7 No-Equipment Exercises Men Should Do Every Day

Most men strive to be physically fit—and for good reason. Achieving a lean body, impressive muscle tone, and a healthy weight is chock-full of benefits, especially as you grow older. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, physical activity can boost your mood, decrease any pain you may be dealing with, and lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. In order to sculpt that fit physique you desire and stay in good health, you need to get active throughout the week. Your exercises should emphasize strength training in order to build and maintain lean muscle mass. We're here today with seven no-equipment exercises for men to do daily that'll help you get into excellent shape, so listen up.

Exercising daily is a non-negotiable habit—especially if you have major fitness goals you want to accomplish. Everyday physical activity will help you burn calories, engage your muscles, and boost your overall fitness, so what are you waiting for? Here are seven no-equipment exercises for men to do daily. You can complete them as a standalone workout, do them one at a time, or perform them in a circuit fashion.

1 Bodyweight Squats

To get started with bodyweight squats, begin by maintaining an upright torso and a tight core as you sit back onto your heels to descend into a squat. Your thighs should form a parallel position to the floor. Then, push through both feet to come back up to standing, flexing your quads and glutes at the top of the movement. Complete three to four sets of 15 reps.

2 Feet-Elevated Pushups

Set up for feet-elevated pushups by assuming a pushup/high plank position with your hands shoulder-width distance apart on the floor. Raise your feet up, placing both on a sturdy surface such as a bench. Keeping your chest tall and your core tight, lower yourself under control until your chest touches the ground. Then, drive yourself up by pushing through your palms. Flex your triceps and chest at the top to finish. Complete three to four sets of 10 to 20 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Bulgarian Split Squats

Start this next exercise standing tall. Rest your back foot on a workout bench or a couch, and step out with your other foot about two to three feet away from the sturdy surface. Hold a pair of dumbbells by your sides, then lower your body straight down—using control—so that your back knee almost touches the floor and your front knee forms a runner's lunge. Use your body weight to drive through your front heel to rise back up to standing, flexing your quads and glutes as you come back up. Complete three to four sets of 10 reps for each leg.

4 Heel-Elevated Glute Bridges

To start heel-elevated glute bridges, position your heels on top of a sturdy elevated surface. Bend both knees. Maintain a tight core as you press through your heels, extending your hips up to form a glute bridge. Flex your glutes hard at the top of the motion, then lower back to the floor, maintaining control, before performing another rep. Complete three to four sets of 15 reps.

5 Single-Leg Deadlifts

For the single-leg deadlift, stand tall with your arms extended overhead and one knee "elevated" in front of you as if you're walking up an invisible stair. Next, gradually lean your body forward as if to touch the ground with your fingers. As you do so, extend your elevated leg behind you. Keep your back straight. Get a solid hamstring stretch at the bottom, then slowly return to the starting position, squeezing your glute to finish. Complete three to four sets of 12 reps for each leg.

6 Side Planks

To perform the side elbow plank, lie on your side with your shoulders in line with the elbow that's on the floor. Keeping your core tight and your glutes squeezed, lift your hips up and forward so that your body forms a straight line. Hold this position for 30 seconds before switching sides.

7 Hollow Body Holds

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and your feet straight out and together. Pressing your lower back into the floor, slightly curl yourself up, lifting your legs and arms up. Your body should form the shape of a banana. Be sure to maintain tension in your core at all times and not to compensate with your lower back. You can regress the exercise by raising both your legs and arms higher until you obtain the strength to hold them lower. Remain in the hollow body hold for 20 to 30 seconds.