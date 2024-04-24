From weight-loss supplements to social media diet trends, there's no shortage of misinformation online about how to lose weight quickly. But what many men often forget is that healthy weight management comes down to one simple equation: calories burned must be greater than calories consumed. When it comes to torching calories, regular exercise—along with other healthy lifestyle habits like eating a well-balanced diet and getting enough sleep—is an essential component in building a healthy foundation to support your weight-loss efforts. That's why we chatted with an expert who breaks down the #1 daily workout for men to lose weight.

Knowing the right exercises to do daily for weight loss can be tricky. TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, makes things seamless for you with his best daily workout routine that's a surefire way for men to incinerate calories. Beyond the weight-loss benefits, research shows having a daily workout routine can do wonders for your physical and mental health, such as boosting mood, increasing energy levels, and slashing chronic disease risk.

So, if you're ready to take charge of your health and transform your body from the inside out, keep reading for the #1 daily workout for men to lose weight. After you finish, don't miss these 10 Tips for Men To Build a Ripped Lower Body.

Warm-up

Before jumping into the workout, do a brisk five-minute walk or jog to get your heart rate up and warm up your muscles. Follow this with dynamic stretches like arm circles, leg swings, and hip circles to loosen up your joints and increase flexibility. Finish with a few bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, and pushups to activate your muscles and get them primed for the main workout.

"When trying to lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way over a longer period, it's important to focus on building and maintaining muscle and burning calories," says Mentus. "The best daily workout for weight loss combines strength, hypertrophy, and high-intensity methods. The following workout will start with strength and hypertrophy work and then end with some high-intensity intervals."

Losing Weight vs. Losing Fat: What's the Difference?

Resistance Training Circuit

Begin with three sets of six-tempo goblet squats, focusing on a slow descent and a brief pause at the bottom to maximize muscle engagement. Follow this with 10 tempo pushups, emphasizing control and muscle activation.

Next, move on to three sets of 10 dumbbell Romanian deadlifts (RDLs) to target your hamstrings and lower back, paired with 10 TRX rows to strengthen your upper back and arms.

Last but not least, complete four rounds of a high-intensity interval circuit, alternating between 30 seconds of dumbbell thrusters for maximum reps and 30 seconds of burpees jumping over a dumbbell for an explosive full-body workout.

Does Lifting Weights Burn More Fat Than Cardio?

1. Six Tempo Goblet Squats (three seconds down with a one-second pause)

Play

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at chest height with your elbows pointed down. Perform a squat, lowering yourself for three seconds until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Pause for one second, then return to the starting position. Focus on engaging your core and keeping your chest up throughout the movement.

2. 10 Tempo Pushups (three seconds down with a one-second pause)

Play

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body for three seconds until your chest nearly touches the ground, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Pause for one second, then push back up to the starting position. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.

10 Ways To Maximize Your Walking Workout for Faster Weight Loss

3. 10 Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts (RDLs)

Play

Hold a pair of dumbbells in front of your thighs with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hinge at your hips while lowering the weights along the front of your legs until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Keep your back straight throughout the movement. Return to the starting position by squeezing your glutes and pushing your hips forward.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4. 10 TRX Bodyweight Rows (two-second pause at the top)

Play

Adjust the TRX straps to chest height. Hold the handles with an overhand grip, lean back, and extend your arms. Pull your body toward the handles while keeping your elbows close to your sides and squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement. Pause for two seconds, then slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

5. Dumbbell Thrusters (for max reps: 30 seconds)

Play

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing in. Perform a squat, then push through your heels explosively to stand up, pressing the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height and immediately go into the next squat.

5 Strength Workouts To Maintain a Lean Body as You Age

6. Burpees Jumping Over Dumbbells (30 seconds)

Play

Stand with a dumbbell placed horizontally on the ground in front of you. Perform a burpee by squatting down, touching the dumbbell, and jumping your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands and stand up. Jump laterally over the dumbbell, then repeat the burpee on the other side.

Cool-down

For the cool-down, focus on gradually bringing your heart rate down and stretching your muscles. Perform light cardio like walking or cycling for about five to 10 minutes to help your body transition from exercise to rest. Then, spend 10 to 15 minutes stretching major muscle groups, holding each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds.

Incorporating a cool-down routine into your daily workout will help prevent muscle soreness and stiffness, allowing you to recover faster and tackle the next workout sooner.