Oreo Just Launched a Brand-New, Out-of-This-World Flavor

Oreo is famous for rolling out creative cookie flavors, and the brand's latest addition really shoots for the stars. This week, Oreo announced the launch of its limited-edition, galaxy-inspired Space Dunk cookies.

The new variety is filled with blue and magenta marshmallow-flavored "cosmic creme," which is infused with popping candies designed to "create a supernova bursting sensation with each bite," according to Oreo. The chocolate wafers are embossed with one of five different space-themed designs, such as a spaceship or shooting star. Additionally, each design features a cut-out in the cookie to preview the Oreo's vibrant creme inside.

The excitement doesn't stop at the new flavor release. Oreo has also partnered with Space Perspective, a space flight experience company, to give fans the chance to journey to the edge of space through its "Lift Off with Oreo" sweepstakes.

The winner of this contest will embark on a six-hour trip to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune, "a pressurized capsule propelled gently by a SpaceBalloon." Beyond offering "unprecedented views of planet Earth," this experience will include a world-class meal, cocktail service, complimentary Oreo cookies, wifi, and a space spa with a bathroom. As noted by Oreo, the trip won't require any special training, and there won't be any weightlessness or heavy g-forces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To enter the sweepstakes, Oreo fans can scan the QR code on the cookie package or visit LiftOff.OREO.com until April 5. The trip is tentatively scheduled for 2025, but this is subject to availability. If the trip doesn't take place, there will be an alternate cash prize.

While the new cookies are now available for pre-sale online, the flavor will hit shelves on Jan. 29.

"Oreo cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo U.S., said in a press release. "We're over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to give one lucky fan the opportunity to dunk an Oreo cookie while gliding through space. Through this campaign we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."

The Space Dunk Oreos aren't the only new additions to the cookie brand's lineup this month. At the beginning of January, Oreo released three new flavors. These include Gluten-Free Golden Oreos, Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters, and limited-edition Black & White Cookie Oreos.