5 At-Home Strength Workouts for Belly Fat

One of the most common challenges I discuss with my clients is stubborn belly fat. Extra fat around the midsection is the result of multiple factors, from genetics to diet to stress. The good news is there are workouts, nutrition plans, and lifestyle changes that can target and melt fat around the midsection. However, achieving a toned, flat belly doesn't always require a gym membership or fancy equipment. In fact, you can effectively target stubborn fat with these five at-home strength workouts for belly fat that will build muscle and boost your metabolism.

These exercises are not only convenient but also highly effective in sculpting your midsection. Incorporate these routines into your weekly schedule for a stronger core and a leaner waistline. Keep reading for the very best at-home strength workouts for belly fat. And when you're finished, be sure to check out 5 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles.

Workout #1: Core-Centric Crunch Circuit

Designed to specifically target your abdominal muscles, this workout focuses on enhancing core strength and definition. By incorporating dynamic movements, such as bicycle crunches and plank hip dips, you engage multiple muscle groups to maximize calorie burn and sculpt a firmer, flatter belly.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs off the ground, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee. Simultaneously extend your right leg, keeping it hovering above the ground. Repeat on the opposite side, and continue in a bicycle pedaling motion. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

2. Plank Hip Dips

Start in a plank position on your forearms. Rotate your hips to the right, dipping them toward the floor. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Engage your core throughout the movement. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight. Rotate your torso to the right, touching the ground beside you. Return to the center, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

4. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your arms by your sides. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Slowly lower them back down without touching the ground. Ensure your lower back stays pressed against the floor. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position with your wrists aligned under the shoulders. Bring your right knee toward your chest, then quickly switch with the left. Maintain a brisk pace, engaging your core throughout. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

Workout #2: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Routine

HIIT is renowned for its effectiveness in burning calories both during and after the workout. Jumping jacks, burpees, and mountain climber twists make this routine a powerful fat-burning session, boosting your cardiovascular fitness while targeting that stubborn midsection.

1. Jumping Jacks

Start with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump, spreading your legs wide and raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position, and repeat. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

2. Burpees

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

3. Mountain Climber Twists

Start in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your left elbow, twisting your torso. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the opposite side. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

4. Jump Rope

Use an actual jump rope or mimic the motion without one. Keep a steady rhythm, landing softly on the balls of your feet. Engage your core for stability and endurance. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5. Plank to Toe Tap

Begin in a plank position on your forearms. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V. Return to the plank position, and tap your right hand to your left foot. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

Workout #3: Stability Ball Blast

Utilizing a stability ball adds an element of instability, forcing your muscles to work harder to maintain balance. From stability ball rollouts to pikes, these exercises not only engage your abs but also recruit muscles throughout your body, resulting in a comprehensive workout that contributes to a more sculpted and leaner abdomen.

1. Stability Ball Rollouts

Kneel in front of a stability ball with your hands on top. Roll the ball forward, extending your body into a plank position. Roll the ball back toward your knees, maintaining control. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

2. Stability Ball Russian Twists

Sit on the stability ball with your feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly, engaging your core. Rotate your torso side to side, holding a weight or medicine ball for added resistance. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

3. Pike with Stability Ball

Assume a plank position with your feet on the stability ball. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a pike position. Hold for a moment before returning to the plank. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

4. Stability Ball Leg Raises

Lie on your back with the stability ball between your ankles. Lift the ball toward the ceiling using your lower abs. Lower the ball back down without letting it touch the ground. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

5. Stability Ball Pass

Lie on your back holding a stability ball with your arms extended. Lift your legs toward the ceiling as you pass the ball from your hands to your feet. Lower your legs back down, and pass the ball back to your hands. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

Workout #4: Dumbbell Sculpting Session

Adding resistance with dumbbells intensifies each movement, targeting your abdominal muscles from various angles. Exercises like dumbbell side bends and plank rows focus on your core and provide a full-body sculpting experience, helping you achieve a toned midsection and overall strength.

1. Dumbbell Side Bends

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in one hand. Bend at the waist to the side, keeping your back straight. Return to the upright position and repeat on the opposite side.

Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Russian Twists with Dumbbell

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Hold a dumbbell with both hands, rotating your torso from side to side. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Woodchoppers

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Raise the dumbbell diagonally across your body, from low to high. Control the movement, engaging your obliques. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

4. Dumbbell Jackknife

Lie on your back with a dumbbell in your hands. Lift your legs toward the ceiling as you reach toward your toes. Lower your legs back down without letting them touch the ground. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5. Plank Rows

Begin in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Row the right dumbbell toward your hip while keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbell back to the ground, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

Workout #5: Yoga Fusion for Core Strength

This routine combines the benefits of yoga poses with a focus on core engagement. Boat poses and Warrior III not only enhance your flexibility and balance but also contribute to a strong and stabilized core. Embrace the mind-body connection while working toward a sculpted midsection with this rejuvenating workout.

1. Boat Pose

Sit on the floor, leaning back slightly. Lift your legs off the ground, extending them toward the ceiling. Reach your arms forward, balancing on your sit bones. Hold the pose for 45 seconds.

2. Downward-Facing Dog to Plank

Start in a plank position, and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Transition to downward-facing dog, then back to plank. Repeat the flow, engaging your core throughout. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

3. Warrior III

Stand with your feet together and your arms by your sides. Hinge at the hips, extending one leg straight back and reaching your arms forward. Hold the position, keeping your core tight. Hold the pose for 45 seconds on each side.

4. Forearm Plank with Knee Tuck

Begin in a forearm plank position. Bring your right knee toward your right elbow, engaging your obliques. Return to the plank, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 12 reps on each side.

5. Upward-Facing Dog

Start in a plank position and lower your body towards the ground. Lift your chest toward the ceiling, keeping your arms straight. Engage your core, and squeeze your glutes. Hold the pose for 45 seconds.