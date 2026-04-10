6 Morning Exercises That Restore Knee Strength Faster Than Resistance Bands After 60

Add these moves to your morning routine to support strong, healthy knees as you age.

Building and maintaining knee strength should be one of the top priorities on your wellness bucket list as you age. Strong, healthy knees help you stay balanced and mobile while reducing the risk of falls. We like to think of the muscles that surround your knees as shock absorbers, because they work hard at protecting your joints, helping you walk, stand, and climb stairs with ease. Keeping your knees in good working order can help you avoid knee pain—and even a knee replacement surgery—down the road.

There are specific workouts that focus on knee strength, and we spoke with experts to learn a few. Here are six morning exercises that restore knee strength faster than resistance bands after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“You don’t have to be in your 60s to wake up feeling stiff, but as we get older, this is a more common ailment in the morning,” explains Coach Amanda Grimm, a Certified Running Coach and experienced Personal Trainer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Science. Grimm is also a We Run Coach for online clients in the UK, the US, and throughout the world. “It’s natural to lose muscle as we age, potentially have knee injuries, and sometimes have a more sedentary lifestyle; in turn, these can all result in weak and painful knees and legs. With females in particular, estrogen levels often decrease at this age, which can negatively affect connective tissue elasticity and joint lubrication, which will reduce support and movement.”

Putting your body weight to work supports additional stabilizing muscles and enhances balance, which is crucial as you age to avoid falls and injuries.

“Performing tone and strength exercises that don’t just focus on specific muscles, but allow the whole body to adjust, engage, and stabilize, which will better replicate real-life movement patterns,” Grimm tells us. “Morning bodyweight exercises can also be advantageous for active individuals over 60, especially older runners, recreational athletes, and those who enjoy a long round of golf or rambling. Strong knees don’t just make daily life easier, but they can also improve performance and reduce the risk of injury when taking part in active hobbies.”

Resistance bands can certainly be a beneficial tool when focusing on knee strength, but they may not be suitable for everyone due to strength and mobility levels.

“Resistance bands do not typically improve coordination or balance as effectively, since they often focus on a single joint or muscle group. As a result, they may not always train movements used in daily life,” explains Monique Caruth, PT, DPT, an APTA spokesperson who works frequently with older adults and is the founder of Caruth Home Health, providing rehabilitation, nursing, and social work services. “For many older adults looking to build knee strength for everyday movements, it may be more beneficial to begin with range of motion exercises. Simple exercises that mimic daily activities, such as standing, walking, or sitting down, can be more effective because they engage multiple muscles and promote better overall movement patterns.”

Below are a few exercises to add to your morning routine, according to Grimm and Caruth.

Sit-to-Stand

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step, holding an optional lightweight dumbbell in each hand. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Wall Sit

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall and arms extended ahead of you. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Hold the position for 15 to 20 seconds, working your way up to 23 to 30 seconds as you progress.

Calf Raises

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a sturdy chair with your hands lightly resting on the backrest. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top. Lower back down with control. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Glute Bridges

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Gently lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Half Squats

“Half squats are a great way to build knee strength without putting too much strain on the body,” Caruth tells us.