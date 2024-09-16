12 National Cheeseburger Day Deals That Are Too Good To Miss

Restaurant chains are always rolling out special promotions to help their customers celebrate big events, whether it's the back-to-school season or a major holiday like Labor Day. So, it should come as no surprise that chain eateries have plenty of exciting offers lined up for another fast-approaching celebration: National Cheeseburger Day.

The sandwich-themed holiday falls on Sept. 18, and because there's no better way of honoring it than indulging in a delicious cheeseburger, a bunch of fast-food and sit-down restaurant chains are offering discounted or free burgers this year to help you celebrate.

Here are all the best deals at restaurant chains this National Cheeseburger Day—and what you need to do in order to take advantage of them.

1. McDonald's

McDonald's is offering Double Cheeseburgers (440 calories) for just $0.50 on National Cheeseburger Day. The classic burger will typically cost you a few bucks depending on where you live in the United States (it's currently selling for $4.49 at my local McDonald's in New Jersey), so this deal will provide customers with a huge discount. The offer will exclusively be available through the McDonald's app.

2. Burger King

If you're a member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program, there's some major excitement in store for you this week. The chain is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by giving away free flame-grilled cheeseburgers (290 calories) to members who make a purchase of $1 or more on Sept 18. This is part of a full week of deals Burger King is offering to loyalty program participants from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22, so interested customers should check out the Burger King app for other exciting offers over the next few days.

3. Wendy's

If you adore Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (370 calories), this week is a spectacular time to indulge in the classic fast-food item. From Sept. 18 through Sept, 22, Wendy's will offer Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one cent with any purchase. To take advantage of the deal, customers will need to apply the digital offer in the Wendy's app.

4. Applebee's

Value meals have been all the rage over the summer of 2024, and Applebee's is continuing the trend by rolling out a special deal in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. On Sept. 18, the chain will allow customers to pair one of three Classic Handcrafted Burgers with a side of classic fries for just $8.99. Guests can opt for either Applebee's Classic Burger (1,120 calories), Classic Cheeseburger (1,250 calories), or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger (1,360 calories) as part of the offer, which will be available in stores and online.

5. Red Robin

Red Robin is offering customers $10 gourmet cheeseburgers (860 calories) with bottomless sides to celebrate the 2024 edition of National Cheeseburger Day. The offer will be available exclusively to dine-in customers at participating locations, so interested guests should make sure to plan their visits accordingly.

6. Denny's

Denny's customers can enjoy a 20% discount off any burger this National Cheeseburger Day, including classics like the Flamin' 5-Pepper Burger (1,000 calories) and limited-time options like the Beetlejuicy Burger (1,400-1,790 calories) inspired by the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film. This offer will be available for both dine-in and online customers.

7. Wahlburgers

The best part about this National Cheeseburger Day deal at Wahlburgers—a chain with more than 80 locations across the United States—is that it doesn't apply to just one menu item. Customers will be able to score a 50% discount on all burgers when they order from a participating Wahlburgers restaurant on Sept. 18. This promotion will be available in stores and online at the chain's North American locations.

8. BurgerFi

Despite a recent bankruptcy filing spurred by financial challenges, BurgerFi has a special offer lined up for customers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. Anyone who purchases a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage from BurgerFi on Sept. 18 can also score a premium cheeseburger (598-962 calories) for just $4. This deal will be available to dine-in customers only.

9. Friendly's

From Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, Friendly's will offer a $2 discount on all of its cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. The deal will be exclusively available to members of the chain's loyalty program, Friendly's Fan Club. However, signing up is free so interested customers should make sure to do so before the holiday arrives.

10. Wayback Burgers

While many chains are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with discounted burgers, Wayback Burgers is honoring the holiday by giving them out for free. On Sept. 18, the fast-growing chain will offer a buy one, get one free deal on its Classic Burger (650 calories), which features two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard. Customers can cash in on the promotion when ordering in person or through the Wayback Rewards program, which is available online, in restaurants, and via app.

11. Whataburger

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Whataburger is giving its rewards members the chance to win free food for a whole year. Any loyalty program participant who orders either a Patty Melt (950 calories), Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger (1,080 calories), or a Whataburger with cheese (680 calories) through the Whataburger app or website on Sept. 18 will automatically be entered into a "Whataburger for a Year" sweepstakes. Through the contest, 100 Whataburger customers will win prize packs that contain 52 coupons, which can be redeemed for one free Whataburger at participating locations.

12. The Capital Grille

Fast-food and casual dining chains aren't the only eateries celebrating National Cheeseburger Day in 2024. From Sept. 9 through Nov. 1, high-end steakhouse chain The Capital Grille is bringing back its Wagyu & Wine offering, which allows customers to pair one of three gourmet wagyu burgers with red wines from the Duckhorn Portfolio company for a starting price of $35.

The wagyu burgers come served with duck fat sea salt fries by default. However, guests can replace the fries with Chips & Caviar—a caramelized onion and caviar dip with housemade chips—for $20.

