5 Morning Exercises That Restore Full-Body Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

A Pilates expert's 5 morning moves that rebuild full-body strength better than gym machines

Losing strength with age doesn’t always appear in obvious ways. In fact, it might surprise you to learn the decline isn’t something noticed just by lifting weights. Sarcopenia, the loss of muscle, can cause fatigue, along with difficulty lifting anything heavy and performing everyday tasks. It can also result in less stamina and instability. When your strength is compromised, so is your independence. Simple things like carrying shopping bags, climbing stairs, and even opening jars can become more challenging.

Instead of living in fear and anxiety about how your future lifestyle may look, consider being proactive. We spoke with Lily Collins-Sak, Pilates Expert and Founder of The Daily Pilates, a brand inspired by her deep background in Kinesiology and Exercise Science, and have just the right plan to turn things around! Motivated by a genuine passion for movement and balanced wellness, Collins-Sak established a fresh, mindful approach to fitness. Get started with these five morning exercises that will restore full-body strength faster than gym machines after 55.

“Muscle mass can decline due to a variety of reasons after 55,” explains Collins-Sak. “Hormonal shifts, cartilage changes, your brain to muscle signaling all can affect coordination, muscle repair, and limit your range of motion over time. Staying active after 55 requires incorporating strength training along with mobility work that purposefully focus on real life movement patterns.”

As you sleep, major muscles like your glutes, which support solid posture and daily movement, aren’t completely switched on. When you start your day, these muscles can benefit from gentle engagement to help your body move more efficiently.

“Short, intentional morning workouts rooted in Pilates can help reawaken the body as a whole, improve posture, and build mind-body awareness,” Collins-Sak adds. “Traditional gym machine routines may strengthen but miss integrating mobility and balance components that are increasingly important for maintaining strength and preventing injury.”

Below, she breaks down five exercises that can help rebuild strength. Keep in mind that your morning routine doesn’t need to be long or vigorous in order to be effective. It’s important to choose a workout that seamlessly fits into your schedule and keeps you consistent.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges are one of the most effective and approachable exercises for firing our glutes and supporting nearly every movement you make throughout the day,” Collins-Sak says. “Strong, responsive glutes reduce strain on the lower back and improve overall stability. This Pilates staple is also amazing for releasing overnight stiffness throughout the back since it recruits core muscles to help control and articulate the spine.”

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Table Top Taps

“This simple yet powerful move focuses on connecting to your deep core—especially the transverse which helps to stabilize the pelvis and protect the lower back,” Collins-Sak notes. “By maintaining a neutral pelvis (pubic bone level with hip bones) you build awareness of proper alignment. Keep this awareness throughout the day to help maintain proper alignment and support long-term injury prevention.”

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and knees bent at 90 degrees in a tabletop position with your hips stacked over your knees. Activate your core and gently press your back into your floor. Keep your knees bent and together. Slowly lower one foot toward the floor, tapping your toes to the ground. Lift and repeat on the other side.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts

“The outer hips and glutes are essential for balance and stability, especially while walking. Because the exercise is performed while maintaining a neutral pelvis, it also helps to recruit your deep transverse and obliques, win-win,” Collins-Sak says.

Begin by lying on one side with your legs stacked, your head resting on your bottom arm, and your top hand placed on your hip. Lift your top leg upward. Hold it for a moment. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

Bird Dogs

“The entire posterior chain benefits from this one! Focus on reaching long through the body rather than lifting high. This sense of length and control helps improve posture and coordination, and overall body awareness,” says Collins-Sak.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate.

Spine Roll-Downs

“Spine roll-downs are an amazing and mindful way to help bring movement to the spine first thing in the morning! This exercise helps to release tension, improve circulation, and restore mobility after sleep. As you gently articulate through each segment of the spine, you encourage blood flow and oxygen throughout the entire body, waking you up like a big latte,” Collins-Sak notes.