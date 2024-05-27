This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Finding the right salad dressing can make a world of difference in your weight-loss journey. While salads are often considered a healthy choice, the dressing you pour on top can either add to or subtract from their nutritional value. And with the plethora of options available, it can be challenging to navigate the aisles and select a dressing that not only tastes good but also supports your weight-loss goals. Luckily, we chatted with Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE, registered dietitian and author of 2-Day Diabetes Diet, who shares her top 10 store-bought salad dressings for weight loss.

Store-bought salad dressings may be convenient when you have a busy schedule, but many are loaded with hidden sugars, fats, and preservatives that can sabotage your weight-loss efforts. Choosing a salad dressing that's low in calories and sugar yet high in flavor can help you stay on track with your goals while still enjoying your meals. Additionally, dressings made with healthy fats, such as olive or avocado, can provide added health benefits without sacrificing taste.

Read on for the 10 best store-bought salad dressings for weight loss, according to Palinski-Wade.

Walden Farms Honey Dijon Zero Calorie Dressing

"Made from simple and organic ingredients like apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and sea salt, this dressing is free from artificial flavors while containing no fat, calories, or sugar," says Palinski-Wade.

Considering this dressing is free from calories, fat, artificial flavors, and sugar, it's a superb choice for a weight-loss-friendly diet.

Per 2 Tbsp. : 0 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 250 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

$28 at Amazon Buy Now

10 Best & Worst Salad Dressing Brands, According to Dietitians

Bolthouse Farms Raspberry Merlot Vinaigrette

"This delicious and tart vinaigrette is low in both calories and fat, making it a lighter option that allows you to enjoy the flavors without excess calories that could hinder weight loss," says Palinski-Wade.

Plus, the real raspberries used in this vinaigrette provide a source of antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage and boost your immune system.

Per 2 Tbsp. : 30 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 50 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 0 g protein

$6 at Instacart Buy Now

Tessemae's Lemon Garlic Dressing

This dressing is perfect for adding a zesty kick to your salads while maintaining a balanced diet. "Being Whole30 approved, dairy-free, and sugar-free, this dressing works for most diet plans," says Palinski-Wade. "And with 80 calories per tablespoon, it's on the higher end of options on this list, but the bold flavor allows you to use a smaller portion and still gain a delicious taste."

Per 1 Tbsp. : 80 calories, 9 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 65 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 0 g protein

$9 at Tessemae's Buy Now

11 Healthiest Salad Dressings To Buy, According to a Dietitian

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Vinaigrette & Marinade

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Vinaigrette is ideal for those following low-carb diets.

Palinski-Wade tells us, "This keto-friendly and paleo dressing is low in carbs to prevent blood sugar spikes that can stall weight loss and cause cravings. However, this dressing/marinade is best used in small quantities due to the calorie content."

Per 2 Tbsp. : 110 calories, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 230 mg sodium, <1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

$7 at Amazon Buy Now

Annie's Lite Goddess Dressing

Annie's Lite Goddess Dressing is made with organic ingredients and contains no artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

"With no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, and only organic ingredients, this dressing works for most meal plans. And with 50% fewer calories than the traditional Goddess dressing, this option is perfect for calorie-controlled meal plans to promote weight loss," says Palinski-Wade.

Per 30 g : 60 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 250 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

$5 at Instacart Buy Now

15 Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes You Can Make in Minutes

Margetti Simply Ranch Dressing & Dip

This dressing is perfect for those seeking a healthier, guilt-free alternative to high-calorie, creamy sauces.

"At just 50 calories and [1 gram] of sugar per serving, this delicious dressing [provides] a delicious, thick consistency without the added fat of traditional creamy dressing," says Palinski-Wade.

Per 2 Tbsp. : 50 calories, 4 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), <1 g protein

$5 at Instacart Buy Now

Walden Farms Zero Calorie Ranch

Walden Farms Zero Calorie Ranch delivers a creamy and delicious alternative to traditional high-calorie ranch dressings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Typical ranch dressings can pack on the fat and calories, stalling weight-loss efforts," says Palinski-Wade. "However, this delicious and creamy option is free of calories, fat, and sugar, so it is a delicious option to flavor your salad without worrying about impacting your weight loss efforts."

Per 2 Tbsp. : 0 calories, 0 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

10 Unhealthiest Salad Dressings, Ranked by Saturated Fat

Ken's Steak House Lite Vinaigrette

"This tangy vinaigrette is a lighter option that provides flavor without excessive calories that could derail weight-loss efforts," Palinski-Wade tells us. Plus, it's perfect for adding a touch of zest to your salads while keeping your calorie intake in check.

Per 2 Tbsp. : 60 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 320 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 0 g protein

$3 at Target Buy Now

Newman's Own Light Italian Dressing

Newman's Own Light Italian Dressing is a fantastic choice for those looking to enjoy a classic Italian flavor while sticking to a calorie-conscious diet.

Palinski-Wade tells us, "This dressing is packed full of seasonings and traditional flavors, but contains [less fat and fewer calories] than regular Italian dressing, making it an ideal option for weight loss without sacrificing flavor."

Per 2 Tbsp. : 60 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 240 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

$5 at FreshDirect Buy Now

Brianna's Blush Wine Vinaigrette

This salad dressing has 50 calories per 1 Tbsp and is a light yet flavorful addition to any healthy eating regimen.

"[Brianna's Blush Wine Vinaigrette] provides a delicious taste," says Palinski-Wade. "[Opting for this dressing is a] great way to stay on track with your calorie-controlled weight-loss plan."

Per 2 Tbsp. : 100 calories, 7 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 310 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 0 g protein