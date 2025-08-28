5 Walking Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than the Gym After 45

Lacing up your sneakers for a brisk walk is a simple way to rev up your daily cardio. But did you know that weaving targeted walking exercises into your routine could actually help tighten and tone your waistline? We spoke with a fitness pro who shares five walking moves that melt belly fat faster than a gym session—especially for those 45 and up.

“I have been a personal trainer for 28 years and nothing beats walking,” says Nico Gonzalez, ACE-CPT, ACE-GFI, NPCP, BBPI, Balanced Body educator and global movement trainer and educator. “I haven’t found a better way to keep your body moving, increase your body temperature, and increase your mood. Walking can be done every day and multiple times a day. Want to lose weight? A walking program NEEDS to be included in your weekly schedule.”

Walking Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than the Gym

A well-rounded weight-loss regimen includes moving your body.

“Walking is one of the easier ways to move and is key for weight loss and provides many more benefits,” Gonzalez says.

Below, Gonzalez breaks down a 10-minute walking workout that alternates your pace. It’s simple, ultra-effective, and perfect for beginners. Make sure to pre-hydrate and sip water or electrolytes throughout the session.

1 minute: slow pace walking

2 minutes: steady pace walking

2 minutes: fast pace walking and pumping arms

2 minutes: steady pace walking

2 minutes: fast pace walking and pumping arms

1 minute: slow pace walking

5 Daily Moves That Flatten Belly Fat Better Than Dieting After 40

If you want to ramp things up, Gonzalez shares another 10-minute routine that adds more energy expenditure to your walk.

1 minute: steady pace walking

30 seconds: fast pace walking and pumping arms

30 seconds: steady pace walking

Repeat for a total 8 rounds of 30 second intervals (fast / steady)

1 minute: steady pace walking

4 Standing Exercises That Burn More Belly Fat Than Running After 45

Pro Walking Tips

Warm up

Gonzalez stresses the importance of a solid full-body warm-up to “get all the kinks out.”

“Make sure your body is ready to workout! I have found that my clients are more successful when we do a full body warm up,” Gonzalez points out. “Move the body in multiple directions. Moving legs, core, and the upper body. No need to add any fancy equipment. Just start moving lightly with good form and full range.”

4 Low-Impact Belly Fat Workouts Perfect for Guys Over 50

Consider adding a weighted vest

Adding a weighted vest to your walking session introduces an effective strength element.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Once you find yourself in a good routine for at least four weeks, you may want to add some resistance,” Gonzalez notes. “I like to start with adding just five pounds on a weight vest.”

Take your walks outside

The good ol’ outdoors presents a variety of challenging and invigorating terrain to explore. Plus, some fresh air and sunshine is good for the mind, body, and soul.

“The moment I started personally walking outside, my entire perspective of outdoor workouts changed,” Gonzalez says. “Since we got a dog last year, I started enjoying steady walks with our little pup. Instantly, I realized the benefits of being outside! Cleared my mind, enjoyed fresh air, different scenery daily, and the terrain slightly changed which kept me on my toes. All good things.”

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.