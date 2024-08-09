 Skip to content

Chipotle's Major Rival Is Opening 39 New Restaurants

The regional expansion will take place predominantly in Northeast Pennsylvania.
By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Published on August 9, 2024 | 4:40 PM
Chipotle fans, are you ready for your loyalty to be tested? The international fast-casual Mexican chain's biggest rival is about to get even bigger. 

On Aug. 8, Qdoba announced plans for 39 new franchise locations across the United States. The expansion is part of a greater effort to reach a total of 1,500 locations over the next seven years. Currently, Qdoba has over 750 locations across 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. By 2030, that will likely double. For comparison, Chipotle currently has over 3,380 restaurants across 49 states and dozens more in Europe.

Qdoba's regional expansion will take place predominantly in Northeast Pennsylvania with restaurants in Mount Pocono, Stroudsburg, Lebanon, and beyond. 

I Tried the Signature Burritos at Taco Bell, Chipotle, & Qdoba—and Only One is Both Flavorful & Filling

Experienced franchisees plus major operators, including Cafua Management Company and Mountain View Management, are helping expand Qdoba's queso reach.

"Joining Qdoba presents a great opportunity to be part of a leading Mexican fast-casual brand known for its innovative, high-quality, and flavorful menu offerings," Rick Albert, CEO of Mountain View Management, told QSR Magazine. "I'm pleased with Qdoba's commitment to fresh, customizable ingredients and its dedication to providing a top-tier dining experience. The brand's strong performance and tremendous growth potential make it an ideal choice for expansion, aligning well with my vision for franchise success."

What Happened to Chipotle?

Qdoba is far from the only popular chain restaurant planning a major expansion in the coming years. Atlanta-based Philly cheesesteak chain Big Dave's has over a dozen locations in the works, with even more to come. 

Burritobar, a Canada-based fast-casual Mexican chain with a Chipotle-esque menu, has over 750 locations slated for the United States, including franchises in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, Illinois, and Ohio.

As major chains race to offer deals and value menus to lure in repeat customers and frequent diners, it will be interesting to see how the expansion of increasingly familiar but seemingly less famous fast-food brands performs in the ever-challenging quick-service restaurant landscape. 

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Melissa is a writer and recipe developer based in Brooklyn, where she lives with her wife and rescue dog. Read more about Melissa
