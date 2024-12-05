12 Best Sam's Club Deals You Can Score in December

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're planning a traditional holiday feast or stocking up on cozy essentials for the winter ahead, Sam's Club has pretty much everything you need, from fresh-baked breads and pies to frozen foods galore, all at discount prices.

Deals on groceries are always a good find, but opportunities to save money are essential at this time of year, with the high-cost holiday season now fully underway. Fortunately for Sam's Club members, the Walmart-owned warehouse club is offering some especially timely bargains on a wide variety of items this month.

The following deals all end on different dates, so make sure you note when each of them expires before you make your next run. And, if you're looking for even more deals, you should check out the full list of December Instant Savings offers on the retailer's website.

Oreo Dairy Dessert Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 220

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

Looking for a tasty dessert to stock up on this month? Try the Oreo Dairy Dessert Sandwiches, which come in a 12-pack for $6.98 after a savings of $2.50. It's as if your favorite cookie quadrupled in size and was filled with a tasty ice cream center. This deal is only good through Dec. 9, so you'll have to hurry to your local Sam's Club to grab a box before it expires.

Member's Mark Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 10 g

It's officially soup season, and Sam's Club has no shortage of tasty options for its Members to warm up with over the coming weeks. The Member's Mark Broccoli Cheddar Soup comes in a two-pack – one for you and one for, well, you. Don't worry, you don't have to share. The cheddar soup normally retails for $8.98, but Members can find them for $1.00 off, costing $7.98 through Jan. 31.

Member's Mark Holiday Muffins Variety Pack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin)

Calories : 620

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 8 g

Muffins are a great baked good to offer guests staying over at your house this holiday season. Sam's Club sells its Member's Mark Holiday Muffins in a variety pack that includes Pumpkin, Cranberry Orange, and Apple Pie. The nine-count package of muffins normally goes for $7.48, but Sam's Club is offering a whopping $3.00 off, bringing the price down to just $4.48. This deal is good through Dec. 31.

Healthy Choice Soup Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Chicken Noodle (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 90

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

As tasty as a warm cup of soup can be in the winter months, it often contains high sodium counts. For a lower-sodium alternative, Sam's Club is selling the Healthy Choice Soup Variety Pack, which comes in a 10-pack divided evenly between Chicken Noodle and Chicken with Rice. Usually available for $12.98, Members can save $1.50 when they buy through Dec. 25.

Black Diamond Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

With families gathering for the holidays, it's important to have an easy appetizer solution that can feed a hungry crowd. Nothing is more straightforward than chips and crackers with tasty dips and spreads, which is why the Black Diamond Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread comes in handy. The spread usually retails at Sam's Club for $9.98, but members can save $1.00 and spend $8.98 when they purchase through Dec. 31.

Cooper Street Snacks Cherry White Chip Twice Baked Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 4 Cookies)

Calories : 100

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: < 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

For a unique twist on sweets this month, Sam's Club members can save on packages of the Cooper Street Snacks Cherry White Chip Twice Baked Cookies. Each package is $1 off this month, bringing the price down to $4.98. This deal is only good through Dec. 18, however, so be sure to stock up on your next grocery run.

Tyson Lightly Breaded Spicy Buffalo Style Chicken Strips

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

If you love Buffalo wings, you probably have a bottle of sauce in your fridge ready to be poured on, well, just about everything. The next time you make chicken strips, skip the bottle entirely with the pre-seasoned Tyson Lightly Breaded Spicy Buffalo Style Chicken Strips. Regularly priced at $15.48, the bag is $2 off for members this month, bringing the cost down to $13.48. This deal is good through Dec. 24.

Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares, Winter Sprinkles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 45

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Rice Krispies are a quintessential snack, and during the holidays, they take on a fun whimsical twist with the Winter Sprinkles Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares. The 52-count package is $2 off through Jan. 2, bringing the price down to just $6.48. These make the perfect seasonal addition to a school lunch bag or to enjoy as a little after-dinner treat.

Aqua Star Breaded Jumbo Sea Scallops

Nutrition (Per 3 scallops) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you love to serve seafood during the holiday season, you'll want to check out the Aqua Star Breaded Jumbo Sea Scallops at Sam's Club. Each bag is $5 off through Jan. 9, giving you ample time to stock up and prepare as an appetizer or entrée for the next family gathering. Normally $17.98, the sea scallops are available for $12.98 this month.

Member's Mark Lobster Bisque

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 930 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 8 g

Soup season is strong at Sam's Club, and members can enjoy a $1 discount on the Member's Mark Lobster Bisque through Jan. 31, lowering the cost to $9.48 for a two-pack. The soup makes for a quick and easy meal solution when you want something cozy and decadent in a matter of minutes.

Copper Moon Coffee Single Serve Cups, Discovery Pack

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Add a space-themed twist to your morning cup of coffee this month with the Discovery Pack of Copper Moon Coffee Single Serve Cups. Roasted in Indiana, the coffees include fun names like Bean Me Up, Stargazer, Dark Sky, and Blast Off. A 96-count box of single-serve cups is available for $35.98 after a $4 discount. This deal is good through Dec. 26, so be sure to pick up a box this month.

Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Have coffee ready in minutes with the Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals, available for $2 off, bringing the cost down to $9.22. This deal is good through Dec. 26. Notably, instant coffee crystals are also a helpful baking ingredient, if you're inspired to try a coffee-flavored pastry this holiday season.