Panera Now Offering a New Deal On 2 Top-Selling Chicken Entrees

Panera, known for discounts like its "You Pick Two," is offering a new limited-time deal this September: a whole entree plus a free side for just $7.99.

Starting today, guests ordering a Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich or Fuji Apple Chicken Salad via the Panera app can use the code FALLDEAL to get a full-size sandwich or salad, plus a side for just $7.99. The deal is limited to one item per transaction, so if you want to try both, you'll just have to place two separate orders. Side options include a bag of chips, a hunk of baguette, or an apple.

The Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich has been one of Panera's top sellers since the chain's new menu debuted in April. Built on black pepper focaccia, the sandwich is stacked with grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and ranch.

Longtime Panera fans will recognize The Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, a classic menu item made with romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in a sweet white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecan pieces, feta, and apple chips. Though it's sweet, this salad is known as one of the healthiest items on the Panera menu, thanks to its 30 grams of high-quality protein and 5 grams of fiber.

Like any menu item at Panera, the Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich and The Fuji Apple Chicken Salad are both customizable with optional veggie, cheese, and dressing additions.

"At Panera, we believe you shouldn't have to choose between high-quality food you feel good about and a great deal," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "This fall, guests can savor the best of both worlds at their local bakery-cafe – delicious meals at exceptional value – whether they're enjoying a classic salad or discovering a new Panera favorite."

To chase it all down, Panera is also extending its Unlimited Sip Club free promo that earned customers a summer full of free fountain beverages. Those who have yet to sign up for the club that offers a free drink every two hours can earn three months of unlimited free drinks—just sign up by October 31

And for an extra sweet treat, check out the plethora of new baked goods newly gracing Panera's pastry counter. An almond pastry drizzled with icing, cherry pastry stuffed with tart cherry filling, coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate, and chocolate macaroon dipped in chocolate are all new to the menu. The beloved pumpkin-shaped shortbread cookie with icing is also back for the season.