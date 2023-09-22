25 Best Pumpkin Spice Foods You Can Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's that flavorful, cozy time of year again: pumpkin spice season. If you have been dreaming of autumnal flavors since the Fourth of July, now is (finally) the time to stock up on the vast assortment of pumpkin spiced foods available.

All your favorite retailers, including Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's, are rolling out their fall items, and the bounty is heavily orange and aromatic. So, get ready for chilly days, wrapped inside your favorite cardigan, holding your pumpkin-shaped coffee mug while savoring a seasonal pumpkin pie breakfast parfait.

Even if you already have a favorite pumpkin-spiced item, the marketplace is so rife with options, you're bound to make new discoveries. Consider this your festive, fall food shopping guide. The pumpkin-flavored possibilities are endless!

1 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Ice Cream

Per Serving (⅔ cup) : 290 cal, 13 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 41g carbs (0 g fiber, 38 g sugar), 4 g protein

Though the weather may call for knit sweaters, you can still enjoy a scoop (or two) of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Ice Cream. This chilly treat delivers flavors of clove, cinnamon, and ginger, and temps your taste buds with rich, sweet, and creamy autumn goodness.

2 Dalci Pumpkin Spice Blondie

Per Serving (1 bar) : 200 cal, 16 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 18g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 5 g protein

Pumpkin makes for a nice pie, but a pumpkin spice blondie bar can be just as rewarding. Now, you can carry your pumpkin dessert with you. Dalci's Pumpkin Spice Blondie bar is made with avocado oil, peak-harvested pumpkin purèe, and fresh seasonal spices with a touch of vanilla and creamy caramel. All packed into a soft bar.

3 Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee

Waking up to a cup of percolating pumpkin coffee is like waking up inside a tiny A-frame cabin nestled in the woods of Vermont come mid-October. In other words, Target's house-brand seasonal coffee blend of nutmeg, ginger, clover, and pumpkin spice is an autumn wake-up call.

4 Aplenty Pumpkin Spice Granola

Per Serving (1/2 cup) : 270 cal, 13 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 27g carbs (4 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 6 g protein

Now that fall has arrived, a cozy night in rewatching The Gilmore Girls is a reasonable Friday night plan. Curl on the sofa with a bowl of Aplenty's flavorful Pumpkin Spice Granola, made with baked oats, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and cinnamon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Dave's Killer Bread Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels

Per Serving (1 bagel) : 260 cal, 3 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 50g carbs 3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 11 g protein

Bagels are good any time of the day, not just for a quick morning bite. Dave's Killer Bread Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels are only for a limited time. There are notes of pumpkin throughout the bagel, swirled with maple, with no high fructose corn syrup in sight.

6 Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Pumpkin Ravioli

Per Serving (1 cup) : 200 cal, 4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 510 mg sodium, 36g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 5 g protein

Not all seasonal pumpkin flavors have to be sweet. Trader Joe's has an assortment of savory pumpkin spice-flavored foods to try ASAP. The store's savory Gluten-Free Pumpkin Ravioli is a seasonal favorite with pumpkin-infused cheese filling.

7 Costco Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Per Serving (⅙ of pie) : 250 cal,11 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 40g carbs (2 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 4 g protein

Although pumpkin pie is arguably the most basic of all the pumpkin foods, Costco's famous Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie makes the shortlist. Priced under $10, this particular pumpkin pie is always a crowd favorite around the Thanksgiving table.

8 Cheerios Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cereal

Per Serving (1 cup) : 15 cal, 2.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

Come September, the classic cereal pantry staple Cheerios gets a little spicy. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios have been a festive favorite for years now. If it's not broken, don't fix it. Enjoy a bowlful today as supplies are available for a limited time.

9 Favorite Day Pumpkin Spice Whipped Oat Non-Dairy Topping

Per Serving (2 Tbsp) : 15 cal, 0.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 2g carbs (1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Opting to make your PSL at home can be just as rewarding when topping it off with the appropriately seasonal whipped topping. Even the dairy averse will rejoice as Target offers this pumpkin spice whipped oat topping for all the festive seasonal beverages and desserts you plan to enjoy.

10 Torani Puremade Pumpkin Pie Sauce

Per Serving (2 Tbsp) : 100 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 26g carbs (0 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you love pumpkin spice and iced coffee, try adding a pump of Tornani's luscious pumpkin syrup to your cup.

11 Bones Coffee The Pumpkin King

Sweet, creamy, and nutty pumpkin flavors mingle with pecan praline for this spooky-cute seasonal single-serve coffee blend, available in a box of 12 k-cups. Perfectly in-season for the pumpkin king or queen.

12 RXBar Pumpkin Spice Protein Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 210 cal, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 23g carbs (3 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 12 g protein

A quick pumpkin spice fix that packs 12 grams of protein is a seasonal score. These Pumpkin Spice Protein Bars offer minimal ingredients, flavorful flavors, and something festive to keep with you at all times.

