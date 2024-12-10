Panera's Sold-Out Holiday Cups Are Back Today—Here's How To Snag One

If you missed your first chance to score a coveted new Panera Bread holiday cup, prepare yourself for some exciting news! The chain is making the adorable items available again—but you'll need to act fast to snag one.

Panera is dropping another limited-edition supply of the Holiday Soup Cups today, Dec. 10, according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That!. The chain initially launched the cups in its online store on Dec. 4 and they were a massive hit, selling out in just four hours. Considering how quickly the cups went out of stock the first time, this second opportunity to purchase them will likely be extremely fleeting as well.

I Tried Every Panera Coffee & the Best Was Rich and Well-Balanced

The cups were still listed as out of stock on the Panera Shop website at publication time, but interested customers can sign up to be notified via email as soon as the new supply drops. For $10, fans can score a bundle of three Holiday Soup Cups and a $20 gift card to put toward their next Panera café visit. The mugs feature handles, festive colors, and designs inspired by three classic Panera menu items: Broccoli Cheddar Soup (360 calories), Creamy Tomato Soup (370 calories), and Bread Bowls.

"Our signature soups have always been a guest favorite, and this year, our festive holiday soup cups are sure to add a touch of warmth and magic to every spoonful," Chief Marketing Officer Mark Shambura said in a statement earlier this month. "These limited-edition cups are our twist on the holiday cup tradition, and hope our guests enjoy a uniquely Panera way to celebrate the season."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Those lucky enough to claim the Holiday Soup Cup bundles during the limited-time relaunch should expect them to ship out in early January, per the Panera Shop product page.

15 Healthiest Panera Menu Items, According to a Dietitian

The festive soup mugs aren't the only exciting launch at Panera Bread recently. Last month, the chain brought back its popular Asian Sesame Chicken Salad (440 calories)—one of the dozens of Panera items discontinued this past spring. Panera also recently introduced two new limited-edition sandwiches designed to be dipped into soup. One of the sandwiches is a French Ciabatta Dipper (1,130 calories) that features marinated steak, provolone, asiago, and garlic aioli on ciabatta bread. It also comes with a "dipping portion" of Panera's Bisto French Onion Soup.

Meanwhile, the other new sandwich is a Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper (910 calories) with grilled chicken, creamy salsa verde spread, and provolone on ciabatta. It's served with a dipping portion of Creamy Tomato Soup.