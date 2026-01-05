4 Morning Core Drills That Tighten Your Midsection Better Than Crunches After 45

Do these 4 quick AM drills to feel a tighter, flatter midsection all day, no crunches.

Crunches can be an excellent way to build a six-pack by putting your core muscles to work. They boost stability, endurance, and promote a more defined physique. But what if we told you there’s a much better way to reach your goal? We chatted with a fitness pro who recommends four morning core drills that will tighten your midsection better than crunches after 45.

Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, personally finds crunches to be ineffective for “midsection control” in women 45+.

“Crunches work mostly superficial muscles and employ spinal flexion, which can make the midsection look thicker and bulky,” Chakoian tells us. “Short morning core drills effectively work the deep stabilizing muscles, particularly the transverse abdominis, the deepest core muscle which naturally weakens with age and hormonal changes. Unlike crunches, these drills emphasize slow and controlled movement, posture, and breathing which literally pulls the abdominal wall in and flattens it, instead of pushing it out.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When you complete these drills first thing in the morning—before sitting at a desk and battling any workday stress—they offer a “tightening, cinching effect” on your midsection that lasts throughout the day.

“You get the feel of a tighter, flatter midsection without any neck or lower back strain,” Chakoian says.

Dead Bug

Lie face-up on a workout mat with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the floor as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate, performing 3 sets of 8 to 10 slow, controlled reps on each side.

Forearm Plank With Breathing Focus

Assume a forearm plank with your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Draw your belly button inward as you breathe into your ribs. Make sure to not over-engage your glutes or hold your breath. Perform 3 rounds of 30 to 45-second holds.

Standing Cable

Stand tall with your knees slightly bent, holding a cable or resistance band at chest level. Press your arms straight out. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Keep your ribs down and your abdominals engaged throughout the exercise. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Heel Slides With Core Engagement

“I tend to substitute these for crunches because they work true core control. This exercise is all about stability and balance, so there’s no flexing of the spine or pushing the belly outward,” Chakoian tells us.

Lie face-up on a workout mat with bent knees and feet flat on the ground. Place your arms at your sides. Gently draw in the lower abdominals and lightly press your lower back into the ground. Slowly slide one heel away from your body, straightening that leg as much as possible while your pelvis stays still. Slide it back in. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 slow reps on each side.

“The idea is that you want zero movement in the hips or ribs—looks easy, but it’s a great mover of the transverse abdominis and it will light up this deep core muscle in a way crunches will not,” Chakoian says. “Clients are often surprised by the amount of work they feel without the neck or back strain.”