13 Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

Per Serving (0.5 cups) : 90 cal, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 10g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 1 g protein

An autumnal vegetable ratatouille simmered with a rich sauce is a relaxing way to unwind. Add a creamy and seasonal sensation to your fall dishes by purchasing this flavorful pumpkin pasta sauce from Cucina Antica.

14 Lakanto Sugar-Free Pumpkin Spice Muffin & Bread Mix

Per Serving (⅙ mix) : 70 cal, 3.5g fat (0 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 23g carbs (11 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Cozy Sundays baking pumpkin bread never smelled (or tasted) so good. For those who are watching their sugar, the Lakanto Sugar-Free Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Bread Mix can be a sweet option. The baking mix is versatile for making muffins one day and a little pumpkin loaf the next.

15 Clif Bar Spiced Pumpkin Pie

Per Serving (1 Bar) : 250 cal, 4.5g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 43g carbs (15 g sugar), 10 g protein

Now you can have your pumpkin pie while you pick out your pumpkin from the patch. No matter if you are starting your day with this pumpkin pie bar, or refueling mid-day, its warm, oaty, seasonal flavors will get you going.

16 Tostitos Pumpkins

Per Serving (12 Chips) : 140 cal, 7g fat (1 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 19g carbs (0 g sugar), 2 g protein

To add some holiday flair to your Taco Tuesday, pumpkin-shaped tortilla chips pair well with a seasonal savory salsa or a classic guacamole dip. Plus, these little chips are super cute!

17 Chobani Oat Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Per Serving (1 Tbsp) : 25 cal, 0.5g fat (0 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 5g carbs (4 g sugar), 0 g protein

Folks who love their coffee with a splash of creamer understand the excitement when new flavors arise in the dairy aisles. Luckily, there are a variety of dairy and non-dairy fall-themed coffee creamers to try. For something with cute packaging and a seasonal sweet splash of pumpkin spice, the Chobani Oat Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is worth a splash.

18 Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Per Serving (1 roll with icing) : 320 cal, 10g fat (4.5g saturated fat), 520 mg sodium, 53g carbs (1 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 5 g protein

Weekends waking up to cinnamon rolls cooking in the kitchen are warm memories to cherish. This autumn, make new memories by baking Pumpkin Spice Rolls (with icing). Of course, these are an indulgent treat, but autumn only comes once a year.

19 Lesser Evil Organic Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Per Serving (2 cups) : 110 cal, 4.5g fat (3.5g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 18g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 2 g protein

As autumn inches toward Halloween, scary movie night marathons will soon begin. Forget the traditional butter-dressed popcorn. Instead, reach for Lesser Evil's Pumpkin Spice Popcorn bag. This seasonal snack is cooked in organic coconut oil and sprinkled with pink Himalayan sea salt.

20 Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix

Per Serving (1 packet) : 160 cal, 2.5g fat (2g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 34g carbs (1 g fiber, 28 g sugar), 1 g protein

The one good thing about a chill in the air is hot chocolate warms things up. For a pre-game drink, the Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix is a game changer in seasonal flavors. It's up to you whether you add marshmallows or whipped cream.

21 Two Roads Roadsmary's Baby Rum Barrel Aged Pumpkin Ale

This time of year, there are many seasonal pumpkin ales to sip. Two Roads Roadsmary's Baby Pumpkin Ale is a beer brewed in spices and aged rum barrels along with vanilla beans. The brand's pumpkin ale will put a zing in your step without having the little hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

22 Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Pumpkin Pie

Per Serving (2 pastries) : 380 cal, 10g fat (3g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 69g carbs (1 g fiber, 28 g sugar), 4 g protein

If you still watch cartoons or wish you did, Pop-Tarts are always in season. Regardless of your age, Kellogg's supports your fall fetishes with Frosted Pumpkin Pie toaster pastries.

23 Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup

Per Serving (1 cup) : 150 cal, 8g fat (4.5g saturated fat), 790mg sodium, 20g carbs (4 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

For slow Sunday suppers or a quick lunch, soup is a go-to. Thankfully, Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup is back. This soup is a creamy blend of tomato basil, pumpkin, and butternut squash.

24 Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice

Tea time in the fall is always welcome. This pumpkin spice tea tea pairs well with a spooky ghost story about a headless horseman. The notes of ginger, cinnamon, clove, and other fall favorites will quench your thirst for something warm and seasonal.

25 Sweet Loren's Place & Bake Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough

Per Serving (1 cookie) : 100 cal, 4g fat (2g saturated fat), 35mg sodium, 14g carbs (1 g fiber, 7g sugar), 1 g protein

Folks who want to bake autumn foods but don't want the pressure of baking from scratch, try something ready to bake instead. Fun packaging aside, everyone loves a Sweet Loren cookie. If the cookie in question is pumpkin spice flavor, this is especially true.