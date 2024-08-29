10 Best Resistance Band Exercises For a Sculpted Butt

Resistance bands are underrated pieces of fitness equipment that can strengthen, tone, and train your entire body. They're also great for a pre- or post-workout stretch. They're versatile and portable, so you can pack them up and use them wherever you're working out. Plus, if you're looking to add more shape or fullness to your glutes or want to firm a "droopy" one, resistance bands come in clutch. We have 10 of the best resistance band exercises for a sculpted butt.

"Whether you're adding them to your current routine, combining them with other exercises, or using them as a stand-alone workout, resistance bands can help you achieve a toned and sculpted backside," explains Michelle Ditto, VP of training and technique for Pure Barre.

Your glutes comprise of three muscles: the gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus. Your gluteus maximus plays a key role in externally rotating your hips, maintaining solid posture, and extending the hip joint.

"Without strong glutes, everyday activities like standing, walking, running, and climbing stairs would be impossible," Ditto stresses. "Incorporating resistance bands into your workout routine can help strengthen and define your glutes, ensuring that this powerhouse muscle group performs at its best."

So, if you want to improve your overall fitness and build a toned backside, grab your resistance bands, and let's get started. We're sharing 10 of the best resistance band exercises for a sculpted butt.

Glute Bridges

Put a loop resistance band around your thighs. Lie flat on your back on a workout mat, arms at your sides, and feet planted on the ground. Squeeze your glutes and press your hips up, keeping your upper back on the ground. Once you reach the top, hold the position for a moment. Lower your glutes toward the floor without touching it. Complete 3 to 5 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Squats

Place a looped band around your thighs. Plant your feet just outside hip-width with your toes facing forward. Activate your core, press your hips back, and squat down. Push against the resistance band to keep your knees from going over your toes. After your thighs reach parallel to the ground, push back up. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Lunges

Place a loop band around your thighs. (You can also use a double-looped band by placing a loop around your front shin and the other loop around your back foot.) Plant the front foot on the floor and take a step back with the other foot. Bend your knees and lower into a lunge until your knee hovers just above the ground. Push through the ball of your back foot and the heel of your front to rise to standing. Complete 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Monster Walks

Place a loop band around your thighs, just above your knees. Place your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Bend both knees and descend into a narrow-stance squat. Begin to take baby steps to the side; 3 to 4 to your right and then 3 to 4 to the left. Maintain constant tension on the band with each step. Complete 10 to 15 reps alternating stepping from side to side.

Clamshell

Place a loop band around your thighs. Lie down on one side of your body and lengthen your bottom arm so your head rests on it. Stack your feet and bring your knees up to a 90-degree position. Ensure your feet stay together as you rotate your top leg to open up and press into the band like a clamshell. Gradually lower it. Complete 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side.

Tabletop Glute Kickbacks

Place a loop band around your thighs. Assume a tabletop position with your hands under your shoulders and squared hips. Float one knee above the floor. Engage your core, press into the band with your lifted leg, and extend it back to hip height. Return your leg back to the start position and repeat on the other side. Complete 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side.

Prone Leg Lifts

Place a loop band around your ankles. Lie flat on your stomach. Stack your palms and rest your head on them. Extend your legs straight with your toes pointed. Lift one leg, creating tension in the band as you do. Lower that leg back to the ground. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side.

Standing Lateral Leg Lifts

Place a loop band around your ankles. Place your feet hip-distance apart on the floor and your hand on a wall or barre for support. Create tension on the band to start. Softly bend your knees and lift your right leg to hip height. Lower your leg, and repeat on the other side. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side.

Standing Glute Kickbacks

Place a loop band around your ankles. Stand facing a wall or barre for support. Keep a soft bend in your standing knee, lift your other leg, and hinge your upper body forward just a bit. Press the working leg behind you, all while keeping your core engaged. Lower your leg, and repeat on the other side. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Banded Sumo Squats

