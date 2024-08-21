I Tried 5 Fast-Food Veggie Burgers & the Best Was Crispy & Well-Balanced

Whether you're a vegetarian looking to sink your teeth into delectable meatless fast-food options or a carnivore who just enjoys veggie burgers for their taste and texture, you were probably hyped to discover that even popular burger chains, like Shake Shack and Smashburger, offer this lighter burger version.

However, veggie burgers can really run the gamut. Some are made with chopped veggies, like sweet potatoes and peppers, mixed with grains like wild rice, quinoa, or farro. Others take a totally different route and are crafted using ingredients like jackfruit, a popular vegetarian alternative known for having a texture similar to meat. So while some are unapologetically veggie-based, others want to appear as much like real meat as possible (much like plant-based burger patties).

To help find the best veggie burger, I tried five burgers from four burger chains. From gourmet versions stacked with fresh toppings and savory sauces to no-frills options with excellent texture, here's how they scored, starting with my least favorite.

Smashburger

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 490

Fat : 25 g

Sodium : 1,310 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 13 g

If you want a smash burger, you go to Smashburger. If you want a veggie burger, you might want to go somewhere else. Although SmashBurger is revered for its beef burger options (BBQ Bacon Smash! Double Truffle Mushroom Smash! Spicy Jalapeño Smash!), its Veggie Smash, made with jackfruit, is a bit too plain. I paid $9.99 for a simple veggie burger that, although it didn't taste bad, seemed to lack flair.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The first word that came to my mind when I unwrapped this veggie burger was that it looked simple and neat. The bun, which was not too thick or too thin, was soft and toasted, and the patty was thin and small. I took off the top of the bun to see what toppings this one came with and was surprised it only had tomato, lettuce, and a bit of mayo—no pickles or onions here. It is worth noting that you can add on extra toppings, such as grilled onions, freshly mashed avocado, grilled jalapeños, and crimini mushrooms, for an additional fee. However, I went for the burger in its purest form.

The taste: Too simple. The flavor wasn't bad, but it was also not mind-blowing. The bun had a nice buttery taste, and the patty was on the softer side with not much spice. My boyfriend noted that this one tasted clean and healthy, making it a good option if you want a simple, straightforward veggie burger without all the bells and whistles (or pickles, for that matter). I did appreciate that this veggie burger wasn't salty, which I often run into with frozen options.

I Tried the Smash Burgers at 5 Popular Chains & the Best Was Pure Bliss

Shake Shack

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 530

Fat : 27 g

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 16 g

On the other hand, if you're in the mood for a veggie burger with a lot going on, visit Shake Shack. The popular burger chain offers a veggie burger made from a blend of mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa that, shockingly, looks very similar to their meat-based burgers. I paid $9.49 for Shake Shack's Veggie Shack, which has texture down pat but might taste too busy for some.

The look: I've eaten Shake Shack's beef burgers too many times to count, and I was surprised by just how similar this veggie-forward substitute looked to the chain's meat versions. It was served in Shake Shack's recognizable paper pocket and placed into a flimsy cardboard box. This burger was very visually appealing—the potato bun was fresh and pillowy, the patty had a nice color, and the toppings—which included fried onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Shack sauce—looked, dare I say, picturesque. A round of applause to whoever assembled this beauty.

The taste: Delicious, but also very busy. While Smashburger's veggie patty didn't have a lot going on, Shake Shack's had a bit too much—the flavors from the patty, fried onions, orange sauce, pickles, cheese, and potato bun were all competing with each other and felt a bit overwhelming. It was also a bit too salty for my taste. However, the texture was another story—it was so good! The patty was thick and not overly mushy, and the pickles offered a nice crunch. Verdict: I'd probably order this again without the crispy fried onions.

I Tried 6 Store-Bought Veggie Burgers & This Is the Best One

BareBurger

Nutrition information unavailable

If you have a BareBurger near you, consider yourself lucky. The burger chain, which opened in 2009, has locations in states including New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The entire burger menu blows me away—seriously, take a look at it; there are easily over two dozen options.

On it, there are two veggie burgers, and I decided to try them both. The My Sunshine burger is priced at $12.95 and is made with sweet potato, kale, and wild rice patty topped with avocado, organic baby kale, Roma tomato, and spicy green sauce. The other is the Cilantro Black Bean burger, which is priced at $12.95 and is made with a black bean poblano patty stacked with avocado, pickled red onions, Roma tomatoes, and mixed greens, with a dash of garlic vinaigrette. You also have the option to customize your burger by choosing the bun (sprout, brioche, or lettuce, to give you an idea) and adding extra toppings. Long story short: I was enamored, both with what I tried and what I did not.

The look: Both veggie burgers looked gourmet, expertly prepared, and felt heavy in my hand, which I took as a good sign. Unlike the other burgers on this list, these were housed in small takeout cardboard boxes—a nice touch. The patties were thick, the buns were fresh and soft, and nothing was spilling out of the sides. Even though I love avocado, and it was fresh, I thought that either of these could do without it—veggie patties are often softer than meat patties, and I think the avocado didn't add anything texture-wise.

The taste: Both were delicious. The Cilantro Black Bean option was perfectly seasoned and wasn't too salty. Out of the two, the My Sunshine was my favorite. It had a slightly sweet flavor because of the small chunks of sweet potato in the patty, and I thought the spicy green sauce provided the perfect juxtaposition. I really liked these burgers and believe they are a great choice if you want a veggie burger that looks, feels, and tastes elevated.

The only reason I didn't put this brand in first place was because of a few minor caveats. The Cilantro Black Bean burger patty was very large, and although this sandwich was neatly put together, it started to fall apart as I ate it. I also thought the My Sunshine burger's spicy green sauce was delicious, but my boyfriend pointed out that it might be too spicy for some people—my boyfriend loves spice and found it to have a bit too much heat. However, these burgers were definitely great, and I look forward to ordering them again.

6 Healthiest Veggie Burgers—and 5 To Avoid, According to Dietitians

BurgerFi

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 520

Fat : 25 g

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 18 g

BurgerFi's veggie burger, the VegeFi, is next-level good. It features a chef-crafted recipe consisting of a quinoa and veggie patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Fi sauce layered on a multigrain bun. It's exactly what you'd want in a veggie burger—great texture and balanced flavor. I paid $9.99 for this tasty burger and wouldn't hesitate to order it again. (And if you'd like a review of their meaty options, we've tried those, too.)

The look: To be honest, this burger didn't have any distinguishing features—it was simply prepared with a soft bun, a splattering of Fi sauce, a slice of American cheese, and some fresh toppings. It didn't look gourmet like BareBurger's options or photoshoot-ready like ShakeShack's. It did, however, come in an insulated warming pouch, which I really appreciated.

The taste: Wow, this patty really knocked it out of the park—I now understand why it's described as "award-winning" on BurgerFi's website. Firstly, the texture was fantastic. The exterior had a thin layer of crispy breading, which gave way to a softer, veggie-filled interior. The patty was spiced well and wasn't too salty or too peppery. Its flavors also blended well with the cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce, and the toppings offered contrasting textures, which was a plus. I feel like veggie burgers can sometimes err on the softer side, but this wasn't the case for this one. My boyfriend and I liked this one so much that we finished the whole thing in record time. Although this pick doesn't look as fancy as some of the others, it's still an excellent take-out veggie burger that isn't mushy and doesn't skimp in the flavor department.