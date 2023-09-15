10 Best Deals You Can Score on National Cheeseburger Day

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With the official start of fall only mere days away, anticipation is already starting to build for the 2023 holiday season. But before we reach Halloween, Thanksgiving, and—eventually—Christmas, there's another important date that deserves to be celebrated: National Cheeseburger Day.

That's right! National Cheeseburger Day, on Sept. 18, is now only a few days away. And because nothing would be more fitting than chowing down on a cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day, a bunch of restaurant chains are rolling out some special deals to help you celebrate.

Some of these offers can get you a cheeseburger for mere pocket change, while others will give you access to some special freebies with a small purchase. Regardless, you'll have plenty of deals to sort through if you're on the hunt for a low-cost burger next week.

Here are all the big chains offering the best deals for National Cheeseburger Day—and how you can claim those offers.

McDonald's

On September 18 only, participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide will sell $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. A Double Cheeseburger costs $2.99 near me in New Jersey right now, so this is a pretty significant discount. Customers can only claim this deal by ordering through the McDonald's app.

RELATED: The #1 Healthiest Burger at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Burger King

Burger King has several tantalizing deals lined up for next week in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. On September 18, members of its Royal Perks rewards program can get a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more. Here are all of the other deals Royal Perks customers can score in the coming days:

September 19: Customers who spend $1 or more can get a free Whopper Jr.

September 20: Whoppers will cost just $3.

September 21: Customers who buy any Whopper can get another for free.

September 22: Customers can get a free order of onion rings with any purchase of $1 or more.

September 23: Customers can score a family bundle for $22.

September 24: Customers can get double the rewards points on all purchases.

Smashburger

Smashburger has a sweet deal lined up for National Cheeseburger Day—and it extends beyond September 18. Customers can get any of the Classic Singles for $5 from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20. They can redeem the offer in stores, or use the code CLASSIC23 during checkout on the website or app.

Wendy's

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is one of the most beloved items on the Wendy's menu right now—and customers can score this fan-favorite item for just a penny next week.

If you make any purchase at Wendy's from September 18 through September 22, you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for $0.01, the chain confirmed to TODAY.com. Just head on over to the "offers" section on the Wendy's app or website next week whenever you want to claim the deal.

RELATED: 10 Fast-Food Burgers with Over 1,000 Calories—Ranked from Bad to Worse6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krystal

Krystal, the southern slider chain, will sell its classic Cheese Krystals for $1 on National Cheeseburger Day. Fans can only claim this deal by ordering through the Krystal app and website, so plan accordingly! The promotion is limited to five Cheese Krystals per order at all of the chain's locations while supplies last.

White Castle

White Castle has a series of deals lined up for this fall season—including a special offer for National Cheeseburger Day. The chain is offering a BOGO deal for its Single Cheese Sliders from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20. The offer is limited to one free slider per order. According to White Castle, this deal is only available with coupons that can be found on its social media or website, so make sure to check for one before heading over to claim the deal next week.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen's 85-cent Blizzard promotion isn't the only deal you can score at the chain this month. In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, the chain will also give a free Original Cheeseburger to any customer who makes a $1 purchase on Sept. 18. This deal will only be available through the app at participating locations nationwide.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Veggie Burgers

BurgerFi

BurgerFi customers can get a low-priced cheeseburger and a drink to wash it down on National Cheeseburger Day. On Sept. 18, anyone who purchases a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage can add a premium BurgerFi Cheeseburger to their order for just $3.

The chain's signature cheeseburger features two all-natural Angus Beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Fi sauce. The item currently costs nearly $10 in Brooklyn, so this is a serious discount. Dine-in guests can claim the offer while supplies last.

Applebee's

Stop by an Applebee's on Sept. 18 and you can get one of the chain's Classic Handcrafted Burgers and a side of fries for just $8.99. A Classic Cheeseburger costs $12.49 at an Applebee's near me in New Jersey right now, so customers can potentially save a few bucks by using this deal.

You can claim the offer when ordering online, through the mobile app, or when dining in. Those who won't dine in on Monday should select the "National Cheeseburger Day" option from the online menu when they're placing their to-go or delivery orders.

RELATED: Applebee's Is Shrinking & Closing Dozens of Restaurants This Year

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is dishing up its own special deal for National Cheeseburger Day. Customers can get score BOGO Classic Burgers on Sept. 18 at participating restaurants. The offer is redeemable through Wayback's app and website, as well as inside the actual restaurants. Anyone who orders online will need to enter the code BOGOCLASS at checkout in order to score the deal.