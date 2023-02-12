11 Rare Cereal Aisle Finds That Have All But Disappeared

Without a doubt, cereal is one of the most underrated foods. It may not be the healthiest choice, but it makes for the perfect breakfast, lunch, or even dinner, and is highly adored by all. Kids love cereal because of its sugary flavors, charismatic characters, and the excitement that comes from having a toy splash into your bowl out of nowhere. Adults, on the other hand, keep digging their spoons in for more because of the nostalgia and comfort it brings.

But the cereal world has been rocked as of late. Shortages have stemmed from the war in Ukraine, and Americans have watched as prices continue to go up as some of their favorite cereals simultaneously become nearly impossible to find. In these last several years we've even said goodbye to Post's frosted alphabet-shaped Alpha-Bits after a run of 64 years. Read on to find out which other cereals are fizzling out, possibly on the brink of extinction, and make sure to savor them while you still can.

1 - 5 Count Chocula, Boo Berry, FrankenBerry, Frute Brute, and Fruity Mummy Yummy

These spooky cereals had a major hold on kids of the '80s and '90s, but are now a rare delicacy that only emerge from the shadows around Halloween each year. Cooked up in the lab by General Mills, these monster cereals first began haunting breakfast tables back in 1971, starting with the chocolatey notes of Count Chocula and the strawberry-flavored FrankenBerry. Boo Berry followed shortly thereafter, as did lesser-known Frute Brute and Fruity Mummy Yummy cereals.

Since 2010, the three main cereals—Count Chocula, FrankenBerry, and Boo Berry—have been available just as seasonal items. But, in 2022, Fruit Brute joined the crew for the first time since 2013 for a monster mash of epic proportions, which also happened to include fresh new designs for all four boxes. Although the cereals and their spine-chilling mascots are currently in hiding, we're already counting down the days until next October, when we're all reunited once again.

6 Quisp

Quisp is pronounced like "crisp" but if the 'r' was swapped for a 'w.' Go ahead. Say it out loud and tell us you didn't crack a smile. The "saucer-shaped crunchy corn cereal" was first brought to earth by its extraterrestrial mascot Quisp in 1965, according to the cereal's producer Quaker. And, earthlings both old and young have been crazy about it ever since—the product's 4.8-star review on the Quaker website speaks for itself.

But, in more recent reviews, fans are wondering where the Quisp-y flakes have gone. One reviewer says, "I've loved this cereal for years. It is the best and I can't find it anywhere here, my boxes came from Colorado. Please bring it back nation wide!" It seems that Quisp skipped over more than a few grocery stores on his quest to share the cereal with the world. But, don't worry. If you're experiencing Quisp withdrawals, you can purchase it online straight from the Quaker website.

7 Eggo Cereal

In 2006, Kellogg's turned America's favorite waffles into a bite-sized cereal, only to discontinue the Eggo cereal in 2012. But in a Twitter post on National Waffle Day in 2019, Eggo promised to bring the cereal back if the message received over 10,000 retweets—and spoiler alert, the plan worked. The cereal—which comes in Homestyle, Blueberry, and Chocolate—reemerged on shelves, much to the delight of breakfast-loving customers.

But now, those same customers are wondering if it has been discontinued yet again, as it's nowhere to be found. One Eggo cereal fan posted a picture of the Homestyle variety on Reddit after finally finding a few boxes. "I've been searching for months to find these," u/_JetJones wrote. "I've been told that they were discontinued and I've been told there was just a shortage. The only ones I could actually get were on Amazon for $15+ shipping. I found some at my local grocery outlet [for] 2.99." Others chime in to say they experienced the same issue, and even on the Kellogg's website, only the Chocolate Eggo Cereal can be found. The good news is, you can still get your waffle cereal fix with the recently reintroduced Waffle Crisp if Kellogg's won't l'eggo your Eggo.

8 Blueberry Muffin Toasters

Blueberry Muffin Toasters from Malt-O-Meal is one of those no-nonsense cereals that forgoes the box and is served straight from the bag. So, if you were searching for it amongst the stacks of other brands and couldn't find it, that might be why. Or, it could be because the cereal is flighty, only popping up every now and again—and each time with a new look and slightly altered name.

After being MIA for nearly two years, the brand announced in January 2023 that Blueberry Muffin Toasters would be back, but not permanently. In response to one of many inquiries about the cereal on Twitter, Malt-O-Meal replied, "Hi there! We are excited to share that starting this month, Malt O Meal Blueberry Muffin Toasters is in stores as a Limited Time Flavor! This is only being sold at select Walmart stores and again for a limited time only. Please check your local Walmart stores for availability." Look for it in its new purple packaging on your next Walmart run before it disappears yet again.

9 Smorz

Kellogg's Smorz cereal is everything you love about the classic dessert minus the campfire. Despite the product's glowing reviews—any cereal with marshmallows is bound to be a hit—it has had a turbulent experience on the market filled with multiple discontinuations and resurgences. Smorz has supposedly been back in stores since 2020, yet it remains elusive. On the cereal's product page, one reviewer from Virginia says, "This is my son's all time favorite cereal! Why is it so hard to find?" Another consumer, using the name Smorz Lover, adds, "Please make this widely available and just keep it. Literally the best cereal ever made!" If you want to test your own luck, you can use Kellog's locator tool to find a retailer with Smorz in stock in your area.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Chocolate Frosted Mini-Wheats Little Bites

Did you know that Kellogg's makes even tinier Mini-Wheats called Little Bites? They are advertised as "Half the Size. All the Flavor," and were introduced in both Original and Chocolate flavors. But it seems that production of the Chocolate variety may be falling by the wayside. In a January 2023 review on the Mini-Wheats website, user bob57 writes, "Looks like these may be finally discontinued. Walmart hasn't [sic] had them in years, and now Target says [they're] no longer sold in this store. So nowhere to purchase them at all???"

In a Reddit thread, the search continues. One customer hungry for the tiny squares even went so far as to call Kellogg's to speak with a representative. U/_teasybo relayed the message that Kellogg's hadn't stopped producing the cereal but distribution is now "limited." The consumer also shared that Kroger is likely your best bet if you are on the hunt.

11 Honey Ohs!

Honey Ohs!—originally made by Quaker but sold to Post in 2014—are kind of like enlarged Cheerios but with a more aggressive honey flavor thanks to the small dots at the core of each one. Many consumers say that the taste will surprise you and that they are a definite must-try if you haven't yet. But that might be easier said than done. The brand has been operating more in the shadows for the past several years, and people have become antsy trying to find them. In the reviews on Post's website, the last two comments read, "Bring them back please" and "Have been searching for these forever."

On Instagram, one Honey Ohs! lover says, "I can't find them in my stores. I was told yesterday they were discontinued 😮😱😔". In response, Post assured fans that they are not discontinued and directed customers to its product locator page to try to find the nearest honey goodness.