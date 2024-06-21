11 Popular Jarred Pickles—Ranked by Sodium

Pickles are super low in calories and make a great sandwich companion or salty snack, either straight out of the jar or popped into the air fryer. No matter how you eat them, pickles are deliciously salty, which often means they contain a lot of sodium.

Some popular jarred pickle brands at the grocery store supply more than 15% of your daily sodium requirement. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day for most people. The recommendations for folks with high blood pressure are even stricter, set to a maximum of 1,500 milligrams per day. Meanwhile, most of us consume about 3,500 milligrams of sodium every day.

If pickles are a staple in your pantry, see how we ranked the most popular jars at the store according to their sodium content. And while you're building a better sandwich, try to avoid these 25 Unhealthiest Deli Meats—Ranked by Sodium.

Happy Belly Kosher Dill Pickle Sandwich Slices

Nutrition (Per 2 slices) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Happy Belly, an Amazon brand, is home to many budget-friendly pantry staples, like this jar of sliced pickles. While this pick is the least salty option on our list, it's worth noting that just two sandwich-style slices supply 10% of your daily value for sodium—that's like eating a tenth of a teaspoon of salt, for reference. It doesn't seem like a lot, but you'll still want to stick to the two-slice serving size to avoid going overboard on salt for the day.

Great Value Kosher Whole Dill Pickles

Nutrition (Per 1/2 pickle) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Great Value stocks many affordable finds, including these kosher whole dill pickles. If you grab a jar on your next Walmart run, practice moderation once you crack it open. A half of a pickle has 11% of your daily value of sodium, which means if you eat the entire dill, you'll take in a staggering 22% of your daily value of sodium.

Vlasic Snack'mms Kosher Dill Pickles

Nutrition (Per 3 pickles) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Known for their signature crunch, Vlasic pickles are as classic as they get. While not terrifyingly sodium-rich, these mini kosher dills still contain their fair share of the salty stuff—about 12% of your daily value. Instead, go for Vlasic's Lightly Salted variety, which includes 150 milligrams (or 7 percent of your daily value) of sodium.

Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears

Nutrition (Per 1 spear) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether stacking them in a sandwich or enjoying them on their own, stay mindful of how salty Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears are. One contains 12% of your daily value of sodium. That may not seem like much, but if your lunch sammy is made with deli meat and sliced cheese, all that salt can quickly add up.

365 Organic Kosher Dill Pickle Spears

Nutrition (Per ¾ spear) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

We commend Whole Foods for producing a pickle that's organic and free of potentially harmful additives and preservatives. Still, this pick is pretty salty, supplying 13% of your daily value of sodium in just three-quarters of a spear.

Mt. Olive Kosher Petite Dill Pickles

Nutrition (Per 3 pickles) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

These bite-sized pickles are infused with garlic and perfect for snacking, but you'll want to limit double-dipping into this jar. And because these pickles are so charmingly small, it's easy to overeat them. A small serving of three pickles serves up 310 milligrams of sodium or 13% of your daily value—that means eating six pickles will supply you with a quarter of your daily value of sodium in a day.

Del Dixi Polish Style Pickles

Nutrition (Per ¾ pickle) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Polish pickles get a pop of flavor and color from red pepper and onion. While these added ingredients certainly contribute to this snack's umami factory, that didn't deter Del Dixi from dousing its pickles in salt. Just three-quarters of a pickle (not even a full one) contains 13% of your daily value for sodium.

SuckerPunch Classic Dill Pickle Chips

Nutrition (Per package) :

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you plan to stack your burger with these gourmet pickle chips, go ahead and pour yourself another glass of water. With 14% of your daily value of sodium, these chips pack a punch of salt, which might explain why you'd feel extra-thirsty after noshing on them.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Van Holten's Pickle in a Pouch

Nutrition (Per ¼ pickle) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Van Holten's Pickle-in-a-Pouch lets you crush the salty craving on the go. This portable pickle may seem like a perfect snack, but a quarter of this cucumber supplies 16% of your daily value of sodium—that's like eating 20 mini-twist pretzels.

Best Maid Sour Pickles

Nutrition (Per 1/2 pickle) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Best Maid boasts that its pickles have "a taste as big as Texas," but major flavor often comes with high sodium counts. Unsurprisingly, these Fort Worth-founded pickles contain 17% of your daily value of sodium—and that's just for half a pickle! Eat the entire dill, and you'll take in more than a third of your entire day's worth of sodium.

Oh Snap! Dilly Bites

Nutrition (Per package) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

These pickle chips seem perfect for snacking—until you flip the package over and peep the nutrition label. One single-serve package contains 28% of your daily sodium value— the salty equivalent of eating about 36 mini-twist pretzels.

If you're looking for a savory, low-calorie snack that's also low in sodium, pair celery sticks with a tablespoon of salted peanut butter for a combo with a satisfying crunch and healthy fats to fill you up.