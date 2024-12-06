Walmart's Holiday Ham Dinner Bundle Feeds 12 People For Under $5

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The lead-up to Christmas is flying by fast, leaving consumers just a few more weeks to complete their Christmas shopping and hosting preparations. For those who'd prefer to avoid planning a big Christmas dinner on top of all their other holiday responsibilities this year, Walmart is offering a super affordable meal bundle that's big enough for a sizable crowd.

The retailer just announced a new holiday dinner basket that comes with enough food to feed up to 12 people for less than $5. The estimated grand total for this meal bundle at a Walmart near me in central New Jersey is about $59, but as always, prices and availability could vary.

It comes with all the key ingredients required for Christmas mains, sides, and desserts, including two boneless hams, a Stove Top Stuffing Twin Pack (150 calories), Great Value Gravy Mix (20 calories), Great Value Brown & Serve Rolls (80 calories), Marie Callender's Southern Pecan Pie (510 calories), and Great Value Frozen Whipped Topping (25 calories). It also includes fixings to make your own sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

Of course, the number of people this bundle can feed will depend on their appetites. With 28 items in total, however, the basket comes with a ton of food, no matter how you divide it among friends and family.

"For many of us, gathering around the table with family is among the most joyous holiday traditions," Walmart wrote in the announcement. "But with so much to do, and so little time to do it, we know our customers are continuing to count on us to give them time- and money-saving meal conveniences that don't sacrifice the recipes and traditions they hold dear."

The full list and quantities of the items included in the holiday basket are available in the Walmart announcement. Interested customers can purchase the meal fixings in stores or online through Dec. 31. Walmart shoppers may also gift the bundle to someone else by putting a loved one's address in the delivery field when checking out online.

Walmart isn't the only retailer going big on affordability this holiday season. Aldi also has a plethora of festive holiday foods and gifts in stores this month, many of which are under $10. That includes holiday cookie assortments for just $5.99, stainless steel tumblers for $6.99, and gingerbread house-themed treat boxes for $1.99 apiece.