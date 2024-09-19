Acupuncture, Yoga & 4 Other Proven Methods for Weight Loss

When weight loss is the goal, it's important to focus on key elements outside of diet and exercise. Don't get us wrong—consuming nutritious meals and working out regularly is crucial; however, losing weight is truly a lifestyle. From acupuncture to meditation, we've rounded up several proven methods for weight loss that will help you reach your goals.

By caring for your body, practicing mindfulness, and effectively managing stress, you'll be well on your way to slimming down and revealing a healthier version of yourself. Let's see what science and experts say about the five proven methods for weight loss below.

Mindfulness

Engaging in mindfulness should be an essential part of your daily routine—especially when you eat. In fact, research has shown time and time again that implementing intuitive eating strategies can help one lose weight.

"Mindful eating has been a common practice in our business because it is part of the practice for lifestyle change. We teach it and train it to our clients when they start their weight-loss journey," explains Dr. Amy Lee, chief medical advisor for Lindora, a leading provider of medically guided weight loss and metabolic health solutions

Mindfulness is being self-aware and having a solid understanding of why you do the things you do and what you can tweak for a more beneficial outcome.

"Mindfulness is about slowing down and taking a moment to breathe, evaluate, and review before taking the next action," Dr. Lee tells us. "In the case of eating, one can avoid or prevent a potential bad behavior by simply being more mindful, such as [choosing] a healthier version of a favorite food or taking a sip of water to replenish hydration before consuming a snack."

Acupuncture

Acupuncture has stood the test of time to treat a variety of conditions. Research shows that acupuncture can be an effective method to treat obesity when combined with diet restriction.

"Acupuncture is a treatment that is based on the idea that energy flow can be balanced to support weight loss," Dr. Lee says. "Acupuncture studies have shown that if done consistently by an experienced practitioner, it may regulate hormones and balance other organ systems within the body. I see acupuncture as a self-care modality that allows one to 'slow down,' creating mindfulness about their health and wellness."

Talk Therapy

Dr. Lee also recommends exploring the idea of talk therapy to discuss daily life happenings—not just during times of turbulence and stress. Science says that traditional weight-loss therapies, such as maintaining a healthy diet and working with a dietitian, are beneficial; however, "supportive psychotherapeutic work" can be incredibly effective in helping one maintain weight loss in the long term.

"Regular therapy can establish your baseline and help [you] navigate good and bad days relative to the established baseline," explains Dr. Lee. "I think it is beneficial for one to hear themselves talk, which could open up ideas and understanding for personal development and growth."

Yoga

Getting your namaste on in a yoga session can work wonders for your weight-loss efforts. The main ways yoga can help you slim down is through strength-building poses, stress management, mindfulness, and establishing a supportive community of like-minded individuals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"A number of yoga postures, like chatarunga dandasan—or a yoga pushup—use body resistance, which can help build strength," explains Emily Forte, E-RYT 500 and corporate trainer for YogaSix. "Holding a yoga pushup and other postures can also build endurance. Strength training and endurance building can both promote healthy weight loss."

Engaging in this holistic practice can also help alleviate anxiety and lower cortisol, aka the "stress hormone." Forte tells us, "High cortisol can cause rapid weight gain, usually in the abdominal region, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, changes in mood, and muscle weakness. Yoga and breathwork can help to relieve stress levels within the body."

Joining a Community of Like-Minded Individuals

Surrounding yourself with individuals who support your goals and encourage healthy habits can make all the difference in the world.

"Having a sense of belonging can help to lower stress and feelings of loneliness," Forte shares. "A welcoming yoga studio or group can provide a safe and comforting environment, which can also help to increase self-esteem and confidence. All of these factors can aid in a weight-loss journey."

Meditation

Meditation, when combined with yoga and breathwork exercises, can enhance body mindfulness, which we already established is beneficial for weight loss. Carving out a bit of time each day to sit or lie down, meditate, and calm your running mind is the name of the game.

"An improvement in mindfulness can allow more mindful food choices, such as choosing fruit over a sweeter processed treat, and can decrease what is known as 'emotional eating' or stress eating," Forte explains. "When you make more mindful, healthy eating habits, those habits eventually become patterns. Healthy patterns can [help not only] in losing weight but also in maintaining a healthy weight in the long term."