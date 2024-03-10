I Tried 8 Rolled Tortilla Chips & the Best Were Zesty and Perfectly Crunchy

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Although Takis, the now-ubiquitous rolled tortilla chip brand, were invented back in 1999, it took a few years before the Mexican snack made its way to the United States. Since then, the rolled tortilla chip has become a popular snack commodity among children and adults alike, spawning copycat versions from various brands and grocery chains.

Trader Joe's private-label rolled tortilla chips are now among the retailer's most popular products. Even tortilla chip giant Doritos rolled out an array of its own Takis-like snacks, heavily promoting its line of Dinamita rolled chips in a high-profile Super Bowl commercial featuring the actress Jenna Ortega.

While it has inspired many imitators, the original Takis brand also came under fire for its intense spice level, following reports of children and teens experiencing stomach pain and other symptoms after eating too many of the fiery snacks. A 2020 study showed that eating spicy foods is commonly associated with stomach ache and gastric distress. So, as with any food, you should consume these spicy hot chips in moderation.

Whether you're looking for burn-your-tongue-level piquancy or a more subtle kick, there are a handful of options to satisfy that zesty craving.

I recently rounded up eight different varieties of these cylindrical-shaped snacks. Here's how they compared, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the absolute best.

Takis Blue Heat

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

The original rolled tortilla chip brand, Takis, comes in eight flavors, including this one: Blue Heat. "A furnace for your taste buds," according to the manufacturer Barcel, which adds, "it may be our most extreme flavor yet." A 9.9-ounce bag cost me $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The bright blue color of the chips shocked me. I was expecting something more like the Doritos Cool Ranch coloring. What I got was the same bright, artificial blue found in a Jolly Rancher. Horrifying.

The taste: I was nervous about trying these as they were supposed to be the hottest of the bunch, but I was disappointed in the heat level. The first bite was oddly tart, making me pucker (but not for the right reasons), and it was missing the spice that other varieties had. The flavor here was off, and I would not pick up a bag of these again.

Takis Guacamole

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Described as one of Takis' milder varieties, the Guacamole flavor still packs a punch, according to the manufacturer: "Every crunchy bite is an intense rush of guacamole flavor." A 9.9-ounce bag cost $3.99.

The look: These rolled tortilla chips were not pleasant to look at. They had an icky green coloring that didn't make them appealing. They were pretty tightly rolled, as well.

The taste: I was excited to try these because I hadn't seen a guacamole-flavored chip before and thought it was a smart flavor combo. However, these don't taste much like guacamole, although some of the seasoning flavors were reminiscent of the dip. These had a kick to them, with a strong jalapeño flavor.

Zack's Mighty Rolled Tortilla Chips Fiery Nacho

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Upstart brand Zack's Mighty launched its own iteration of rolled tortilla chips last fall. These better-for-you snacks are described as the first Non-GMO Project-certified rolled tortilla chips, which means they're made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial colors—a difference that is noticeable upon comparing the looks of these chips to others. Zack's rolled chips are available in two flavors. A bag of the Fiery Nacho variety cost me $5.49.

The look: The color of these was appealing, reminding me of a slightly darker Doritos Nacho chip. They didn't look overly colored or artificial like some of the other chips.

The taste: These had a very thick yet soft crunch, which reminded me of biting into a stale chip. I wish they were more snappy in texture. Other than that, they had a great flavor at the onset and packed quite a punch of heat after the initial bite.

Doritos Dinamita Flamin' Hot Queso

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Doritos first launched its Dinamita line of rolled tortilla chips back in 2012, but the popular snack brand became even more invested in the style this year, releasing four new flavors with a flurry of advertising leading up to and during the Super Bowl this past February. I picked up one of these new flavors, Flamin' Hot Queso, for $7.29—that's the highest price of any variety in this survey.

The look: Grab your sunglasses because these babies are bright. These chips give off artificially colored vibes with a bright red warning of a hot and spicy snack to come.

The taste: The coloring is too fake for my liking, but the flavor made up for it. These are the only chips with a discerning cheesy flavor, which I enjoyed. What started as a pleasant cheese flavor then moved into spicy kick territory after a second or two. Doritos really delivered on the hot queso flavor with these.

Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per Order) :

Calories : 150 calories

Fat : 89 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g )

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 17 g carbs (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Trader Joe's foray into the rolled tortilla chip game has been a smashing success, with its chili-and-lime variety taking top honors as shoppers' "favorite snack" and "favorite overall" product during the retailer's 2024 Customer Choice Awards. A bag of these cost just $2.99—the cheapest of any variety in this survey.

The look: These look a lot like other varieties in terms of coloring. However, they are made with a thicker tortilla and are rolled a little more widely than some of the other chips.

The taste: Overwhelmingly lime. There is very little spice to this iteration of chili lime, with a bigger emphasis on the citrus seasoning. If you don't like a lot of heat then you'll likely love these, but I wish there was a little bit more of a balance between the two flavors. They also have a softer crunch than some of the other chips.

Zack's Mighty Rolled Tortilla Chips Chile Lime

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

The second flavor in the Zack's Mighty lineup is a familiar one for the rolled chip category: Chile Lime. A bag cost me $5.49.

The look: These were dark and spicy looking, with a tightly rolled exterior compared to some of the other chips. If I saw these without the bag, I wouldn't necessarily glean that they were chili- and lime-flavored, but I would dig in nonetheless.

The taste: These chips had a lovely, substantial crunch and the best texture of all the chips. You can taste the corn tortilla flavor. Initially, you get a subtle hint of spice on the back end. These are reminiscent of Tostitos Hint of Lime chips but with more spice and chili flavor.

Takis Fuego

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Rated "extreme," according to the manufacturer, Takis Fuego flavor is described as "like firewalking with your tongue." A bag cost me $4.99.

The look: These rolled chips had a very bright reddish-orange coloring and a bit of a wider roll than Zack's. They look bold and made me think that they'd carry a significant amount of heat.

The taste: At the onset, these rolled chips have a pleasant, zesty flavor, with a bit of a bite on the back end. They are spicy, but not overwhelmingly so, and they have a very subtle taste of lime to help balance the flavors. I can see why they've become so popular.

Wegmans Chili Lime Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 15 g carbs (Fiber: 1 g fiber, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Like Trader Joe's, popular East Coast grocer Wegmans also sells its own store brand of chili- and lime-flavored rolled tortilla chips. A nine-ounce bag cost me $3.49.

The look: Very similar to Zack's Fiery Nacho rolled tortillas, with a dark, cheesy color that's still natural looking.

The taste: These have a really good, addictive flavor and a perfect crunch. The great thing about these chips is that you can taste all of the flavors described on the bag—the corn tortilla, the lime, and a kick of spice. These were not too spicy and possibly even the least spicy of the whole line-up after Trader Joe's brand, making them a lot more palatable to eat a large amount in one sitting. I don't feel like I would get a bad bout of heartburn eating a bag of these, which is a win in my book.