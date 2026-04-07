3 Morning Exercises Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 50

Starting your day with a healthy dose of exercise can help build core strength and stability.

Many famous fitness icons believe in the power of morning exercise. Actor and fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg is one major fan and stays dedicated to his intense 4 a.m. workout sessions. In fact, the celeb says early morning workouts make him feel like he can “conquer the world“—they help him begin each day with a feeling of accomplishment, and science agrees.

According to Piedmont Healthcare, rising early and working out offers mental clarity, less distractions, and a boosted metabolism for the rest of the day. Having a morning routine in place is also a way to ensure it gets done. And one essential age-related item on that a.m. bucket list? Building your core. A strong core is essential for independent, active living. Your core includes your back, pelvic, and abdominal muscles, and helps you walk, lift, bend, and more. It’s also key when it comes to keeping you from slouching and remaining balanced.

We spoke with Doug Bertram, M.S., L.Ac., MTCM—Founder & CEO of Structural Elements®, a three-time Ironman triathlete, and ultramarathoner—who shares three morning exercises to build core strength faster than planks after 50. With more than 30 years of experience, Bertram has progressed the field of orthopedic wellness by focusing on the body’s structure rather than pain symptoms on their own. He developed the Structural Elements® Balancing Method, an integrative approach emphasizing postural alignment, fascia mapping, and tensegrity-based assessment.

“Core strength often declines after the age of 50 due to several factors, primarily related to the natural aging process,” Bertram tells us. “One significant factor is sarcopenia, which is the age-related loss of muscle mass. As muscle fibers decrease, the core muscles, crucial for stability and support, become weaker. This decline in core strength negatively impacts balance, increasing the risk of falls, which can be particularly dangerous for older adults. Additionally, weakened core muscles contribute to poor posture, leading to discomfort and potential back pain.”

Daily movement can become more laborsome, decreasing overall mobility, confidence, and independence. In addition to sarcopenia, stiffening of the fascia and reduced elasticity of tissues can make you less capable of distributing load.

Which Core Muscles Should Be Prioritized To Build Functional Strength?

In order to build functional core strength after 50, it’s essential to prioritize specific muscle groups that contribute to overall support and stability.

“The transverse abdominis is essential for stabilizing the pelvis and spine, while the multifidus plays a crucial role in spinal alignment and stability,” Bertram tells us. “The rectus abdominis, commonly known for creating the ‘six-pack,’ is involved in overall core function. Additionally, the obliques are vital for rotational movement and lateral stability. Lastly, strengthening the pelvic floor muscles is important for core stability and can improve overall health and function, particularly in maintaining continence.”

Below, Bertram offers three morning moves that can help boost core strength more efficiently than planks. These exercises offer a safe yet effective way to strengthen the essential muscles in your core.

Bird-Dog

“The bird-dog involves starting on all fours and extending one arm and the opposite leg while engaging the core, which enhances stability and activates multiple core muscles,” Bertram says.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate.

Dead Bug

“The dead bug is performed lying on the back with arms extended and knees bent, lowering one arm and the opposite leg without arching the back, promoting core control and stability without straining the back,” Bertram points out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate.

Seated Leg Lifts

“Seated leg lifts entail sitting on a sturdy chair and lifting one leg off the ground while engaging the core, making it easier on the joints while effectively strengthening the abdominal muscles,” Bertram says.