frappé base, a hint of coffee, and a rich dulce de leche-flavored syrup.