10 Delicious Sam's Club Holiday Desserts You Can Pick Up Right Now

The holiday season is one of the sweetest times of the year. And what better way to celebrate than by indulging in some festive desserts?

While many will be firing up their ovens to bake pies, cookies, cakes, and other decadent desserts, others will take the less time-consuming route by picking something up at the store. If you're a Sam's Club member, you have access to an array of options for festive occasions, such as a holiday feast, a New Year's Eve party, or just a cozy night by the fireplace.

Looking for some shopping inspiration? Before heading out to Sam's Club, keep this list of 10 delectable holiday desserts in mind.

Christmas Cutout Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

Whether you're planning to serve a crowd or just feed Santa, you can never go wrong with cookies. This festive assortment includes 15 cookies in three different shapes: Christmas trees, red mittens, and blue Christmas lightbulbs. As noted by Sam's Club, these are prepared in-store daily and feature a soft interior and crispy exterior. Each container costs $10.98.

Holiday Cake Balls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cake Ball)

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Add a pop of color to your holiday dessert spread by snagging a package of these adorable, ornament-resembling cake balls. Each package costs $18.98 and includes 24 cake balls made with a hot cocoa-flavored cake. The bite-sized treats come in two festive designs, which include a red option with green and white stripes and a white variety with red and green sprinkles. Pair the cake balls with a hot beverage like coffee, tea, or hot cocoa for an extra dose of seasonal coziness.

Holiday Cookie Tray

Nutrition information unavailable.

When you can't decide on one type of cookie, opting for a variety pack can be just what you need. The Member's Mark Holiday Cookie Tray appeals to multiple taste preferences by including five different flavors: peanut butter chocolate chip, pecan pie, brown butter shortbread, hot chocolate, and s'mores. Each container costs $21.98 and includes 60 cookies that are baked fresh in-club daily.

Rians French Chocolate Mousse

Nutrition : (Per 1 Whole Dessert)

Calories : 250

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 4 g

Attention, chocolate lovers! You're going to want to grab a spoon. Sam's Club is now offering Rians French Chocolate Mousse, which comes in six single-serve, reusable glasses. The package also includes a packet of crispy chocolate sprinkles that you can add to your mousse for some textural interest and an extra burst of chocolate flavor. You can pick up this France-made product at the warehouse club for $8.98.

In addition to the chocolate mousse dessert, Sam's Club sells Rians La Crème Brûlée, which also comes in six single-serve portions.

Chocolate Yule Log

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 Cake)

Calories : 330

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're looking for a traditional Christmas dessert, Sam's Club recently started offering a Chocolate Yule Log. This features a rolled chocolate sponge cake with milk chocolate and vanilla buttercream. According to Sam's Club, the cake has "layers of intense chocolate goodness, complemented by a hint of seasonal spices." Additionally, the cake is crowd-friendly, intended to serve about 10 to 12 people. Each one costs $14.98.

Colossal Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

Nutrition : (Per 1/34 Slice)

Calories : 220

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 3 g

Shoppers who adore the combination of chocolate and peanut butter are in for a tremendous treat. Sam's Club is now home to a Colossal Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake, which was created by Buddy Valastro, the famous baker of New Jersey-based Carlo's Bakery.

Weighing around four-and-a-half pounds, this dessert feeds around 16 to 20 people and is made with chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and peanut butter mousse. It's also encircled with chocolate sprinkles for added crunch and sweetness. Customers can pick up one of these massive "cupcakes" for $18.74.

Christmas Celebration Cupcakes

Nutrition information unavailable.

For a standard-sized cupcake option, the bakery is now selling 30 Christmas-themed cupcakes for $16.48. Each package includes 15 white and 15 chocolate cupcakes frosted in green or red buttercream icing. For additional pizzazz, each one is topped with sprinkles and a character from the classic Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Nutrition (Per 1 Slice) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're looking for a cake that isn't the standard chocolate or vanilla, consider picking up the Member's Mark Red Velvet Cheesecake. This dessert comes frozen and includes 14 pre-cut slices of red velvet cake with chocolate chips, layered with New York-style cheesecake, and topped with cream cheese frosting. There's also a border of white chocolate curls for some additional texture and sweetness. Each cheesecake costs $18.86.

Tuxedo Bar Cake with Chocolate Mousse

Nutrition : (Per 1/10 Cake)

Calories : 400

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 5 g

Although this decadent cake is offered year-round, it can be a welcome addition to any holiday dessert table. Plus, it simply screams "festive," thanks to its elegant garnishes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Each bar cake costs $16.98 and serves around eight to 10 people. The dessert is layered with rich chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and tangy cream cheese mousse. It's also topped with chocolate ganache and finished off with chocolate curls for even more chocolaty goodness.

Pecan Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 Pie)

Calories : 560

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 72 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 6 g

Move over, apple and pumpkin pie. Pecan deserves some love. At Sam's Club, you can pick up a 12-inch, 56-ounce pecan pie that can feed approximately 10 to 12 people. Each pie features a flaky crust with a caramel filling and crunchy pecan topping made with Georgia pecans. Try it for yourself for $12.98!