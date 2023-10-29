17 Best Sam's Club Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

While you still may be thinking about Halloween, smart shoppers know that it's already time to get a jump on the holidays, and Sam's Club is a good place to start. The retailer has so many fun decorations and holiday items in store, but as you probably know, they won't be available for long.

Whether you're looking to decorate the outside of your house, spruce things up for visiting guests, find gifts for friends or teachers, or just make sure you have your family's favorite holiday treats on hand, a trip to the warehouse is definitely in order.

Some of the items featured here are exclusive to Sam's Club, and all of them are perfect for putting you in a festive mood and spreading holiday cheer throughout the house and the neighborhood.

Take a look at some of these festive holiday finds and add them to your shopping list!

1 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Pop-Up Twinkling Snowman

This jolly, six-foot-tall snowman comes with 260 LED lights with twinkling effects to welcome guests to your house and bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood. Made with realistic snow-like material, he can be assembled easily due to pop-up construction and lies flat for storage once you take the decorations down. With a black top hat, mittens, a snowflake-printed scarf, sparkling eyes, and a big smile he's sure to make your front lawn festive. Grab this snowman for $129.98 while he's still in store.

RELATED: Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Has the Best Halloween Candy Deals?

2 Jingle All The Way Gift Basket

This gift basket is packed with yummy treats including Hammond's hot cocoa mix, Ghirardelli peppermint squares, Lindt Lindor milk truffles, chocolate sauce soufflé cake, and more. For $24.98, it's perfect for friends, family, or co-workers.

3 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Ornament Décor

Winter wonderland vibes will be easy to create when you have this jumbo, pre-lit ornament on your lawn. This piece is the perfect stand-alone decoration or as part of a larger display. Stake it into the ground, hang it from a tree, or arrange it in an entryway or on the front porch. For $119.98, you get 330 warm white LED lights with a twinkling function. "Stunning item…so much more beautiful in person," wrote a reviewer on the Sam's Club website.

RELATED: 10 Best Member's Mark Products at Sam's Club Right Now

4 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Joy Sign

This festive joy sign features 238 LED lights with fun lighting effects. The sign set is easy to assemble and self-standing with a base that you can stake into the ground. "Very pretty and easy to set up. Adds to the holiday season" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. The 32-inch tall decoration costs $119.98.

5 Member's Mark European Shortbread Cookies

This classic holiday dessert comes in pretty seasonal tins, perfect for gifting. The shortbread is a distinctive European recipe that's buttery and crispy. Each tin comes with 20 cookies for a total of 80 cookies in this pack for $15.98. "Okay these cookies are bomb, nice and soft, not too hard and crumbly, large in size," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "The perfect coffee cookie. I received these as a gift one year and I'm on the hunt to find them in my own Sam's!"

RELATED: 25 Best Costco Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

6 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Peppermint Pathway Stake Lights

Light a pretty pathway to your door with these eye-catching candy-themed lights. With 65 warm white LED lights, they will bring lots of holiday cheer. And with a 3.25-foot lead cord, it's easy to set them up outside or inside your home. "They are exactly the size I was expecting and very bright and festive. Gave my yard the extra touch it needed to match the red and white lights on my house," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. This set of three costs $59.98.

7 Member's Mark Hot Chocolate Bombs

The only thing better than hot chocolate is a hot chocolate bomb! Made with premium Belgian milk chocolate and filled with marshmallows and fudge pieces, it's a show in a cup that tastes oh-so good. Pour hot milk over the chocolate shell and when it melts, the marshmallows rise to the top. For $10.48, this makes a perfectly sweet gift for someone special, or to keep for yourself.

RELATED: Your Holiday Turkey May Be Less Expensive This Year—But There's a Big Threat to Supply

8 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Holiday Tree & Decorating Kit

This cute, 32-inch-tall accent tree will brighten up any room with holiday spirit. Displayed in a matte gold container, it's crafted from life-like Noble fir, twins, faux eucalyptus, and mini pinecones. It even comes topped with a red bow. Everything you need to decorate the tree is included in the kit, which sells for $49.98. Put it on the mantle, in your kid's room, or use it as a table centerpiece.

