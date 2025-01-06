McDonald's Beloved Seasonal Dessert Is Back On the Menu

From the fall favorite Pumpkin and Crème Pie to the rainbow sprinkle-studded Holiday Pie, McDonald's regularly excites customers by reviving popular sweet treats. And now, fast-food fans are getting another dessert to sink their teeth into.

According to an Instagram post from fast-food influencer Markie Devo, McDonald's Strawberry and Crème Pie (280 calories) has returned to menus once again, while the Holiday Pie is now "most likely gone." First introduced in 2012, the Strawberry and Crème Pie is filled with "strawberries and vanilla-flavored crème, baked side by side in a sugar-coated flaky crust," as noted by the Instagram user.

According to Devo, the dessert has been spotted at locations in New York, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona. While McDonald's has not made an official announcement about the pie's return, the Instagram user advised followers to check the fast-food chain's app to see if the item is available at their McDonalds's location.

As one might expect, commenters expressed their delight over the return of the seasonal dessert.

"Omg I just checked the app & we have them. A true miracle since we never get seasonal pies here," one Instagrammer wrote.

"Let's go!!! Always so good," another one added.

"Finally….. it's back!!" someone else said.

While the Strawberry and Crème Pie has returned to certain locations, some Instagram users shared that this dessert has already been available at their McDonald's. A few noted that while their location has been selling the strawberry-filled dessert, it hasn't offered the Holiday Pie.

The Strawberry and Crème Pie has made multiple limited-time appearances over the years and returned to menus last January. At the time, the pie was only available regionally.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Strawberry and Crème Pie isn't the only menu addition McDonald's fans should have on their radar. On Wednesday, Jan. 7, the fast-food chain is launching its new McValue Menu, which will include the popular $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app offers, and local food and beverage deals. It will also feature a new "Buy One, Add One for $1" offer, which lets customers add another menu item to their order for just $1. The new value menu will be available nationwide.

The $5 Meal Deal launched last June and includes a four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and a choice of a McChicken sandwich (400 calories) or a McDouble (400 calories).