5 Best Resistance Band Workouts for Belly Fat

Resistance bands have become a staple in fitness routines due to their versatility and effectiveness. When it comes to targeting belly fat, I often recommend resistance bands to my clients looking to lose weight around the midsection. Incorporating resistance band workouts into your fitness regimen not only strengthens your core muscles but also helps burn stubborn belly fat and fat all over your body. In honor of that, I've rounded up five of the best resistance band workouts for belly fat, which I highly recommend to slim down your waistline.

Incorporate these workouts into your exercise routine to effectively achieve a stronger, leaner core. Remember to focus on proper form and gradually increase the intensity as you progress. With consistency and dedication, you'll be on your way to a slimmer waistline and improved overall fitness.

Workout #1: Resistance Band Russian Twists

Including Russian twists in resistance band workouts is an excellent way to engage your entire core, including your obliques, which is key in melting belly fat.

1. Seated Russian Twists

Play

Sit on the floor with your legs extended, knees slightly bent, and feet flexed. Hold the resistance band with both hands, extending your arms in front of you. Engage your core, and lean back slightly while keeping your back straight. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the band toward your right hip. Return to the center, and twist to the left, bringing the band toward your left hip. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

2. Standing Russian Twists

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hold the resistance band with both hands, arms extended straight out in front of you. Engage your core, and twist your torso to the right, bringing the band toward your right hip. Return to the center and twist to the left, bringing the band toward your left hip. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

3. Seated Russian Twists with Leg Lifts

Play

Sit on the floor with your legs extended and feet hovering slightly above the ground. Hold the resistance band with both hands, extending your arms in front of you. Engage your core and lean back slightly while keeping your back straight. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the band toward your right hip while lifting your legs higher. Return to the center and twist to the left, bringing the band toward your left hip while lifting your legs higher. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

The 8 Best Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Workout #2: Resistance Band Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch is a dynamic exercise that targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including the rectus abdominis and obliques. When performed with resistance bands, this move enhances the effectiveness of the workout by providing constant tension to the core muscles, aiding in burning belly fat.

1. Standard Bicycle Crunches with Resistance Band

Play

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold the resistance band with both hands, arms extended overhead. Lift your shoulder blades off the floor, and engage your core. Bring your right knee toward your chest while twisting your torso to bring your left elbow toward your right knee. Straighten your right leg while bringing your left knee toward your chest and twisting your torso to bring your right elbow toward your left knee. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

2. Reverse Bicycle Crunches with Resistance Band

Play

Start in the same position as standard bicycle crunches. Instead of bringing your knees toward your chest, extend your legs straight out in front of you. Hold the resistance band with both hands, arms extended overhead. Lift your shoulder blades off the floor, and engage your core. Move your legs in a reverse pedaling motion as if you were to ride your bike backward. Continue for two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Bicycle Crunches with Mini-Band

Play

Begin in the same position as standard bicycle crunches. Place a mini resistance band around both feet. Lift your shoulder blades off the floor, and engage your core. Bring your right leg toward your chest while simultaneously twisting your torso to bring your left elbow toward your right knee. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating sides for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

8 Standing Exercises That Strip Away Belly Flab Fast

Workout #3: Resistance Band Plank Variations

Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the core muscles and reducing belly fat. When combined with resistance bands, plank variations intensify the workout by adding resistance and stability challenges, leading to greater calorie burn and fat loss in the abdominal area.

1. Resistance Band Planks

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Place the resistance band around your ankles. Engage your core, keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, and hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat for two to three sets.

2. Resistance Band Plank with Leg Lifts

Play

Begin in the same plank position with the resistance band around your ankles. Lift one leg off the ground, keeping it straight and in line with your body. Hold for five to 10 seconds, then lower the leg and switch to the other side. Continue alternating legs for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

3. Resistance Band Plank with Rows

Play

Assume the plank position with a resistance band securely attached to a sturdy anchor. Hold the handle of the resistance band in one hand. While maintaining the plank, pull one elbow toward your hips, bringing the resistance band tight to your side. Lower the arm back down, and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating arms for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

9 Most Effective Resistance-Band Exercises to Banish Love Handles

Workout #4: Resistance Band Woodchoppers

Woodchoppers are an excellent exercise for targeting the obliques, which play a crucial role in shaping the waistline and reducing belly fat. When performed with resistance bands, woodchoppers engage the core muscles more effectively, leading to greater calorie expenditure and fat loss in the abdominal area.

1. High to Low Woodchoppers

Play

Anchor the resistance band to a high point, such as a sturdy overhead structure or a door anchor. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the handle of the resistance band with both hands. Start with your arms extended overhead and slightly to the side. Engage your core, and twist your torso while bringing the handle of the resistance band down and across your body toward the opposite hip. Keep your arms straight, and return to the starting position. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

2. Low to High Woodchoppers

Play

Anchor the resistance band to a low point, such as a sturdy base or a door anchor at floor level. Stand sideways to the anchor point with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the handle of the resistance band with both hands. Start with your arms extended down and across your body toward the opposite hip. Engage your core, and twist your torso while bringing the handle of the resistance band up and across your body toward the opposite shoulder. Keep your arms straight, and return to the starting position. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

3. Diagonal Woodchoppers

Play

Anchor the resistance band to a high point and stand sideways to the anchor point. Hold the handle of the resistance band with both hands and start with your arms extended down and across your body towards the opposite hip. Engage your core and twist your torso while bringing the handle of the resistance band up and across your body toward the opposite shoulder in a diagonal motion. Keep your arms straight and return to the starting position. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.

6 Tips for Women To Lose Belly Fat & Keep It Off

Workout #5: Resistance Band Mountain Climbers

If you're looking for an effective resistance band workout to melt belly fat, mountain climbers can get the job done. This exercise is a dynamic full-body movement that engages the core muscles while providing cardiovascular benefits. When combined with resistance bands, mountain climbers become even more productive at burning calories and trimming belly fat by adding resistance to the movement.

1. Standard Resistance Band Mountain Climbers

Play

Start in a plank position with the resistance band around your feet. Keep your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs, alternating back and forth, all while keeping resistance in the band. Continue at a fast pace for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat for two to three sets.

2. Cross-Body Resistance Band Mountain Climbers

Play

Begin in the same plank position with the resistance band around your ankles. Instead of bringing your knees straight toward your chest, drive each knee toward the opposite elbow in a cross-body motion. Continue alternating sides at a fast pace for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat for two to three sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Plank Jacks with Resistance Band

Play

Assume the plank position with the resistance band around your ankles or just above your knees. Instead of performing mountain climbers, jump both feet out to the sides and then back to the center, similar to a jumping jack motion. Keep your core engaged and maintain a steady pace for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat for two to three sets.