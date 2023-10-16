10 Best Fall Desserts at Sam’s Club Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Orange and yellow leaves line the streets, jack-o-lanterns and mums adorn front porches, and grocery stores practically brim with seasonal treats. With foods like apples and pumpkins finally in season, there comes an opportunity to enjoy desserts you might not typically eat throughout the year.

Over the last couple of months, Walmart-owned Sam's Club has released a selection of fall desserts starring fan-favorite fall flavors. Pumpkin spice, apple, caramel—you name it, and Sam's Club probably has it.

As your schedule fills up with cozy movie nights, apple picking, or tailgating events, incorporating an autumnal dessert can make the occasion feel all the more festive. So, grab your membership card and your appetite because Sam's Club is chock-full of sweets.

Here are 10 of the best fall desserts that have recently stolen the hearts of Sam's Club shoppers. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on the location.

1 Pumpkin Pie

Although pumpkin pie is often tied to Thanksgiving, who said you have to wait until the annual feast to score a slice or two? Sam's Club currently carries a 12-inch pumpkin pie that weighs about 3.6 pounds and sells for just $5.98.

The pie recently earned high marks in a taste test and was described as having "a strong mix of spices," with a substantial consistency that resembled "a lighter version of cheesecake."

2 Apple Lattice Pie

"Amazing," "absolutely delicious," and "just like mom's" are just a few ways customers have recently described the Member's Mark Apple Lattice Pie on the Sam's Club website. Baked fresh in-house, each 12-inch apple pie weighs 4.5 pounds, yields 16 servings, and costs $10.98.

As highlighted on the retailer's website, this pie also won the blue ribbon at the 25th annual American Pie Council National Pie Championship back in 2019.

3 Southern Style Pecan Pie

Although apple and pumpkin flavors dominate the fall dessert scene, we can't forget about the pecan pie lovers. The Member's Mark 12-inch, 3.5-pound Southern Style Pecan Pie includes a buttery flaky crust, creamy caramel filling, and crunchy pecan topping, as described by the retailer.

Standing as a bakery item with a 4.7-star rating online, this pecan pie has accumulated numerous positive reviews. "Tastes like Grandma's homemade pie!" one customer wrote. "Oh my got to be the best pie for the price EVER," another one said, referring to the dessert's $12.98 price tag.

4 Spiced Apple Pie Filled Cookies

Beyond the standard apple pie, Sam's Club reinvents the classic dessert by making it into a cookie. These Spiced Apple Pie Filled Cookies, priced at $8.98, consist of spiced shortbread cookies with an apple pie filling, along with a sweet coating and a dusting of cinnamon and sugar.

Sam's Club fan account @samsclubfoodreview raved about the cookie's filling, calling it "absolutely heavenly" and added that "the sweetness level was just right, perfectly complemented by the subtle notes of cinnamon and nutmeg."

5 Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls

Back in August, Sam's Club brought back its Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, exciting pumpkin fanatics on social media. Priced at $18.98, each package contains 24 hand-decorated mini treats, which feature balls of pumpkin spice cake coated in an orange shell and topped with a green "x" to resemble a pumpkin stem.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"10/10 don't recommend you buy them .. and leave them all for me" one Instagram user wrote. Another commenter noted that despite their family members' varying taste preferences, all of them loved this fall dessert.

6 Chocolate Halloween Cake Balls

To get in the spooky spirit even more, Sam's Club is selling another 24-count package of cake cake balls—but this one is chocolate flavored. Like its pumpkin counterpart, these Member's Mark Halloween Cake Balls are covered and hand-decorated in a festive design. Half of the package includes purple eyeball cake balls, while the other half contains mummies. Each pack costs $19.98.

"These have more of brownie texture rather than chocolate cake but I think they are delicious especially for a small treat," the fan account @samsclubmembers noted on Instagram.

7 Pumpkin Cheesecake

Can't decide between cake or pie for an upcoming event? This dessert could be the solution for you. Sam's Club nine-inch Pumpkin Cheesecake consists of a New York-style cheesecake swirled with pumpkin and fall spices and topped with whipped cream. Each cheesecake has 14 individual slices and costs $17.98.

One pleasantly surprised customer highlighted the item's "nice balance of cheesecake to pumpkin," adding that the graham cracker crust offers a "very good base." In another online customer review, one fan called the dessert "the best pumpkin cheesecake [they've] ever had."

8 Salted Caramel and Cookies 'n Creme Cheesecakes

The cheesecake-centered excitement doesn't stop at the wholesale club's pumpkin offering. Sam's Club recently launched a brand-new eight-count package of two different cheesecake flavors: salted caramel and cookies 'n crème. The former features a caramel battered base, whipped cream, a crunchy vanilla crumble, and a caramel drizzle. The latter consists of a traditional New York-style cheesecake base, an icing blended with vanilla and chocolate cookies, and a chocolate cookie crumble topping.. Each package contains four of each flavor for $17.98.

In a product review, content creator @morganchomps said the cookies 'n crème cheesecake "has a lot more cookies and creme flavor than [she] was expecting." The social media user added, "I feel like the best cookies and creme-flavored things [are] when you can actually taste the cream of an Oreo, and this somehow actually has that."

The reviewer then went on to discuss the salted caramel cheesecake, describing it as "lightly salted caramel" flavor, adding, "I think what I'm most impressed with is the cheesecake base itself. That alone has a lot of caramel flavor."

9 Holiday Cookie Tray

When serving a large group of people, offering a variety of options is essential, and this Sam's Club bakery item can accommodate multiple flavor preferences. Available for $19.98, the Member's Mark Holiday Cookie Tray is complete with 60 cookies in five different flavors. This includes peanut butter chip, turtle brownie, almond shortbread, hot chocolate, and butter pecan.

"Delicious cookies. Taste like homemade!" one reviewer wrote on the Sam's Club website last week. "I can't choose a favorite they are all sooo good," another fan raved on Facebook.

10 Football and Field Cutout Cookies

Whether you're hosting a team party or attending a tailgate, these cookies can make the fall football festivities even sweeter. Each 30-count container is filled with hand-decorated football- and gridiron-shaped buttery shortbread cookies, which cost $15.98.

"Perfect for game day!" one Instagrammer commented on a post from Sam's Club. Meanwhile, a commenter on Facebook pointed out that these are "a lot cheaper" than having custom football cookies made.