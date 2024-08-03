10 Best Sam’s Club Frozen Treats to Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The summer season promises higher temperatures, the smoky aroma of grilled burgers swirling through the air, and days spent soaking up the sun's rays. It's also prime time for enjoying frosty treats like ice creams, frozen yogurts, and sorbets—and lots of them.

For many, the true sign of summer isn't breaking out the flip-flops but hearing the ice cream truck's signature jingle coming down the street. As you enjoy your days poolside, at the beach, or lounging on your front porch, few things will make the moment sweeter than a refreshing popsicle or scoop of your favorite ice cream.

If you have a Sam's Club membership, you'll want to take full advantage of the warehouse club's array of frozen desserts, especially during the dog days of summer. From classic ice cream sandwiches to Italian ices and Mexican-style paletas, here are 10 enticing frozen treats you can score at the retailer right now.

Member's Mark Ice Cream Pails

Nutrition :

Cookies & Cream (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 4 g

Ice cream sundae night, anyone? Sam's Club is here to help you fulfill all of your ice cream needs this summer by selling five-quart containers of the creamy and indulgent frozen dessert. Choose from vanilla or cookies and cream, and be sure to round up your favorite toppings and sauces along the way—because what's ice cream without some fun add-ons? Each pail costs $7.28.

I Tried 9 Cookies and Cream Ice Creams & the Best Was Rich and Chunky

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

There's something inherently special about eating ice cream on a stick. Maybe it brings back memories of getting a sweet treat from the ice cream truck as a kid. Or maybe it's just downright delicious. Either way, there's no denying the love that these Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars receive from shoppers, with this 15-count package earning a 4.8-star rating on the Sam's Club website.

"Haagen Dazs has created a delectable, heavenly dessert!" one customer wrote in a product review. "It's delicious without being too rich. The perfect blend of vanilla ice cream, milk chocolate, and almonds!"

The ice cream is flavored with Madagascar vanilla, while the chocolate is covered in roasted in almonds. Pick up a box for $12.28!

Nestlé Drumstick Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Vanilla Drumstick (Per 1 Drumstick)

Calories : 290

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 4 g

Variety packs can come in handy, especially when serving guests with different flavor preferences. This Nestlé Drumstick variety pack offers three options of its popular cones: vanilla, vanilla fudge, and vanilla caramel. Each one is coated in chocolate and roasted peanuts and comes in a box of 16 for just $7.88—or less than 50 cents per cone—thanks to a $3 discount available until Aug. 18.

I Tried 10 Popular Vanilla Ice Creams & the Best Was Dense and Rich

FatBoy Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 210

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 4 g

Vanilla ice cream and chocolate-flavored wafers come together in one of the most iconic frozen treats: the ice cream sandwich. FatBoy's version is a clearly popular choice at Sam's Club, boasting a 4.8-star rating on the Sam's Club website. The warehouse club offers 18-count boxes for $9.98 each, which breaks down to around 55 cents per sandwich.

Member's Mark Cheesecake Miniatures

Nutrition :

New York Style (Per 6 Pieces)

Calories : 450

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 18 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 8 g

Who said frozen treats are limited to ice cream? The warehouse club also offers frozen cakes, such as the Member's Mark Cheesecake Miniatures. Each box contains 63 bite-sized pieces of cheesecake in their own individual cups. These come in three flavors: New York style, caramel chocolate chip, and strawberry swirl. The New York style and strawberry swirl feature a graham cracker crust, while the caramel chocolate chip cheesecake has a cookie crust.

To prepare, place the cheesecake in the fridge at 36 to 40 degrees for at least 24 hours, serve chilled, and enjoy! Each box costs $17.48.

5 Major Changes You'll See at Sam's Club in 2024

Member's Mark New York Style Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 530

Fat : 36 g (Saturated fat: 21 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you'd prefer to stick with one cheesecake flavor, why not opt for the tried and true? The Member's Mark New York Style Cheesecake clocks in at nine inches and includes 12 individual slices that are separated by parchment paper to promote easy serving. The cheesecake features a graham cracker crust and real cream cheese. One customer reviewer recently went as far as describing this frozen cake as "restaurant quality."

Shoppers can snag a box for $13.98. As with the Cheesecake Miniatures, you can defrost this cake by popping it into the fridge at least 24 hours before serving.

Trü Frü White & Milk Chocolate Covered Frozen Strawberries

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 90

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

For something decadent but not overly heavy, Sam's Club regularly offers chocolate-covered frozen fruit from Trü Frü. Now, members can score the brand's White & Milk Chocolate Covered Frozen Strawberries, which come in 18-ounce bags for $9.88. As the name implies, each frozen strawberry is covered in a layer of both white and milk chocolate.

7 Major Differences Between Costco, Sam's Club, & BJ's

Helados Mexico Ice Cream Bars

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're in the mood for a fruit-flavored dessert, then look no further than Helado Mexico's paletas, made with fruit and cream. Sam's Club offers a variety pack with 24 bars in three different flavors: strawberry, mango, and coconut. Try them for yourself for $13.48.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Organic Açaí Bowls

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 320

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 10 g Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 7 g

You don't need to swing by your local juice bar to enjoy a flavor-packed açaí bowl. Sam's Club offers its own organic version, blending together acai berries, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas for the bowl's base. For some additional texture and flavor, each package includes diced strawberries, blueberries, and grain-free granola made with nuts and seeds. Dairy-free shoppers can also take comfort in knowing that this product is vegan, since it's made with oat milk. Each box includes four bowls and costs $11.48.

To thaw the açaí blend, you can leave it at room temperature for around 75 minutes, stir, and let it sit for about 15 to 30 minutes before eating. You can also thaw the acai in the fridge overnight or defrost it in the microwave. Some shoppers further enhance the bowls by adding more toppings, such as fruit, peanut butter, and Nutella.

"Absolutely love!" one shopper raved in a recent customer review. "I have 3 to 4 a week. So easy to prepare & eat. Fresh & delicious!"

Are Acai Bowls Healthy? We Asked a Nutritionist

Wyler's Authentic Italian Ices

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're a fan of flavored ice, Sam's Club has you covered. The warehouse club is offering Wyler's Authentic Italian Ices for $11.48. Each box can certainly feed a crowd, as it includes 96 ice pops in five different flavors: kiwi watermelon, orange, lemon, berry lemonade, and blue raspberry. As noted online, this product is only available for a limited time, so you'll want to snag a box soon.