12 Stunning Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board Ideas 

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start thinking about how you'll celebrate this love-filled occasion. For some, this holiday might just be another Wednesday, but others may be looking for the chance to spread the love with their partners, friends, and family, and there's no denying that food (chocolate, in particular) plays a big part in the festivities. So what better way to celebrate than with a Valentine-themed charcuterie board?

Traditionally, charcuterie boards are a beautiful display mix of meats, cheeses, fruits, and crackers served on a rustic wooden board. But why stick to tradition when you can get creative? Nowadays, these boards are taking on a whole new level of charm, featuring foods that are beyond the norm. Think candies, chocolates, and cookies—perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your Valentine's spread.

Whether you're planning a cozy night in with your significant other or hosting a Galentine's Day gathering with friends, these 12 stunning Valentine's Charcuterie board ideas are sure to impress. Check out our list, then make sure to check out the 11 Most Adorable Valentine's Day Treats at Costco.

Cheese Please Board with Brie

A Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board doesn't have to be full of pink and red ingredients. Instead, it can be a simple meat, cheese, and fruit board with a few subtle hints of love. For instance, this board has a wedge of brie cheese with a heart-shaped cutout and berry jam in the middle, as well as a few pink yogurt pretzels and salami roses.

RELATED: 11 Most Adorable Valentine's Day Treats at Costco

Devour Dinner Dessert Board

You can't talk about party boards for Valentine's Day without mentioning a dessert board! This board by Devour Dinner features some Valentine's Day favorites like Ghirardelli Strawberry Bark, Valentine's Hershey Kisses, M&M's Cupid Blend, Hershey's Hearts, chocolate-covered pretzels, strawberries, raspberries, and of course—some Brach's Conversation Hearts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fry Party of Five Dessert Board

This dessert board couldn't get any cuter. Not only does it use classic V-day candies like Conversation Hearts and M&M's Cupid Blend, but it also gets creative with festive pieces like mini powdered donuts, mini cupcakes, pink-frosted wafers, and a few sticks of pink rock candy.

RELATED: 11 Most Adorable Valentine's Day Treats at Trader Joe's

Pallet to Palate Flower + Cheese Board

This board from Pallet to Palate is proof that you can utilize non-edible pieces to make a charcuterie board as cute and festive as possible. They include the usual food suspects like cheese, bread, berries, and nuts, but they make everything pop by decking this board out in pink, red, and green flowers—perfect for impressing your friends for Galentine's Day too!

Red and Pink Valentine Board

Sometimes the perfect Valentine's Day charcuterie board is one that leans heavily on the pink and red theme of the holiday. Using raspberries, salami, pepperoni, cherries, strawberries, heart-shaped macarons, and some fun red pistachios, this board achieves the festive lovey-dovey vibe everyone wants for their Valentine's celebrations. ,

Heart Shaped Valentine Charcuterie Board

If you want your guests to feel the love this Valentine's Day, you can use a heart-shaped dish and turn any charcuterie board into a festive one. This heart board features toppings like pink macarons, salami roses, cheese, berries, grapes, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate hearts, and dark chocolate wafers—all of which will put anyone in the holiday mood.

RELATED: 10 Best Costco Cheeses You Can Buy Right Now

Valentine Candy Charcuterie Board

As you've probably been able to guess by now, your "charcuterie board" doesn't have to be the classic combination of meat and cheese, especially on a holiday like Valentine's Day that is so sweets-centered. Instead, why not make an entire board full of sweets that your loved ones can munch on throughout the night? This board features candy hearts, Hershey's Valentine's Day Kisses, Hershey's Hearts, Pepperidge Farm Verona Strawberry Cookies, and Little Debbie Be My Valentine snacks.

Classic Be Mine Valentine's Cheeseboard

Sometimes all you need are a few ingredients to make a charcuterie board that will keep your loved ones happy, and this tasty cheeseboard from Vermont Creamery is the perfect example. Featuring their Bonne Bouche cheese, St. Albans, and Classic Goat Cheese log, plus truffles, strawberries, and hazelnuts, this Valentine's or Galentine's Day charcuterie board is sure to dazzle. To add more festive red to their board, they took the goat cheese log and rolled it in dehydrated raspberries, something you can do with any type of cheese log you prefer!

Berry and the Boards Valenine Charcuterie

We love that this board steps away from the bright pink and reds you'd expect from Valentine's decor and instead focuses on some deep blue, red, and purple hues for a more sophisticated feel. Taking the board up a few notches, Berry and the Boards included edible gold foil on their wedge of brie!

RELATED: 25 Restaurant Chains With the Best Valentine's Day Deals

Valentine's Cheese Board for Two

One of the many benefits of a charcuterie spread is that it's an easy way to impress and feed a crowd, but a charcuterie board doesn't always have to be that big. If you're celebrating Valentine's Day with that special someone, this "cheese board for two" is the perfect treat. Brie, Havarti, dark chocolate, fresh berries, and a Capocollo rose make this board the perfect addition to a cozy, romantic night in.

Vermont Creamery Board with Whipped Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese

We can't get enough of this Whipped Beet & Goat Cheese Dip from Vermont Creamery, which comes out as the perfect shade of pink for any of your Valentine's Day charcuterie creations. Add some purple and pink foods to your board like purple cauliflower, chopped beets, strawberries, cherries, grapes, and your favorite V-day candies.

Sweet and Savory Valentine's Charcuterie Board

The beauty of a charcuterie board is that you can mix savory foods like meat and cheese with sweet treats like candies, cookies, and fruit. This sweet and savory Valentine's board features all of this and more, making it the perfect board for a party full of guests with different palates.