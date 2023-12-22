10 Resistance Band Exercises That Will Tone & Sculpt Your Entire Body

Resistance bands are a sneaky good tool to help you transform your physique, which is why we have 10 of the best resistance band exercises to tone your body. But why are resistance bands "sneaky good?" They're an extremely underrated (and unassuming) tool to help you sculpt an amazing body and change your physique. Of course, they offer resistance so you challenge your muscles and get them to grow. But the unique thing is the "strength curve," which is a fancy way of saying that the resistance increases as the band stretches. This is an unbeatable way to train your explosiveness and power because you'll have to push or pull harder as you do each repetition. They can even help assist you if you struggle with an exercise because they give you a bit of support through the movement.

Finally, exercise bands come in all kinds of lengths and strengths so you can get the perfect resistance for your exercise or experience level. They're also super lightweight and tiny so you can easily pack them into your suitcase, backpack, or gym bag and get a great workout at your home, a hotel, a park, or any gym.

Below, you'll find 10 incredible resistance band exercises to tone your body. Feel free to add these to your routine or use them instead of your traditional barbell or dumbbell exercises to switch things up and develop more explosiveness!

Band Pushups, 4 sets, 12 reps

This list of resistance band exercises to tone your body kicks off with the band pushup. Using a resistance band is a great way to upgrade the traditional pushup. Not only does it help you build more strength in your upper body, but because it gets more challenging as you rise, it'll build more explosiveness.

With the resistance band in both hands, place the loop behind your back. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat and your hips in line with your shoulders. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Push up, and repeat.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Fitness Trainer Shares the 6 Exercises That Keep Her Looking Half Her Age

Band Bent-Over Row, 4 sets, 12 reps

Almost everyone should do more pulling exercises for the upper body than pushing exercises. That's because exercise pulling exercises—like rows—strengthen the muscles in your upper back to help realign your posture and keep your shoulders happy.

Stand on a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart and with one end in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, and bend at your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Keep your lower back flat, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and row.

Band Squats, 4 sets, 10 reps

Next up on this list of resistance band exercises to tone your body is the band squat. Stand on one end of a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out, and hold the handles up by your shoulders. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart.

RELATED: 16 Best Floor Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Band Good Morning, 4 sets, 10 reps

Play

Trust me—if you're doing these correctly, there's nothing "good" about it. But even so, it's an incredible exercise that strengthens your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Stand on one end of a band with your feet hip-width apart, and place the other end of the band behind your neck with the loop in front of your body. Push your hips backward with a slight knee bend, keep your back neutral, and descend until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Drive through your heels and return to the start position.

Band Pull Aparts, 3 sets, 15 reps

Grab an exercise band about shoulder-width apart held at chest height. Keep your elbows locked. Start by squeezing your shoulder blades together, and pull the band apart until your arms open 180 degrees. Do not arch your back.

RELATED: 16 Best Floor Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Band Assisted Pull-ups, 4 sets, AMAP (as many as possible)

Play

Loop one end of an exercise band around a pull-up bar, and pull it through itself. Grab a pull-up bar with your palms facing away, and place your bent knees in the bottom loop of the band so it gives you support. Start by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pull yourself up, and lead with your chest.

Band Bicep Curls, 3 sets, 20 to 30 reps

Stand on an exercise band, and grab the ends with your hands. Curl the bands without swinging your body or leaning backward.

Band Tricep Pulldowns, Sets: 3, Reps: 20 to 30 reps

Play

Attach a light band to a sturdy overhead object, and grasp an end with both hands. Pin your upper arms at your sides, and extend your elbows to lockout.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25

Band Facepulls, Sets: 3, Reps: 15

Secure a resistance band to a sturdy pole ahead of you. Grab the ends of the band in each hand with your palms facing each other. Start the movement by squeezing your shoulder blades down and back. Pull the rope toward your chest. For more range of motion, attach two cable rope attachments to the machine, and hold one rope in each hand6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Band Pallof Press, Sets: 3, Reps: 10 each direction (with 3-second pause)

This list of resistance band exercises to tone your body wraps up with the band Pallof press. Secure an exercise band to chest height. While facing perpendicular to the band's anchor point, grab the band with both hands, and hold it at your chest. Brace your core, and squeeze your glutes. Push the band straight forward, and hold for three seconds. Bring it back to your chest, and repeat. Then, switch sides and repeat.