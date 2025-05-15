Nurse Who Lost 80 Pounds Reveals 5 Truths Every Woman Over 30 Should Know

Women over 30, listen up: One nurse is revealing some truths about hormone health that you need to understand if you want to lose weight. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she schools her followers about weight loss post-30. "15 unpopular by undeniable hormone health truths that took me 5 years to learn," she writes. "Every woman in their 30s and beyond needs to know these."

Coffee Isn't Breakfast

Her first truth is that coffee isn't breakfast. "Starting your day with caffeine on an empty stomach spikes cortisol + crashes your blood sugar," she says.

Get Enough Sleep

She goes on to explain that getting enough rest is key. "Sleep is your fat loss superpower — poor sleep increases cravings, disrupts hormones, and stalls your metabolism," she writes.

Prioritize Gut Health

Next, prioritize gut health. "Gut health is hormone health — if your gut is inflamed or sluggish, your hormones will be too," she says.

Get Vitamin D

Next, get vitamin D. "Sunshine is medicine," she says. "Vitamin D regulates over 1,000 genes and supports hormones, immunity, and mental health."

Your Lymph Needs Movement

"Your lymph needs movement," she says. "No movement = no drainage. Walking, rebounding, dry brushing, and sauna are key." Allie shares a few additional tips that helped her lose weight.

She Lost 55 Pounds on Ozempic and This Was the Hardest Side Effect to Deal With

Destress

Keep stress to a minimum. "You can't heal in a stressed-out body — chronic fight-or-flight blocks fat loss, digestion, and hormone repair," she says.

Feed Your Thyroid Minerals

Make sure you are getting supplements. "Your thyroid needs minerals — iodine, selenium, and zinc are essential—most women aren't getting enough," she says.

Keep an Eye Out for Elevated Estrogen

Keep an eye out for elevated estrogen. "Estrogen dominance is everywhere," she says. "Plastics, stress, poor liver function, and synthetic hormones all play a role."

Your Energy Should Change with Your Cycle

"Your energy should change with your cycle," she says. "Intense training during your luteal phase can wreck your energy and recovery."

Hydrate with Minerals

"Hydration isn't just about water," he says. "You need minerals (like sodium, potassium, magnesium) to absorb water + support adrenal health."

He Lost 100 Lbs After Stopping These 5 Eating Out Mistakes

Drink Castor Oil

She also recommends drinking castor oil. "Castor oil packs support detox + hormones," she says. "They boost liver drainage, reduce inflammation, and improve digestion."

Avoid Fake "Healthy Foods"

Avoid fake "healthy" foods because they "are making you sick," she says. "Seed oils, artificial sweeteners, gums, and additives fuel bloat + hormone chaos."

Avoid Alcohol

Also, avoid alcohol. "Alcohol wrecks your hormones," she says. "It depletes key nutrients, messes with sleep, and increases estrogen."

Take Care of Your Liver

Take care of your liver. "Your liver is a hormone powerhouse," she says. "If it's sluggish, you can't clear excess hormones or toxins—fatigue and weight gain follow."

Be Patient

Finally, be patient. "Healing takes time, not a 30-day challenge — your hormones didn't tank overnight—they won't heal overnight either. Consistency wins."