Resistance bands may not come to mind when thinking about weight loss, but this underrated piece of workout equipment can be a game-changer for maintaining that trim physique you worked so hard to achieve. What makes resistance bands unique for weight loss is their versatility. Whether you want to get toned, shed pounds, or boost your health, you can incorporate resistance band exercises into any fitness routine.

Resistance bands can help you target various muscle groups, making sustaining your hard-earned weight loss results easier. But with so much information online, it's easy to get overwhelmed and second guess which resistance band exercises are best for maintaining weight loss. That's why we chatted with Jake Dickson, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer with Barbend, who reveals 11 of the best resistance band exercises to maintain weight loss.

Research suggests that maintaining muscle mass is essential for staying healthy during weight loss, and resistance bands are fantastic for building and preserving muscle mass. They provide constant tension throughout each movement, helping improve muscle strength and endurance for optimal calorie burn. Plus, they're convenient and portable, allowing you to stay on track with your fitness goals whether you're at home, in the gym, or on the go.

"Resistance bands are incredibly versatile," says Dickson. "Their grab-and-go nature makes them excellent for getting a short workout in just about anywhere—and when it comes to consistency in maintaining weight loss, convenience is everything."

Now, let's explore our list of the 11 best resistance band exercises to maintain weight loss and detailed instructions for each exercise.

Resistance Band Curl

First up are resistance band curls, a classic arm exercise that targets the biceps and helps build and maintain upper arm strength.

To perform this movement, Dickson says, "Stand on a resistance band and hold the handles in each hand with your palms facing forward. Pin your upper arms to your sides, then bend at the elbows, curling the band's handles upward by contracting your biceps." Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Resistance Band Pull-Apart

This exercise is ideal for working the upper back and shoulders.

"Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart, holding the handles of a resistance band in both hands with your arms extended in front of you," Dickson explains. "Pull the band apart, driving your hands out to the side until the band touches your chest. Keep your elbows straight but not locked." Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Resistance Band Deadlift

Next up is the resistance band deadlift, a foundational movement that helps strengthen your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings.

"Stand on a resistance band and grab each handle, then sink down by bending your knees and pushing your butt back. Keep your spine in a neutral position and arms extended down. Brace your core and push into the ground with your legs to stand up, keeping your arms relaxed." Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Resistance Band Front Squat

This squad variation will blast your quads and core, promote leg strength and stability, and torch calories to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Dickson says, "Stand on top of a resistance band and hold the handles in front of your torso with your arms bent at a 90-degree angle. Squat down by bending your knees and hips, sitting as low as possible. Keep your torso upright and avoid spilling the imaginary bowl of water." Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Resistance Band Shoulder Press

Get ready to take your shoulder strength and stability to the next level with this versatile move.

"Place a band on the ground and stand on one end with both feet," instructs Dickson. "Grab the free end or handle with the corresponding arm and press the band overhead until your elbow locks out. You can use your free arm for balance." Complete three sets of 12 reps on each arm.

Resistance Band Face Pull

Face pulls are perfect for targeting those rear delts and upper back, helping improve posture and shoulder health.

"Wrap a resistance band with handles around a stable structure and hold each handle while standing away from the anchor point. Pull the band towards your face with your arms extended in front of you, driving your elbows out to the sides. Rotate your arms upward to complete the movement." Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Resistance Band Horizontal Row

Rows are a classic compound lift for sculpting your back and keeping those extra pounds off.

"Wrap a resistance band with handles around a stable structure at chest level, holding each handle while facing the anchor point," explains Dickson. "Row the handles toward you, keeping your upper arms close to your sides." Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Resistance Band Lateral Raise

Lateral raises are a superb exercise for building and maintaining muscle mass in your side shoulders (deltoids).

Dickson says, "Place both feet on top of a resistance band and grab the handles. With your arms at your sides, raise the band handles out to the sides until your arms are parallel to the floor." Perform three sets of 15 reps.

Resistance Band Floor Press

The banded floor press will add strength and muscle to your chest, triceps, and shoulders.

"Lie down on the floor with a band draped across your upper back, holding the handles in each hand. Plant your feet on the floor and press the band handles up and inward directly above your chest." Complete three sets of 12 reps.

Resistance Band Chest Press

There are a few ways to execute this one, but regardless of which way you choose, you're guaranteed to burn calories and increase upper-body strength.

"Wrap a resistance band around a stable structure and hold each handle while standing away from the anchor point," says Dickson. "With your elbows flared, mimic the bottom of a push-up position and press the bands forward and inward." Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Resistance Band Crunch

We'd be remiss if we didn't include a core-strengthening exercise in this list.

Dickson tells us, "Wrap a resistance band around a stable structure and hold each handle while standing away from the anchor point. With the bands over your shoulders like a backpack, curl your spine forward, contracting your abdominal muscles." Perform three sets of 15 reps.