The Best One-Dumbbell Workout For a Ripped Body

The ultimate way to get ripped is by lifting weights, which builds strength, slashes fat, and gets you lean. But while it's great to have an awesome, well-stocked gym at your disposal, life doesn't always work that way. Sometimes, the gym is packed and what's left is a few mismatched dumbbells. Other times, you don't even have the luxury of a gym; just whatever's in your hotel, apartment complex, or home. And other than that, maybe you simply want to switch things up with your exercises to add muscle to your frame. So get excited, because we put together the best one-dumbbell workout to get ripped.

You may be wondering if you can still achieve incredible results by working out with only one free weight. The answer? Absolutely! In fact, all you need is just one dumbbell—you just have to do the right exercises that maximize that weight to its fullest. In this article, we'll show you a fantastic workout in that situation. For the best results, choose the weight you can perform for the hardest exercise (probably the lateral squat). The number of reps is a guide because it depends on your strengths and weaknesses (hopefully not your legs!) so adjust as needed, and enjoy!

A1) Goblet Reverse Lunges

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Take a long step back—long enough so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom—and pull yourself back up with your forward leg. Do all your reps on one leg and then repeat on the other side. Complete four sets of eight reps for each side.

A2) Single-Arm Dumbbell Bench Presses

Hold onto a dumbbell in one arm, and lie on a flat bench with your feet firmly planted into the ground and your shoulder blades squeezed together. Press above while keeping your torso steady and your upper arm about 45 degrees from your torso. Repeat and then do your reps on the other side. Complete four sets of eight reps for each side.

A3) Single-Arm Push Presses

Hold one dumbbell by your shoulders. Lower yourself into a very partial squat, and quickly rise upward with your legs while pushing the dumbbell overhead. At the top, keep your bicep next to your ear. Carefully lower the dumbbell back to the starting position, and repeat. Then, repeat on the other side. Complete four sets of six reps for each side.

B1) Goblet Lateral Squats

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Start with a very wide stance and your feet straight. Sit back into one hip, and push that knee out. Repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of five reps for each side.

B2) Bent-Over Single-Arm Rows

Grab a dumbbell in one hand, bend your knees slightly, and bend at your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Keep your lower back flat, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and row. Repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of eight reps for each side.

C1) Farmers Carry

Grab a heavy dumbbell, keep your chest up and shoulder blades squeezed, and walk. Repeat with the other arm. Complete two sets of 20 meters for each arm.

C2) Waiters Curls

The last exercise in this one-dumbbell workout is the waiter curl. Hold one end of a dumbbell in both hands so that the inside end of the flat end rests on your palms (i.e. the handle goes below your hands). Curl the dumbbell without swinging your body. During the curl, keep the top of the dumbbell flat by moving your wrists as necessary. Complete two sets of 10 reps.