5 Best Morning Strength Workouts To Boost Weight Loss

Speed up your weight-loss efforts and gain lean muscle with a trainer's morning routines.
January 16, 2024
Embarking on a weight-loss journey involves a combination of a balanced diet and effective workouts. Incorporating strength training into your morning routine not only kickstarts your metabolism but also helps build lean muscle mass, enhancing your body's ability to burn calories throughout the day. The following routines are the best morning strength workouts for faster weight loss.

Incorporate these strength workouts into your routine, and watch as your metabolism revs up, leading to enhanced weight-loss results. Remember to consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have existing health conditions or concerns.

Workout #1: Full-Body Fat Burner

This comprehensive morning workout engages multiple muscle groups, elevating your heart rate for maximum fat burn.

1. Jump Squats

jump squat
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees, and lower into a squat. Explosively jump, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly, and repeat. Complete three sets of 15 reps

2. Pushups

illustration of pushups
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

3. Plank to Alternating Knee Tuck

Begin in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your chest. Return to the plank position, and repeat with the left knee. Complete three sets of 10 reps per leg.

4. Dumbbell Lunges

woman Weighted Lunges
Shutterstock

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Step forward with your right foot into a lunge. Push back to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 reps per leg.

Workout #2: Core Ignition Routine

A strong core not only improves posture but also enhances the efficiency of your workouts by stabilizing your entire body.

1. Bicycle Crunches

woman doing bicycle crunches
Shutterstock

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending the right leg. Repeat on the other side. Complete four sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, leaning back at a 45-degree angle. Hold a weight or medicine ball. Rotate your torso, touching the ground on each side. Complete three sets of 15 reps (each side).

3. Leg Raises

illustration of leg lifts
Shutterstock

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Slowly lower them without touching the ground. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

4. Plank with Hip Dips

plank hip dip
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position. Rotate your hips to touch the right side of the floor. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 10 reps per side.

Workout #3: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Blast

HIIT workouts are renowned for their efficiency in torching calories and promoting fat loss.

1. Burpees

illustration of burpees
Shutterstock

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat, and kick your feet back into a plank. Perform a pushup, then jump back to the squat position. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Complete four sets of 10 reps.

2. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs in a running motion. Complete three sets of 20 reps (10 per leg).

3. Jumping Lunges

jump lunges illustration
Shutterstock

Start in a lunge position. Jump and switch your legs in mid-air. Land softly and repeat. Complete three sets of 15 reps per leg.

4. Box Jumps

illustration of box jump exercises to avoid after 50
Shutterstock

Stand in front of a sturdy box or bench. Jump onto the box, landing softly with your knees slightly bent. Step back down, and repeat. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

Workout #4: Metabolic Boost Circuit

This circuit-style workout maximizes calorie burn by combining strength exercises with minimal rest.

1. Kettlebell Swings

kettlebell swings
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at your hips, and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell to chest height. Complete four sets of 15 reps.

2. Bodyweight Squats

woman doing squats
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 20 reps.

3. Push Press with Dumbbells

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Dip at the knees, then explosively press the weights overhead. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

4. Jump Rope

jump rope
Shutterstock

Grab a jump rope and jump continuously for one minute. Complete three sets of one minute.

Workout #5: Cardio and Strength Fusion

Combining cardiovascular exercises with strength training creates a dynamic workout that promotes weight loss and overall fitness.

1. Running in Place

high knees
Shutterstock

Lift your knees high while jogging in place. Maintain a brisk pace. Complete five sets of two minutes.

2. Pushup to Side Plank

Perform a standard pushup. Rotate to a side plank on your right hand. Return to the pushup position, and switch sides. Complete three sets of 12 reps (six per side).

3. Jumping Jacks

how to do jumping jacks demonstration
Shutterstock

Start with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Complete four sets of one minute.

4. Dumbbell Rows

Woman doing Dumbbell bent over row
Shutterstock

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, hinge at the hips, and row the weights toward your hips. Lower the weights with control. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