9 Member's Mark 9-Piece Pre-Lit Holiday Village

You can create a cozy winter scene at home with this beautiful Christmas village, featuring three paper houses and six trees. All the houses are finished with glitter and the plaid patterns add dimension to them. The house lights work on a timer that cycles automatically each day and the snow-covered trees will have you dreaming of a white Christmas. This cute display can be yours for $29.98.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 5 Major Differences Between Costco and Sam's Club Right Now

10 Burt's Bees Cozy Cabin 12 Holiday Surprises Advent Calendar

This fun advent calendar features 12 assorted lip balms, one behind each door. This festive calendar, which costs $19.48, makes a fun gift and can double as holiday décor. The calendar includes Classic Beeswax and one each of Pomegranate, Sweet Peach, Coconut and Pear, Vanilla Bean, Pink Grapefruit, Salted Caramel, Mint Cocoa, Shortbread Cookie, Vanilla Maple, and Cranberry Spritz. These balms will protect against chapped lips from the cold winter air and they're 100% natural too!

11 Member's Mark Decorative Wooden Nutcracker

This classic wooden nutcracker, available exclusively at Sam's Club, stands 32 inches tall. He's hand painted and holds a gold antler scepter, wears a red plaid coat and top hat, and is built to last season after season. Nutcrackers were originally intended to protect a household from bad spirits. This one costs $49.98 and comes fully assembled.

RELATED: Sam's Club Is Beating Costco's Prices In One Crucial Area Right Now

12 Member's Mark Shatterproof Ornament Collection

Give your tree some serious sparkle with these dazzling ornaments. They come in a variety of shapes and colors—and, best of all, they are shatterproof! "The ornaments are exceptional," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "They are made of plastic which I thought would make them appear cheap, but I was pleasantly surprised. The set contains several different sizes and shapes and 3 snowflake shapes. They also include the hooks which is a great addition. Nice thing about plastic ornaments is when you drop them they bounce but don't break!" A box of 76 costs $34.98.

13 The Popcorn Factory Holiday Popcorn Bag

A cheerful holiday bag filled with Popcorn Factory snacks makes a great gift for anyone on your list. Each bag comes with kettle, cinnamon sugar, caramel, Chocolate Crunch and ranch-flavored popcorn. These festive bags cost $15.98 each and come in red or blue with different holiday patterns.

RELATED: I Tried 4 Grocery Store Pumpkin Pies & the Most Decadent Prevailed

14 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Decorated Holiday Wreath

This festive wreath features life-like boughs adorned with metallic ornaments and will look beautiful above the fireplace or on your door. With pinecones, gold ribbons, lights, and a mix of foliage and a dusting of snow, it also has an automatic timer, so you can set it to glow for six hours. Grab this one for $49.98 before it's gone.

15 Hanukkah Dreidel Gift Filled With Treats

This large dreidel is filled with treats that can be shared with friends and family to celebrate the Festival of Lights! Inside, you'll get four gourmet treats including chocolate coins (aka gelt), plus a wooden dreidel to play the traditional game at home. Take it home for $22.98.

RELATED: 5 Looming Grocery Shortages You Need to Know About

16 Zunie Girl Holiday Sweater

No ugly sweaters here! This adorable reindeer-themed sweater for girls will make her the cutest kid at the holiday party. Featuring pullover styling and pom pom decorations, she'll feel comfy and cozy in this knit sweater that's machine washable and costs only $14.98.

17 Ten Acres Gift, Assorted Hot Sauce Set

For the spicy guy or gal on your list, this premium hot sauce sampler will make them feel the burn—in the very best way. For $14.98, you get 11 different sauces, including Sriracha and pepper extracts. Add them to dips, marinades, soups, burritos, and more. Any foodie will be thrilled to try these sauces which go from "sweet and chillin'" to "scorching hot."