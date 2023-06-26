McDonald's Is Rumored to Be Launching a New McFlurry Soon

Peanut butter fans, get your plastic spoons ready: Rumors are swirling that McDonald's is set to officially launch a brand-new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to help fast-food fans cool down a bit more this summer. If confirmed, this new McFlurry could land at participating McDonald's locations as early as July. (Fingers crossed the machine is working when you go to order yours!)

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry was a chilly treat fan favorite during its testing period, which is certainly encouraging if it means a greater likelihood of a nationwide expansion. Regional California McDonald's restaurants began experimenting with this menu item as far back as January 2023, according to ChewBoom. It garnered some rave reviews, including from Ian K. of Peep This Out! Reviews on YouTube, who described it as "a nice helping" of vanilla soft-serve, chocolate, peanut butter, and cookies.

Play

The YouTuber adds that it gave him "Reese's vibes" and reminded him of a more elevated, peanut butter-flavored Snickerdoodle McFlurry. He adds that it's a "bangin' variant of McFlurries," which sounds pretty delicious to us.

Snack enthusiasts at the @snackolater Instagram account popped in a post about the potential news on June 22. "If the rumors are true," their post caption describes, "this would hit McDonald's in the U.S. in July after the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry bids us adieu."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ice cream investigators over at The Krazy Coupon Lady also anticipate that the new Peanut Butter Crunch flavor will only be available for a short time, based on previous McFlurry releases. "This flavor will be on the menu for a month," they claim, adding it could be even shorter if "supplies run out at locations faster than that."

The site compared this potential new release to the Chocolate Pretzel McFlurry of last summer, which was available for a few short months from May to July 2022.

These McWhispers come shortly after confirmation of another hinted menu item sure to pack some heat. The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese will hit menus on July 10, and while we'll be sad to see the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry go, a chocolatey, peanut-buttery cookie replacement will certainly keep McD's fans satisfied.