25 Restaurant Chains Open on Christmas Day

Christmas Day is a time when families gather, many around the dining room table, to create memories that will last a lifetime. People look forward to traditional holiday recipes, and grocery stores nationwide are prepared to play their essential role in supplying those key holiday items. Some even offer special promotions to keep the grocery bill down this holiday season, like Walmart's holiday ham dinner.

Other families hit the road over the holidays, traveling far and wide to be with their loved ones. When you find yourself at a hotel on Christmas Day or don't want to cook an elaborate meal, restaurants are a popular alternate choice. Like other service-based industries, restaurant chains are open far and wide on Christmas Day.

As you'll see with many of the following restaurant chains, Christmas hours vary by location. Your best bet is to check with your nearest restaurant to confirm exactly when they will be open. Whether you need a coffee for the long drive to grandma's house or a backup holiday dinner idea, these popular chains will be ready and open to serve you.

Restaurants Open on Christmas

McDonald's

Many locations of the world's largest fast-food chain will be open on Christmas Day, but not all of them. The ones that are open may have varying hours from one location to the next, so check your nearest McDonald's to confirm its exact Christmas Day hours.

Starbucks

Before the fan-favorite red holiday cups disappear for the year, swing by your local Starbucks on Christmas Day for a caramel brûlée latte or peppermint mocha. The coffee chain will be open; however, exact hours could vary by location. Check your local Starbucks to find out the exact hours.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Fancy yourself a steak dinner for Christmas? Select Ruth's Chris locations will be open on Dec. 25. Check with your nearest Ruth's Chris to confirm the exact holiday hours.

Burger King

Some Burger King locations may choose to open on Christmas Day. The ones that do could have reduced hours. So, check your local Burger King to see if it's open, then stop by and grab a Whopper before it closes.

Dunkin'

Need a jolt of caffeine on the way to grandma's house on Christmas Day? Most Dunkin' locations will be open. However, some may have reduced hours, so be sure to check your closest Dunkin' to confirm when it will be open.

Denny's

You can enjoy a Grand Slam Breakfast 24/7 at Denny's, including on Christmas Day. Denny's locations nationwide will be open all hours and ready to serve its customers no matter when you stop by.

Hooters

Hooters will be open from 4 p.m. until midnight on Christmas Day. If you live in Kansas City, the popular sports chain will open even earlier, starting at 11 a.m. for the Kansas City Chiefs football game and closing at 10:30 p.m.

P.F. Chang's

Chinese food is a big deal for many families on Dec. 25, and P.F. Chang's locations will be open for anyone looking to enjoy some Mongolian beef. Exact holiday hours may vary, so check your nearest P.F. Chang's to confirm when it will be open on Christmas Day.

Waffle House

One of Waffle House's many claims to fame is that the popular diner chain is open around the clock, 365 days a year. The non-stop schedule includes holidays such as Christmas Day. So stop by any time on Dec. 25 for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Fogo de Chão

Why choose one protein to serve at Christmas dinner when you can enjoy all of them? Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão will be open on Dec. 25 and serving up its endless parade of churrasco-style grilled meats from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP

Like years past, IHOP will be open on Christmas Day. Exact hours may vary by location, so check your nearest IHOP to confirm when it will be open. Then go and enjoy a stack of flapjacks such as December's "pancake of the month," the festive chocolate peppermint.

Red Lobster

After what has been a rocky 2024 for Red Lobster, the seafood restaurant chain is ready to serve customers for lunch and dinner service on Christmas Day. Stop by and fill your stocking with fresh-baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smith & Wollensky

High-end steakhouse chain Smith & Wollensky will have its full menu available from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. You can also opt for the steakhouse's classic "Prime Rib Experience," which includes an 18-ounce slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream, a house-made popover, roasted potatoes, and grilled asparagus, all for $68.

Benihana

Teppanyaki-style restaurant chain Benihana will be open for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day. Bring the whole family out for a unique and high-energy holiday dinner they are sure to remember for years to come.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Romano's Macaroni Grill locations will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families can stop by for lunch and dinner on Dec. 25 for classic Italian dishes, or they can order a holiday feast for takeout or delivery.

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

There's no guesswork with where to go on Christmas Day if you're craving some pizza or pasta from Bertucci's. The restaurant chain will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, as well as offering curbside pickup and delivery for your catering needs.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Most Bravo! Italian Kitchen locations are open on Christmas Day for dine-in, curbside, pick-up, delivery, and at-home or in-restaurant catering for groups. Most locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours may vary, so call ahead to confirm when your local Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grill restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day for lunch and dinner. The regular menu will be available, making for a great Italian comfort food experience on Dec. 25. Curbside pick-up and delivery will also be available on Christmas.

Del Frisco's Grille

Steakhouse chain Del Frisco's Grille will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Enjoy its limited-time Christmas Feast special, featuring filet mignon and a petite lobster tail along with apple cranberry cobbler and red velvet cheesecake as featured desserts.

El Torito

California-based Mexican restaurant chain El Torito will be open on Christmas Day. Stop by and experience its holiday specials, including an all-you-care-to-eat Christmas Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The regular menu will be available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Joe's Crab Shack

Joe's Crab Shack will be open on Christmas Day, serving a special roast turkey dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a slice of pumpkin pie. Holiday hours may vary by location.

Legal Sea Foods

Select Legal Sea Foods restaurants will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Whether you stop by for lunch or dinner, you and your family can enjoy a high-end seafood holiday meal.

McCormick & Schmick's

Seafood lovers can take advantage of the special holiday menu at McCormick & Schmick's on Christmas Day. The high-end restaurant chain will be open for lunch and dinner. In addition to its regular menu, McCormick & Schmick's will feature a three-course meal with your choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse will be open on Christmas Day. For exclusive seasonal specials, the chain's "Best Steak Anywhere" promotion is around all month, featuring cuts from Japan, Australia, and the United States.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie locations will be open on Christmas Day. If you're celebrating the holiday with a special someone, you can check out Bar Louie's four-course dinner for two, available on Dec. 25. The special includes your choice of appetizer, salad, entrée, and dessert.