5 Quick Morning Exercises That Burn Belly Pooch All Day Long After 55

Five quick morning moves to address belly pooch and strengthen your core after 55.

Are you a multi-tasker? If so, you likely enjoy learning about efficient plans that cross a lot off your list. Well, it’s not just your errands that can benefit from careful planning. In fact, your exercise routine can possibly use a little tweak. We spoke with an expert and learned five quick morning exercises that will check off your workout and help to burn stomach fat after 55. If you like the sound of that, give this routine a try!

“While no exercise can literally ‘burn belly fat all day long,’ certain movements help preserve muscle mass, elevate energy expenditure, and strengthen the core—all of which support fat loss over time,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in the wellness space. “I chose these exercises because they train multiple muscle groups simultaneously, improve core function, and can be completed in just a few minutes without equipment. They’re also accessible for most adults over 55 and easy to perform consistently.”

Standing Knee Lifts

“Standing knee lifts with core engagement activate the lower abdominals, improve balance, and increase heart rate without impact,” Canham tells us.

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip level while keeping your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat on your right side, lifting your right knee up to hip level. Continue to alternate knee lifts. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Sit-to-Stand

“Sit-to-stands (chair squats) strengthen the largest muscle groups in the body—the glutes and thighs—which support metabolism and functional fitness,” Canham says.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Standing Cross-Body Punches

“Standing cross-body reaches or punches engage the obliques while adding a cardiovascular component,” Canham points out.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring your fists up to your chest or chin. Punch your left arm forward while maintaining relaxed shoulders and keeping your other hand at your chest. Return to the start. Repeat by punching your right arm forward. Continue to alternate punches. Perform 2 sets of 20 alternating reps.

Bird-Dog

“Bird-dogs strengthen deep core stabilizers and improve posture, which can help the midsection appear more supported,” Canham explains.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

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Incline Pushups

“Incline pushups (wall or counter) build upper-body strength and increase total-body muscle recruitment,” Canham explains.