10 Best Halloween Items to Buy at Sam's Club Before They Sell Out

It's barely October but Halloween is in full force at Sam's Club. Whether you're looking for huge inflatables for the front lawn to delight and scare trick-or-treaters, or adorable items to help make your Halloween bash even more festive, the Walmart-owned warehouse club has got you covered.

With reasonable prices on its Member's Mark items, you don't have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the season. Sam's Club has it all, from stuff your kids will love including popular, well-priced Halloween costumes to bulk bags of Halloween candy that will make you the coolest house in your 'hood to hit up come Oct. 31.

For those who love to go all out with Halloween décor, Sam's Club has some special surprises in store this year. But beware: even though it may seem early, many of the most popular products are selling out quickly, so check this list and get shopping if you don't want to miss out!

1 Member's Mark 2-Pack Talking Skeleton

This pair of creepy, 5-foot-tall skeletons will turn your front yard into a spooky spectacle for $99.98. The skeletons have light up eyes and they are voice-activated, meaning a laugh or loud clap will set them off on a monologue of corny jokes, sound effects, and music. "Love these!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Halloween is my favorite holiday… makes me feel like a kid again. Quality is good and love the way the eyes light up and the way the skeletons tell jokes to each other. Have them sitting at my kitchen table – they make me smile everyday when I come home from work. My daughter loves changing their accessories daily."

2 Member's Mark Pre-Lit Furry Spider

Whoa! This hairy, scary spider extends to six feet in length when the legs are stretched out and will definitely creep out visitors, trick-or-treaters, and the mail carrier! Featuring glowing red eyes, 70 mini lights and a hairy body, you can get creative with its eight posable legs and even use it as a cool selfie backdrop at your Halloween party. Priced at $36.98, the creature comes with a simple on/off switch and folds up for storage. "[T]his spider is soo great," raved one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Came out of the box in prefect condition and, lights up as it should. Can not wait to hang this up outside on my gutters with a huge web . Whether this spider is lilt or not he is a great size."

3 Member's Mark Halloween Ceramic Candy Bowl

This pirate-themed candy container holds up to five pounds of wrapped candy and will delight little witches, ghosts, and goblins for $19.98. With a bandana and an eye patch, this ghoulish creation will only add to the fun of the season. Take a piece of candy from his mouth, matey, if you dare! The cat version of this product has already sold out, so grab this pirate while you still can.

4 Member's Mark Halloween Serving Set

This cute and spooky serving set for $39.98 features three ceramic jack-o-lantern cauldrons you can fill with candy, held up by a witchy broomstick. You could also fill these reusable containers with treats, chips, gummy worms, or even plants for fun décor. Or, make it into a s'mores supply station to delight your Halloween party guests. "I absolutely love this!!!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "The picture does not do it justice. Very sturdy and looks nice on our kitchen table. Bigger than I expected. Will definitely use this EVERY year."

5 Member's Mark Halloween Squishie Plush Toy

These Halloween squishies are so cute that even adults may want them, too! Priced at $19.98 each, they are super soft, machine washable and measure just under 20 inches in length. Choose from bat, pumpkin, mummy owl, or witch characters. Kids will love taking them along on car trips, or you can collect them all and use them as part of your Halloween décor. "Sooooooo squishy!!! (She's huge too!!!)" wrote one online reviewer wrote about the witch. "I got mine for decor but the kids each got a bat for their collection. I love her (named her Agatha)."

6 Member's Mark 4 Piece Pop Up Halloween Pals

The reaper, witch, vampire, and ghost want to join your Halloween party! Priced at $199.98, these decorations, equipped with 370 LED lights and twinkle effects, are for indoor or outdoor use, and they are easy to assemble and store. Get your porch or entryway ready for trick-or-treaters with these happy characters. Their heights vary between 32 to 60 inches tall and a 60-inch cord allows you lots of flexibility in where to place them. Folds up flat at the end of the season for easy storage. "These pop up decorations were so easy to put together and looked so cute on in our yard," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "We had many compliments.🎃"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Member's Mark Child Unicorn Halloween Costume

This beautiful unicorn costume for $24.98 has exceeded customers' expectations. Featuring a matte purple satin bodice and rainbow lace and sleeves, it's full of special details and has a tiered glitter organza skirt. It also comes with glitter wings with a heart detail on the back and a unicorn headband with rainbow sequin ears. "Bought this as a present for my niece," wrote a reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "She loved it! It was excellent quality and exceeded my expectations. I wish it came in bigger sizes as my daughters also wanted one. True to size and fit for 7 year old girl."

8 Disguise Boys' Halo Master Chief Deluxe Costume

Based on the main character from the popular "Halo" video game series, this Halloween costume will be a big hit with your little guy! Priced at $24.98, the polyester jumpsuit features detailed art across the chest, elastic at the waist and a Velcro closure on the back. The costume also includes a half mask with a shiny mirrored visor and gloves. It's cool and easy to wear. "Excellent quality costume with all the details," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Fast shipping, happy kid!

9 M&M's, Snickers, Skittles, Starburst, & Twix Bulk Halloween Candy

This huge 230-count bag of individually wrapped candy treats for $24.98 is available for a limited time only. The treats inside from Mars are some of the most popular candies and having a giant bag of them means you'll be the most popular house on the block. Just make sure you and the fam don't finish them all before the big night!

10 Utz Halloween Shaped Pretzel Treat Barrel

Reach into this pumpkin-shaped container for one of 66 individually wrapped packages of pretzels that are shaped like bats and pumpkins. These bags are thematic, cute, and a nice departure from all the candy for just $7.98! "The individual bags are perfect for making those treat bags for classmates or trick-or-treat guests, and the pretzels are really good, too!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. These fun pretzels might be the only reason your child will turn down chocolate.