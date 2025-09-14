5 Micro-Workout Moves That Shrink Your Stomach Pooch in 30 Days After 45

Micro-workouts that blend high-intensity exercises with brief rest periods can boost both aerobic and anaerobic fitness while burning major calories. If you’re looking to shrink a stubborn “stomach pooch” in just 30 days, these quick workouts can be a stellar addition to your routine. We spoke with an expert who shares five essential moves to include in your micro-workouts to melt belly fat after 45—no gym membership required!

How exactly do these quick moves compare to longer workouts? “The true benefit is being able to gain consistency with a program knowing workouts can be fit within a tight timeframe,” explains Mike Poirier, masters in exercise physiology and CSCS, VP of fitness at The Edge Fitness Clubs. “One’s body doesn’t know if you are lifting weights or utilizing bodyweight; it’s purely about muscle fiber activation—things like bodyweight rows/pushups/squats/lunges/planks can all be done within any confines.”

5 Micro-Workout Moves To Shrink Your Stomach Pooch

Burpees To Plank

Begin standing tall. Lower into a squat, placing your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a high plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back up toward your chest. Jump up explosively as you reach your arms overhead. After completing 10 burpees, lower into a forearm plank, holding for 30 seconds. Take 30 seconds of rest. Perform 5 consecutive sets.

Pushup To Side Plank

Begin in a high plank—hands under your shoulders and body straight. Lower your chest toward the floor. Press back up to the start position. Once you reach the top, rotate your body toward the left, reaching your left arm toward the sky. Hold for a moment. Lower your hand and return to a high plank. Perform another pushup, then rotate into a right side plank. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Reverse Alternating Lunges

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Place your hands on your hips. Take a big step back with your right foot. Lower into a lunge until your front thigh is parallel to the floor. Step back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides. Press your lower back into the ground. Extend your left leg straight out. Press through your right heel to lift your glutes off the floor and toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower with control. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps per side.

Pushup With Knee Tuck